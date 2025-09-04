High School

Maryland High School Flag Football Scores - Sept. 3, 2025

Maryland high school flag football season kicked off on Wednesday night, as defending champion Clarksburg took on Whitman

Clarksburg flag football players celebrate their victory over Boonsboro after the finals of Maryland's first girls flag football state championship, hosted by the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Maryland high school flag football season kicked off on Wednesday night, as many teams took the gridiron, including defending state champion Clarksburg. The Maryland counties that are taking part in high school flag football this season are Baltimore City, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's, and Washington.

Maryland High School Flag Football Final Scores - Wednesday, Sept 3, 2025

Bethesda-Chevy Chase 27, Blair 0

Calvert 6, La Plata 0

Catoctin 14, Thomas Johnson 6

Clarksburg 34, Whitman 19

Clear Spring 7, Williamsport 6

Damascus 12, Blake 0

Frederick 27, Brunswick 0

Magruder 19, Richard Montgomery 0

McDonough 12, St. Charles 0

North Hagerstown 20, South Hagerstown 6

Northern 28, Lackey 0

Northwest 20, Quince Orchard 0

Paint Branch 18, Wheaton 12

Patuxtent 14, North Point 13

Poolesville 22, Gaithersburg 0

Seneca Valley 6, Rockville 0

Sherwood 38, Wootton 0

Smithsburg 15, Boonsboro 14 (2OT)

Urbana 26, Middletown 6

Walkersville 2, Tuscarora 1

Walter Johnson 1, Kennedy 0 (OT)

Watkins Mill 40, Northwood 7

Westlake 6, Thomas Stone 0

HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

