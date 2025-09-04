Maryland High School Flag Football Scores - Sept. 3, 2025
The Maryland high school flag football season kicked off on Wednesday night, as many teams took the gridiron, including defending state champion Clarksburg. The Maryland counties that are taking part in high school flag football this season are Baltimore City, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's, and Washington.
Maryland High School Flag Football Final Scores - Wednesday, Sept 3, 2025
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 27, Blair 0
Calvert 6, La Plata 0
Catoctin 14, Thomas Johnson 6
Clarksburg 34, Whitman 19
Clear Spring 7, Williamsport 6
Damascus 12, Blake 0
Frederick 27, Brunswick 0
Magruder 19, Richard Montgomery 0
McDonough 12, St. Charles 0
North Hagerstown 20, South Hagerstown 6
Northern 28, Lackey 0
Northwest 20, Quince Orchard 0
Paint Branch 18, Wheaton 12
Patuxtent 14, North Point 13
Poolesville 22, Gaithersburg 0
Seneca Valley 6, Rockville 0
Sherwood 38, Wootton 0
Smithsburg 15, Boonsboro 14 (2OT)
Urbana 26, Middletown 6
Walkersville 2, Tuscarora 1
Walter Johnson 1, Kennedy 0 (OT)
Watkins Mill 40, Northwood 7
Westlake 6, Thomas Stone 0