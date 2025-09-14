Maryland High School Flag Football Scores - Sept 8-13, 2025
Week 2 of the Maryland high school flag football season took place, as there were games played from Monday, Sept. 8, to Saturday, Sept. 13. Prince George's County finally joined in on the action with its first set of games this past Monday.
Maryland High School Flag Football Final Scores - Sept 8-13, 2025
Monday, Sept. 8
Damascus 19, Magruder 7
Digital Harbor 24, Poly 0
Douglass-BC 7, Reginald F Lewis 6
Edmondson-Westside 19, Dunbar 14
Forest Park 40, ACCE 0
Frederick 35, Catoctin 0
Paint Branch 26, Blair 0
Patterson 20, Mervo 6
Seneca Valley 18, Blake 0
Thomas Johnson 18, Oakdale 6
Tuscarora 6, Brunswick 0
Western 13, Green Street 7
Tuesday, Sept. 9
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 41, Northwood 0
Bowie 19, Laurel 8
Calvert 2, Westlake 0
CMIT South 23, Crossland 0
Fairmont Heights 26, College Park Academy 0
Gwynn Park 25, International-Largo 0
Lackey 14, McDonough 0
Largo 34, Central 2
North Point 19, St. Charles 6
Northern 21, La Plata 0
Oxon Hill 6, Friendly 0
Parkdale 13, DuVal 6
Quince Orchard 13, Poolesville 12
Richard Montgomery 21, Kennedy 6
Springbrook 20, Rockville 7
Suitland 12, Bladensburg 6
Surattsville 33, International-Langley Park 0
Watkins Mill 6, Gaithersburg 0
Wise 37, Northwestern 0
Wednesday, Sept. 10
Boonsboro 14, North Hagerstown 0
Paint Branch 13, Whitman 12
Sherwood 22, Wheaton 6
Winston Churchill 20, Blake 6
Thursday, Sept. 11
Clarksburg 24, Quince Orchard 6
Linganore 33, Seneca Valley 7
Northwest 13, Poolesville 12 (OT)
Rockville 19, Wootton 0
Springbrook 14, Gaithersburg 0
Friday, Sept. 12
Oakdale 25, Middletown 14
Saturday, Sept. 13
Calvert 12, Patuxtent 7
La Plata 12, McDonough 6
North Point 19, Lackey 0
Northern 55, Huntingtown 0
St. Charles 34, Thomas Stone 7