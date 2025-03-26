Maryland high school football: Churchill announces 2025 schedule
It's officially spring, which means many high school football teams across Maryland will be preparing for the season in the fall.
High School Sports on SI will bring you updates on each school's football schedule being announced.
Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, Maryland, will be entering its fifth full season under head coach Joe Rydzewski. Rydzewski has turned the Bulldogs into major contenders in Montgomery County since taking over in 2021. In the 2024 playoffs, Churchill beat Clarksburg in the first round but fell to powerhouse and eventual 4A state champion Quince Orchard in the second round.
Notable games on Churchill's 2025 schedule include the season opener at home against Bethesda-Chevy Chase on Sept. 5 and a playoff rematch at home against QO on Oct. 3. John Kelley's Cougars are always a tough opponent against the Bulldogs.
Other noteworthy opponents on Churchill's schedule include powerhouse Northwest in Germantown on Sept. 12, rival Walter Johnson in Bethesda on Sept. 19 and rival Wootton at home Oct. 24.
2025 Churchill Bulldogs football schedule
Sept. 5: vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (B-CC)
Sept. 12: at Northwest
Sept. 19: at Walter Johnson
Sept. 26: vs. Whitman
Oct. 3: vs. Quince Orchard
Oct. 9: at Gaithersburg
Oct. 17: at Seneca Valley
Oct. 24: vs. Wootton
Oct. 30: vs. Paint Branch
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App