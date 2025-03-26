High School

Maryland high school football: Churchill announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Bulldogs' schedule are Quince Orchard and Wootton

Harry Lichtman

It's officially spring, which means many high school football teams across Maryland will be preparing for the season in the fall.

High School Sports on SI will bring you updates on each school's football schedule being announced.

Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, Maryland, will be entering its fifth full season under head coach Joe Rydzewski. Rydzewski has turned the Bulldogs into major contenders in Montgomery County since taking over in 2021. In the 2024 playoffs, Churchill beat Clarksburg in the first round but fell to powerhouse and eventual 4A state champion Quince Orchard in the second round.

Notable games on Churchill's 2025 schedule include the season opener at home against Bethesda-Chevy Chase on Sept. 5 and a playoff rematch at home against QO on Oct. 3. John Kelley's Cougars are always a tough opponent against the Bulldogs.

Other noteworthy opponents on Churchill's schedule include powerhouse Northwest in Germantown on Sept. 12, rival Walter Johnson in Bethesda on Sept. 19 and rival Wootton at home Oct. 24.

2025 Churchill Bulldogs football schedule

Sept. 5: vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (B-CC)

Sept. 12: at Northwest

Sept. 19: at Walter Johnson

Sept. 26: vs. Whitman

Oct. 3: vs. Quince Orchard

Oct. 9: at Gaithersburg

Oct. 17: at Seneca Valley

Oct. 24: vs. Wootton

Oct. 30: vs. Paint Branch

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

Home/Maryland