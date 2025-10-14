Maryland High School Football Coach Removed From Role
A Maryland high school football coach has been removed from his position following an investigation into the program.
Charles Herbert Flowers High School’s Dameon Powell will no longer coach the Jaguars, who were 6-0 and coming off back-to-back shutout victories.
According to reports, an investigation into Charles Herbert Flowers found that an ineligible freshman played in varsity games. The suspension will last for the remainder of the season for Powell, according to NBC Washington.
“Prince George’s County Publish Schools is committed to upholding all athletic protocols that ensure fairness and integrity in interscholastic competition,” Prince George’s County Public Schools said in a statement. “Any deviation from these standards is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
The Jaguars will be forced to forfeit all games in which the freshman played will result in a forfeit.
Maryland High School Football Coach has Cloudy Past
“We recognize the disappointment this situation brings to players, families and the school community,” the statement also read. “However, PGCPS will continue to uphold accountability and enforce clear expectations to ensure full compliance across all athletic programs.”
This is not the first time Powell has been suspended. Back in 2019, he was suspended for an entire year for holding a practice before the start of the season. Two years ago, the program had their season cut short due to using an ineligible player.
Charles Herbert Flowers is set to face Oxon Hill this Friday night and Potomac to close out October. The final regular season game is scheduled for November 1 at Suitland.