Maryland (MPSSAA) Boys and Girls Basketball State Championships Set
The 2026 Maryland (MPSSAA) high school boys and girls basketball playoffs conclude this weekend and early next week.
High School on SI has brackets for Classes 4A through 1A in the MPSSAA high school playoffs. The championship games will take place March 12-17 at UMBC.
Maryland High School State Boys and Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MPSSAA) - March 12
BOYS CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
Blake vs. Whitman - 03/14, 7:30 p.m. ET
BOYS CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
Magruder vs. South River - 03/17, 5:00 p.m. ET.
BOYS CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
Wicomico vs. Lackey - 03/17, 7:30 p.m. ET.
BOYS CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
SEED School vs. Cambridge-South Dorchester - 03/16, 5:00 p.m. ET.
GIRLS CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
Whitman vs. Richard Montgomery - 03/16, 7:30 p.m. ET.
GIRLS CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
Poly vs. Reservoir - 03/12, 7:30 p.m. ET.
GIRLS CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
Manchester Valley vs. Glenelg - 03/12, 5:00 p.m. ET.
GIRLS CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
Pikesville vs. Southern-Garrett - 03/14, 7:30 p.m. ET.
Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.