Maryland (MPSSAA) Boys and Girls Basketball State Championships Set

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2026 Maryland high school basketball playoffs
Harry Lichtman|
The Magruder boys basketball will take on South River in the MPSSAA Class 3A state championship game.
The 2026 Maryland (MPSSAA) high school boys and girls basketball playoffs conclude this weekend and early next week.

High School on SI has brackets for Classes 4A through 1A in the MPSSAA high school playoffs. The championship games will take place March 12-17 at UMBC.

BOYS CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

Blake vs. Whitman - 03/14, 7:30 p.m. ET

BOYS CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

Magruder vs. South River - 03/17, 5:00 p.m. ET.

BOYS CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

Wicomico vs. Lackey - 03/17, 7:30 p.m. ET.

BOYS CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

SEED School vs. Cambridge-South Dorchester - 03/16, 5:00 p.m. ET.

GIRLS CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

Whitman vs. Richard Montgomery - 03/16, 7:30 p.m. ET.

GIRLS CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

Poly vs. Reservoir - 03/12, 7:30 p.m. ET.

GIRLS CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

Manchester Valley vs. Glenelg - 03/12, 5:00 p.m. ET.

GIRLS CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

Pikesville vs. Southern-Garrett - 03/14, 7:30 p.m. ET.

Harry Lichtman
