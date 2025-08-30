High School

Maryland High School Football Final Scores — August 29, 2025

Bullis, Georgetown Prep, Good Counsel and Landon narrowly escaped with close victories.

The second week of mainly Maryland's private school football teams took the gridiron on Friday night, as the full season gets underway next week. In the meantime, there were some close games as Bullis, Georgetown Prep, Good Counsel and Landon escaped.

Bishop McNamara 35, Concordia Prep 0

Bullis 16, Gilman 13

Calvert Hall 33, William Penn Charter (PA) 7

Georgetown Prep 25, St. Vincent Pallotti 22

Good Counsel 14, Columbus (FL) 7

John Carroll 27, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes (VA) 0

Landon 21, Boys' Latin 20

Loyola Blakefield 45, Scranton Prep (PA) 13

Maryland School for the Deaf 64, Massanutten Military Academy (VA) 6

McDonogh 38, St. Anthony's (NY) 21

Potomac School (VA) 28, St. John's Catholic Prep 12

St. Alban's (DC) 29, St. Paul's 28

St. Frances Regional 34, Hewlett Sports Academy 20

St. Mary's 48, Bishop Ireton (VA) 0

