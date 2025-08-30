Maryland High School Football Final Scores — August 29, 2025
The second week of mainly Maryland's private school football teams took the gridiron on Friday night, as the full season gets underway next week. In the meantime, there were some close games as Bullis, Georgetown Prep, Good Counsel and Landon escaped.
Bishop McNamara 35, Concordia Prep 0
Bullis 16, Gilman 13
Calvert Hall 33, William Penn Charter (PA) 7
Georgetown Prep 25, St. Vincent Pallotti 22
Good Counsel 14, Columbus (FL) 7
John Carroll 27, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes (VA) 0
Landon 21, Boys' Latin 20
Loyola Blakefield 45, Scranton Prep (PA) 13
Maryland School for the Deaf 64, Massanutten Military Academy (VA) 6
McDonogh 38, St. Anthony's (NY) 21
Potomac School (VA) 28, St. John's Catholic Prep 12
St. Alban's (DC) 29, St. Paul's 28
St. Frances Regional 34, Hewlett Sports Academy 20
St. Mary's 48, Bishop Ireton (VA) 0
