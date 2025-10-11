High School

Maryland high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

See every final score from this week of Maryland high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Dunbar and Fort Hill
Dunbar and Fort Hill / John Bowers

The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Maryland High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates - October 10, 2025

Maryland high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

Aberdeen 20, Havre de Grace 26

Annapolis 27, Meade 25

Archbishop Carroll 57, Riverdale Baptist 18

Arundel 34, Glen Burnie 13

Bel Air 15, Fallston 21

Bethesda-Chevy Chase 28, Walter Johnson 21

Blake 49, Magruder 7

Blair 42, Whitman 7

Boonsboro 14, Musselman 37

Boys' Latin 24, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 0

Broadneck 49, North County 0

Brunswick 7, Middletown 42

C. Milton Wright 45, Harford Tech 0

Cambridge-South Dorchester 54, Kent County 0

Calvert Hall 28, McDonogh 21

Chesapeake 10, Severn Run 0

Clarksburg 20, Rockville 6

Clear Spring 14, Smithsburg 7

Colonel Richardson 46, Snow Hill 14

Decatur 38, Bennett 0

DeMatha 7, Our Lady of Good Counsel 0

Douglass 8, Lake Clifton 0

Douglass 20, Largo 0

Dunbar 54, City College 0

Edgewood 49, Patterson Mill 14

Elkton 48, Bohemia Manor 0

Fallston 21, Bel Air 15

Flowers 57, Bladensburg 0

Forest Park 28, Digital Harbor 6

Fort Hill 62, Mountain Ridge 0

Franklin 35, Catonsville 0

Frederick 42, Tuscarora 0

Green Street Academy 26, Benjamin Franklin 0

Havre de Grace 26, Aberdeen 20

Hereford 34, Overlea 26

Howard 14, Glenelg 7

Joppatowne 34, Rising Sun 20

Kennedy 56, Einstein 8

Kent Island 36, Parkside 33

Lackey 42, Leonardtown 28

Liberty 45, Francis Scott Key 20

Linganore 45, Oakdale 14

Maryland School for the Deaf 44, Coventry Christian 16

Middletown 42, Brunswick 7

Musselman 37, Boonsboro 14

North Hagerstown 28, Williamsport 20

North Harford 42, North East 0

North Point 34, Huntingtown 14

Northeast 56, Centennial 7

Northern 34, St. Charles 22

Northern 38, Uniontown 0

Northwest 45, Seneca Valley 7

Paint Branch 63, Springbrook 0

Patapsco 60, Western Tech & Environmental Science 16

Poolesville 14, Northwood 0

Potomac 48, Northwestern 3

Quince Orchard 35, Sherwood 28

Randallstown 46, Owings Mills 6

Reservoir 28, Hammond 8

Richard Montgomery 21, Wootton 12

River Hill 42, Wilde Lake 21

Severna Park 17, Old Mill 14

South Carroll 21, Manchester Valley 14

South River 56, Crofton 16

Sparrows Point 22, Pikesville 14

St. Frances 60, St. Thomas More 0

St. Mary's 50, Loyola Blakefield 35

St. Mary's Ryken 48, St. Paul VI 14

Towson 51, Loch Raven 14

Urbana 48, Governor Thomas Johnson 7

Walkersville 59, Catoctin 6

Washington 28, Southern 12

Washington 36, Arcadia 16

Westminster 35, Damascus 7

Westlake 28, Chopticon 0

Wheaton 32, Watkins Mill 18

Wicomico 50, North Caroline 7

Winters Mill 15, Century 12

Wise 35, Eleanor Roosevelt 16

Woodlawn 18, Kenwood 14

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Maryland