Maryland high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Aberdeen 20, Havre de Grace 26
Annapolis 27, Meade 25
Archbishop Carroll 57, Riverdale Baptist 18
Arundel 34, Glen Burnie 13
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 28, Walter Johnson 21
Blake 49, Magruder 7
Blair 42, Whitman 7
Boys' Latin 24, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 0
Broadneck 49, North County 0
C. Milton Wright 45, Harford Tech 0
Cambridge-South Dorchester 54, Kent County 0
Calvert Hall 28, McDonogh 21
Chesapeake 10, Severn Run 0
Clarksburg 20, Rockville 6
Clear Spring 14, Smithsburg 7
Colonel Richardson 46, Snow Hill 14
Decatur 38, Bennett 0
DeMatha 7, Our Lady of Good Counsel 0
Douglass 8, Lake Clifton 0
Douglass 20, Largo 0
Dunbar 54, City College 0
Edgewood 49, Patterson Mill 14
Elkton 48, Bohemia Manor 0
Fallston 21, Bel Air 15
Flowers 57, Bladensburg 0
Forest Park 28, Digital Harbor 6
Fort Hill 62, Mountain Ridge 0
Franklin 35, Catonsville 0
Frederick 42, Tuscarora 0
Green Street Academy 26, Benjamin Franklin 0
Hereford 34, Overlea 26
Howard 14, Glenelg 7
Joppatowne 34, Rising Sun 20
Kennedy 56, Einstein 8
Kent Island 36, Parkside 33
Lackey 42, Leonardtown 28
Liberty 45, Francis Scott Key 20
Linganore 45, Oakdale 14
Maryland School for the Deaf 44, Coventry Christian 16
Middletown 42, Brunswick 7
Musselman 37, Boonsboro 14
North Hagerstown 28, Williamsport 20
North Harford 42, North East 0
North Point 34, Huntingtown 14
Northeast 56, Centennial 7
Northern 34, St. Charles 22
Northern 38, Uniontown 0
Northwest 45, Seneca Valley 7
Paint Branch 63, Springbrook 0
Patapsco 60, Western Tech & Environmental Science 16
Poolesville 14, Northwood 0
Potomac 48, Northwestern 3
Quince Orchard 35, Sherwood 28
Randallstown 46, Owings Mills 6
Reservoir 28, Hammond 8
Richard Montgomery 21, Wootton 12
River Hill 42, Wilde Lake 21
Severna Park 17, Old Mill 14
South Carroll 21, Manchester Valley 14
South River 56, Crofton 16
Sparrows Point 22, Pikesville 14
St. Frances 60, St. Thomas More 0
St. Mary's 50, Loyola Blakefield 35
St. Mary's Ryken 48, St. Paul VI 14
Towson 51, Loch Raven 14
Urbana 48, Governor Thomas Johnson 7
Walkersville 59, Catoctin 6
Washington 28, Southern 12
Washington 36, Arcadia 16
Westminster 35, Damascus 7
Westlake 28, Chopticon 0
Wheaton 32, Watkins Mill 18
Wicomico 50, North Caroline 7
Winters Mill 15, Century 12
Wise 35, Eleanor Roosevelt 16
Woodlawn 18, Kenwood 14
