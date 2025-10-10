Maryland High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 89 games scheduled across Maryland on Friday, October 10, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Maryland High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Maryland's top-ranked teams as No. 2 DeMatha travels to take on No. 6 Our Lady of Good Counsel. and No. 5 Quince Orchard hosts Sherwood.
Maryland High School Football Games To Watch - October 10, 2025
18 ranked matchups highlight this week of Maryland high school football on Friday, setting the stage for an exciting slate of games.
Maryland Class 1A High School Football Schedule - October 10
There are 23 Class 1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Lewis vs Patterson, starts at 3:45 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Stone vs Patuxent at 6:00 PM. The final game, Northern vs Uniontown, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 2A High School Football Schedule - October 10
There are 26 Class 2A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Edmondson-Westside vs Carver Vo-Tech, starts at 3:45 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Bennett vs Decatur at 6:00 PM. The final game, Fallston vs Bel Air, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 2A- 1A High School Football Schedule - October 10
There are 22 Class 2A-1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Digital Harbor vs Forest Park, starts at 3:45 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by City College vs Dunbar at 5:00 PM. The final game, Century vs Winters Mill, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 2A-1A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 3A High School Football Schedule - October 10
There are 29 Class 3A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Lewis vs Patterson, starts at 3:45 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Linganore vs Oakdale at 6:30 PM. The final game, Edgewood vs Patterson Mill, starts at 4:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 4A High School Football Schedule - October 10
There are 15 Class 4A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Broadneck vs North County, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Sherwood vs Quince Orchard at 6:30 PM. The final game, Parkdale vs Oxon Hill, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Schedule - October 10
There are 27 Class 4A-3A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Digital Harbor vs Forest Park, starts at 3:45 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Huntingtown vs North Point at 6:00 PM. The final game, Blair vs Whitman, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Scoreboard.
