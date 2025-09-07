Maryland high school football final scores, results — September 6, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Saturday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Maryland High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates - September 6, 2025
Maryland high school football final scores, results — September 6, 2025
Chesapeake 22, Western Tech & Environmental Science 8
City College 16, New Town 14
Concordia Prep 15, Long Island Lutheran 8
Dulaney 46, Towson 8
Fort Hill 27, Northern 0
Governor Thomas Johnson 18, Catoctin 6
Lewis 6, Surrattsville 0
Maryland School for the Deaf 34, Florida School for the Deaf 14
Mount St. Joseph 24, St. Mary's Ryken 17
Overlea 20, Douglass 6
Potomac 22, DuVal 0
St. Charles 35, Lackey 12
St. Francis (Pa.) 47, Mt. Zion Prep Academy 25
St. Paul's 42, Northeast 12
Stone Bridge 21, Dunbar 6
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.