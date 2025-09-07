High School

Maryland high school football final scores, results — September 6, 2025

See every final score from Saturday of Maryland high school football

CJ Vafiadis

The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Saturday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Chesapeake 22, Western Tech & Environmental Science 8

City College 16, New Town 14

Concordia Prep 15, Long Island Lutheran 8

Dulaney 46, Towson 8

Fort Hill 27, Northern 0

Governor Thomas Johnson 18, Catoctin 6

Lewis 6, Surrattsville 0

Maryland School for the Deaf 34, Florida School for the Deaf 14

Mount St. Joseph 24, St. Mary's Ryken 17

Overlea 20, Douglass 6

Potomac 22, DuVal 0

St. Charles 35, Lackey 12

St. Francis (Pa.) 47, Mt. Zion Prep Academy 25

St. Paul's 42, Northeast 12

Stone Bridge 21, Dunbar 6

Published
