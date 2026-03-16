Top 25 Girls High School Basketball National Rankings - March 16, 2026

For the second week in a row, there’s a new team atop the High School On SI Top 25 girls basketball national rankings after Ontario Christian proved it belonged at No. 1 by topping a pair of top-10 opponents to capture California’s Open Division state championship .

Now, we await the results from this weekend’s The Throne tournament and invites to go out for next month’s Chipotle Nationals before determining who sits atop the rankings and is crowned national champion at season’s end.

Four teams — Putnam City North (OK), Davis (WA), West Linn (OR) and North Paulding (GA) — entered the rankings this week after results from state tournaments throughout the country shook up the bottom half.

1. Ontario Christian (Ontario, CA) (35-2)

Previous Rank: 3

Outlook: The Knights crushed Sage Hill 75-51 in the CIF Open Division SoCal Region final, then defeated Archbishop Mitty 56-49 in their debut in the state championship game despite being without star freshman Chloe Jenkins due to concussion protocols.

2. Johnston (Des Moines, IA) (27-0)

Previous Rank: 1

Outlook: The Dragons finished the season on a 79-game win streak and as three-time Iowa Class 5A champions.

3. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD) (29-3)

Previous Rank: 2

Outlook: The Mustangs kick back as they wait for what seems an inevitable invite to Chipotle Nationals.

4. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA) (28-0)

Previous Rank: 6

Outlook: The Cavaliers survived upset-minded Menchville 65-62 in overtime to complete a second consecutive perfect season and remain in contention for a national championship.

5. Incarnate Word (St. Louis, MO) (27-2)

Previous Rank: 5

Outlook: The Red Knights advanced to the Missouri Class 6 state semifinals for the 24th time with a 63-34 win over Troy Buchanan.

6. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, CA) (28-3)

Previous Rank: 4

Outlook: The Monarchs breezed past Clovis West 71-42 to win their sixth straight NorCal Open Division title before coming up just short against Ontario Christian in the state final.

7. Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, NJ) (30-2)

Previous Rank: 13

Outlook: The Caseys beat St. John Vianney in the South Jersey final, then dethroned Morris Catholic 62-45 to win their second NJSIAA Non-Public A state championship in three years.

8. Sage Hill (Newport Coast, CA) (28-6)

Previous Rank: 7

Outlook: The Lightning couldn’t strike twice at the CIF Open Division SoCal regional tournament, falling 73-51 to Ontario Christian in the final.

9. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (30-3)

Previous Rank: 8

Outlook: The Trailblazers had their season end in the CIF Open Division SoCal regional semifinals.

10. Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) (30-3)

Previous Rank: 10

Outlook: The Eagles will participate in the fourth annual The Throne national tournament.

11. Bullis (Potomac, MD) (22-6)

Previous Rank: 14

Outlook: The Bulldogs could still celebrate their 62-50 win over Bishop McNamara in the Maryland Private School state tournament final .

12. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, NY) (19-4)

Previous Rank: 15

Outlook: The Crusaders await the start of the fourth annual The Throne national tournament.

13. St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, VA) (23-3)

Previous Rank: 16

Outlook: The Strivers won the Independent Schools National Championship.

14. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) (23-3)

Previous Rank: 17

Outlook: The Gaels’ season ended almost a month ago.

15. Westtown School (West Chester, PA) (28-2)

Previous Rank: 18

Outlook: The Moose’s season two weeks ago.

16. Hoover (Hoover, AL) (35-1)

Previous Rank: 19

Outlook: The Buccaneers won the Alabama Class 7A state title last week.

17. Miami Country Day (Miami, FL) (28-2)

Previous Rank: 22

Outlook: The Spartans won the Florida Class 2A state championship a week ago.

18. Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, UT) (26-0)

Previous Rank: 23

Outlook: The Vikings captured the Utah Class 5A state title two weeks ago.

19. Putnam City North (Oklahoma City, OK) (30-1)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Outlook: The Panthers rolled to their third consecutive Oklahoma Class 6A state title with a 62-40 win over Muskogee in the final thanks to seniors Da’Nae Jefferson (18 points, seven rebounds) and Jayla Constant (16 points), who won state titles for Putnam West two years ago, then played for Grind Prep as juniors before joining Putnam City North this year.

20. St. John Vianney (Holmdel, NJ) (26-4)

Previous Rank: 20

Outlook: The Lancers lost to Red Bank Catholic in the NJSIAA South Jersey Non-Public A championship and now head to The Throne tournament.

21. Friends Central (Wynnewood, PA) (27-5)

Previous Rank: 24

Outlook: The Phoenix await the start of the eight-team The Throne national tournament.

22. Lancaster (Lancaster, TX) (33-5)

Previous Rank: 25

Outlook: The Tigers won the UIL Class 6A Division 2 championship a week ago.

23. Davis (Yakima, WA) (24-2)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Outlook: The Pirates won a second consecutive Washington Class 4A state championship a week ago in a rematch with Sumner in the final.

24. West Linn (West Linn, OR) (26-3)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Outlook: The Lions watched South Medford oust defending champion and then-No. 11 Tualatin from the Oregon Class 6A tournament in incredible fashion , then dispatched the Panthers 61-56 in the final behind sterling play from their backcourt duo of senior Reese Jordan and junior Kaylor Buse to win the first title in program history.

25. North Paulding (Dallas, GA) (30-2)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Outlook: The Wolfpack downed Grayson 64-58 to win the Georgia Class 6A title — the program’s first state championship — behind 17 points, 21 rebounds, five steals and four assists from Morgan Landrum.

Dropped Out

No. 9 Bradley Central

No. 11 Tualatin

No. 12 Hopkins

No. 21 Wauwatosa East