Top 25 Girls High School Basketball National Rankings - March 23, 2026

With most states having concluded their seasons, the action at The Throne national tournament had the biggest effect on this week’s High School On SI Top 25 girls basketball national rankings.

St. John Vianney shot into the Top 10 thanks to its performance at the tournament, beating Etiwanda 60-58 in the semifinals, then needing double overtime to outlast Long Island Lutheran 71-68 in the championship game.

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Leading the Lancers to the title was Georgetown-bound forward Stella Lockhart, who was named MVP after putting up 18 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in the championship game.

However, the Lancers don’t even get to overtime without a late 3-pointer from University of Pennsylvania commit Madison Kocis, who finished with 18 points.

Duke commit Taylor Sofilkanich, whose layup broke a 58-58 tie in the semifinals against Etiwanda, added 15 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocks for St. John Vianney.

Now, there’ll be a week off before some of the nation’s top teams — including Long Island Lutheran — gather for Chipotle Nationals in Fishers, Ind .

1. Ontario Christian (Ontario, CA) (35-2)

Previous Rank: 1

2. Johnston (Des Moines, IA) (27-0)

Previous Rank: 2

3. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD) (29-3)

Previous Rank: 3

4. Incarnate Word (St. Louis, MO) (29-2)

Previous Rank: 5

Outlook: The Red Knights won their ninth consecutive Missouri state title and sixth in a row in Class 6, holding off Staley 50-46 behind the guard duo of Southeast Missouri State commit Addi Owen (16 points) and St. Louis commit Peyton Olufson (15 points).

5. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, CA) (28-3)

Previous Rank: 6

6. Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, NJ) (30-2)

Previous Rank: 7

7. Sage Hill (Newport Coast, CA) (28-6)

Previous Rank: 8

8. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (30-3)

Previous Rank: 9

9. Bullis (Potomac, MD) (22-6)

Previous Rank: 11

Outlook: The Bulldogs will get their chance to make their case to move up the rankings at Chipotle Nationals after receiving the No. 3 seed.

10. St. John Vianney (Holmdel, NJ) (29-4)

Previous Rank: 20

Outlook: The Lancers rolled to The Throne championship, beating Rose City (OR) in the opening round, Etiwanda in the semifinals and Long Island Lutheran in double overtime in the championship game.

11. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, NY) (21-5)

Previous Rank: 12

Outlook: The Crusaders reached the final of The Throne before losing to St. John Vianney. Now, they head to Chipotle Nationals as the No. 4 seed.

12. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA) (29-1)

Previous Rank: 4

Outlook: The Cavaliers reached the semifinals of The Throne before losing by 30 to Long Island Lutheran.

13. Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) (31-4)

Previous Rank: 10

Outlook: The Eagles lost in the semifinals of The Throne to St. John Vianney.

14. St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, VA) (23-3)

Previous Rank: 13

Outlook: The Strivers, who won the Independent Schools National Championship, are the top seed at Chipotle Nationals.

15. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) (23-3)

Previous Rank: 14

Outlook: The Gaels received the No. 6 seed to Chipotle Nationals.

16. Westtown School (West Chester, PA) (28-2)

Previous Rank: 15

Outlook: The Moose are the No. 2 seed at Chipotle Nationals.

17. Hoover (Hoover, AL) (35-1)

Previous Rank: 16

18. Miami Country Day (Miami, FL) (28-2)

Previous Rank: 17

19. Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, UT) (26-0)

Previous Rank: 18

20. Putnam City North (Oklahoma City, OK) (30-1)

Previous Rank: 19

21. Lancaster (Lancaster, TX) (33-5)

Previous Rank: 22

22. Davis (Yakima, WA) (24-2)

Previous Rank: 23

23. West Linn (West Linn, OR) (26-3)

Previous Rank: 24

24. North Paulding (Dallas, GA) (30-2)

Previous Rank: 25

25. Friends Central (Wynnewood, PA) (27-6)

Previous Rank: 21

Outlook: The Phoenix lost to Princess Anne in the opening round of The Throne.