Maryland high school football: Gilman announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Greyhounds' schedule includes state power Archbishop Spalding, Calvert Hall, Concordia Prep, Haverford School and Loyola Blakefield

Andy Villamarzo

Cam Brown (3) will lead Gilman School against Boys' Latin School in one of a handful of football season openers in Maryland this weekend.
Cam Brown (3) will lead Gilman School against Boys' Latin School in one of a handful of football season openers in Maryland this weekend.

We're in the month of June, and more high school football teams across Maryland are beginning preparing for the fall.

High School On SI Maryland will bring you updates on each school's football schedule being announced.

Recently, the Gilman Greyhounds recently released their schedule, with the following slate of games for 2025. The Greyhounds will play a full 10-game slate, including five notable contests against state power Archbishop Spalding, Calvert Hall, Concordia Prep, Haverford School and Loyola Blakefield.

Among other teams on the Greyhounds' regular season slate are Boys Latin, Bullis School, Mount St. Joseph, St. Mary's and on the road in a contest against McDonogh School.

Below is the Greyhounds' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 GILMAN GREYHOUNDS SCHEDULE

Aug. 21: vs. Boys Latin

Aug. 30: at Bullis School

Sep. 6: vs. Haverford School

Sep. 19: vs. St. Mary's

Sep. 26: vs. Archbishop Spalding

Oct. 4: vs. Loyola Blakefield

Oct. 11: at Mount St. Joseph

Oct. 17: vs. Concordia Prep

Oct. 24: at Calvert Hall

Nov. 1: at McDonogh School

