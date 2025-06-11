Maryland high school football: Gilman announces 2025 schedule
We're in the month of June, and more high school football teams across Maryland are beginning preparing for the fall.
High School On SI Maryland will bring you updates on each school's football schedule being announced.
Recently, the Gilman Greyhounds recently released their schedule, with the following slate of games for 2025. The Greyhounds will play a full 10-game slate, including five notable contests against state power Archbishop Spalding, Calvert Hall, Concordia Prep, Haverford School and Loyola Blakefield.
Among other teams on the Greyhounds' regular season slate are Boys Latin, Bullis School, Mount St. Joseph, St. Mary's and on the road in a contest against McDonogh School.
Below is the Greyhounds' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 GILMAN GREYHOUNDS SCHEDULE
Aug. 21: vs. Boys Latin
Aug. 30: at Bullis School
Sep. 6: vs. Haverford School
Sep. 19: vs. St. Mary's
Sep. 26: vs. Archbishop Spalding
Oct. 4: vs. Loyola Blakefield
Oct. 11: at Mount St. Joseph
Oct. 17: vs. Concordia Prep
Oct. 24: at Calvert Hall
Nov. 1: at McDonogh School
