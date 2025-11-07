Maryland High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 7, 2025
There are 86 games scheduled across Maryland on Friday, November 7, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Maryland High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Maryland's top-ranked teams as No. 17 Gilman travels to take on No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, and No. 11 St. Mary's faces No. 10 McDonogh.
Maryland High School Football Games To Watch - October 31, 2025
Eleven ranked matchups highlight this week of Maryland high school football on Friday, setting the stage for an exciting slate of games.
Maryland Class 1A High School Football Schedule - November 7
There are 15 Class 1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Brunswick vs Loch Raven, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 2A High School Football Schedule - November 7
There are 25 Class 2A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Poolesville vs River Hill, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Reservoir vs Decatur at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 2A- 1A High School Football Schedule - November 7
There are 21 Class 2A-1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Owings Mills vs Middletown, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Friendly vs Dunbar at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 2A-1A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Class 2A-1A scoreboard
Maryland Class 3A High School Football Schedule - November 7
There are 22 Class 3A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The game of the week is highlighted by North Point vs Arundel at 6:00 PM. The final game, Mt. Hebron vs Oakland Mills, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 4A High School Football Schedule - November 7
There are 12 Class 4A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Northwestern vs Wheaton, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Gaithersburg vs Quince Orchard at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Schedule - November 7
There are 19 Class 4A-3A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The game of the week is highlighted by North Point vs Arundel at 6:00 PM. The final game, Reservoir vs Decatur, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Class 4A-3A scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.