Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 3, 2025
There’s no change at the top in the final High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 of the regular season as Saint Frances Academy, which has held the top-ranking all season, is in position to stake its claim as the nation’s best squad.
The Panthers, who moved to No. 1 in the latest High School on SI national Top 25, will play at Florida powerhouse IMG Academy (ranked No. 2) Friday evening.
It’s the “win or go home” season in Maryland as the state public and Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs start this weekend. No. 2 and nationally-ranked DeMatha Catholic completed its regular season with a win over Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rival Gonzaga College (D.C.). The Stags will host a WCAC Capital Division semifinal match next weekend at the Prince George’s County Sports Complex.
Archbishop Spalding, which will seek a fourth straight MIAA A Conference, reigning Class 4A state champ Quince Orchard and Our Lady of Good Counsel maintain their respective spot in the Top 5.
The second 5 features Milford Mill Academy, Linganore, Henry A. Wise, Saint Mary’s Ryken and McDonogh School. Winston Churchill debuts at No. 15 after knocking off Montgomery County rival Paint Branch.
Charles H. Flowers and defending Class 4A/3A state champ North Point both fell out of Top 10 after forfeiting games for playing with an ineligible player.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 7-1
Last week: The Saint James Performance Academy (Va.), 35-0
This week: at IMG Academy (Fla.), Nov. 7
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 9-0
Last week: vs. Gonzaga College (D.C.), 42-14
This week: Off (next game - Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division semifinals at Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex, Nov. 14 or Nov. 15)
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 8-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 18 Mount Saint Joseph, 56-20
This week: vs. No. 18 Gilman School, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference semifinal, Nov. 7
4. QUINCE ORCHARD
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated Gaithersburg, 35-0
This week: vs. Gaithersburg, Maryland Class 4A West Region playoffs first round, Nov. 7
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 5-4
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. No. 16 Bishop McNamara, Nov. 7
6. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Owings Mills, 42-0
This week: vs. New Town or Franklin, Maryland Class 3A North Region playoffs second round, Nov. 7
7. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated Urbana, 28-6
This week: Off (next game - vs. Northwood or North Hagerstown, Maryland Class 3A West Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14)
8. HENRY A. WISE
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 7-2
Last week: Defeated Northwestern, 63-0
This week: Off (next game - vs. DuVal or Parkdale, Maryland Class 4A South Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14)
9. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 6-3
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), Nov. 7
10. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 7-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 16 Gilman School, 31-0
This week: vs. No. 11 St. Mary’s, MIAA A Conference semifinal, Nov. 7
11. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 7-3
Last week: Defeated Severn School, 36-13
This week: vs. No. 10 McDonogh School, MIAA A Conference semifinal, Nov. 7
12. PAINT BRANCH
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 7-2
Last week: Lost to Winston Churchill, 20-18
This week: Off (next game - vs. Laurel or James Hubert Blake, Maryland Class 4A North Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14)
13. WINSTON CHURCHILL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 Paint Branch, 20-18
This week: vs. Clarksburg, Maryland Class 4A West Region playoffs first round, Nov. 7
14. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated Digital Harbor, 50-0
This week: vs. Woodlawn or Parkville, Maryland Class 4A/3A North Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14 or 15
15. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated Patterson, 34-3
This week: vs. Friendly, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs first round, Nov. 7 or 8
16. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 4-5
Last week: Lost to Saint John’s College (D.C.), 28-7
This week: at No. 5 Our Lady of Good Counsel, Nov. 7
17. GILMAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 4-5
Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 McDonogh School, 31-0
This week: at No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, MIAA A semifinal, Nov. 7
18. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 5-4
Last week: Defeated Concordia Prep, 12-7
This week: Off (next game - vs. Loyola Blakefield, 105th Turkey Bowl at Towson University, Nov. 27)
19. GUILFORD PARK
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated Long Reach, 46-0
This week: vs. Chopticon, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs first round, Nov. 7
20. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 6-5
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, 56-20
SEASON COMPLETE
21. SOUTH RIVER
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated Northeast, 57-6
This week: vs. James M. Bennett, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs first round, Nov. 7
22. SHERWOOD
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated Richard Montgomery, 53-7
This week: vs. Walt Whitman or John F. Kennedy, Maryland Class 4A/3A South Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
23. ELKTON
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated C. Milton Wright, 24-14
This week: vs. Rising Sun or Joppatowne, Maryland Class 2A/1A North Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
24. CHARLES H. FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 1-8
Last week: Defeated Suitland, 42-0
This week: at Suitland, Maryland Class 4A South Region playoffs first round, Nov. 7
25. NORTH POINT
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 2-7
Last week: Defeated Saint Charles, 21-7
This week: at Arundel, Maryland Class 4A/3A East Region playoffs first round, Nov. 7