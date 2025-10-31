Maryland High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 60 games scheduled across Maryland on Friday, October 31, including 13 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Maryland High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Maryland's top-ranked teams as Gonzaga travels to take on No. 2 DeMatha, and No. 18 Mount St. Joseph takes on No. 3 Archbishop Spalding.
Maryland High School Football Games To Watch - October 31, 2025
13 ranked matchups highlight this week of Maryland high school football on Friday, setting the stage for an exciting slate of games.
Maryland Class 1A High School Football Schedule - October 31
There are 14 Class 1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Green Street Academy vs Lake Clifton, starts at 2:00 PM. The final game, Smithsburg vs Boonsboro, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 2A High School Football Schedule - October 31
There are 15 Class 2A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Carver Vo-Tech vs Douglass, starts at 2:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Owings Mills vs Milford Mill Academy at 6:00 PM. The final game, Elkton vs C. Milton Wright, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 2A- 1A High School Football Schedule - October 31
There are 12 Class 2A-1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Forest Park vs Edmondson-Westside, starts at 2:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Dunbar vs Patterson at 2:30 PM. The final game, Harford Tech vs Bel Air, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 2A-1A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 3A High School Football Schedule - October 31
There are 16 Class 3A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Dunbar vs Patterson, starts at 2:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Owings Mills vs Milford Mill Academy at 6:00 PM. The final game, Harford Tech vs Bel Air, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 4A High School Football Schedule - October 31
There are 16 Class 4A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Hereford vs Dundalk, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Quince Orchard vs Gaithersburg at 6:30 PM. The final game, Oxon Hill vs Eleanor Roosevelt, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Schedule - October 31
There are 16 Class 4A-3A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Digital Harbor vs Mergenthaler Vo-Tech, starts at 3:45 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by North Point vs St. Charles at 6:00 PM. The final game, Severna Park vs Broadneck, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Scoreboard.
