Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 27, 2025
Three new teams enter the latest High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 poll as many teams prepare for the final week of regular season play.
Gilman School debuts at No. 16 while Sherwood and Elkton join at Nos. 24 and 25, respectively. Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy and DeMatha Catholic, respectively, maintain their hold of the top two spots, followed by Archbishop Spalding, Quince Orchard and Our Lady of Good Counsel.
There’s no change in the second 5 with Charles H. Flowers, North Point, Milford Mill Academy, Henry A. Wise and Paint Branch. Maryland public and Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) programs complete regular season play Halloween weekend.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 6-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. The Saint James Performance Academy (Va.) at Under Armour Stadium, Nov. 1
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Saint John’s College (D.C.), 23-20
This week: vs. Gonzaga College (D.C.) at Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex, Oct. 31
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 7-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 18 Loyola Blakefield, 56-6
This week: vs. No. 18 Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 31
4. QUINCE ORCHARD
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Northwest, 35-16
This week: at Gaithersburg, Oct. 31
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 5-4
Last week: Lost to Gonzaga College (D.C.), 13-7
This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 15 Bishop McNamara, Nov. 7)
6. CHARLES H. FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Potomac, 35-7
This week: at Suitland, Nov. 1
7. NORTH POINT
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Westlake, 29-3
This week: at Saint Charles, Oct. 31
8. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Randallstown, 48-12
This week: vs. Owings Mills, Oct. 31
9. HENRY A. WISE
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 6-2
Last week: Defeated Suitland, 45-6
This week: at Northwestern, Oct. 31
10. PAINT BRANCH
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated James Hubert Blake, 20-7
This week: at Winston Churchill, Oct. 30
11. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Governor Thomas Johnson, 62-6
This week: at Urbana, Oct. 31
12. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 6-3
Last week: Defeated Bishop Ireton (Va.), 42-0
This week: Off (next game - vs. District of Columbia’s Archbishop Carroll, Nov. 7)
13. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 6-2
Last week: Defeated Concordia Prep, 25-0
This week: vs. Gilman School, Nov. 1
14. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 6-3
Last week:Defeated then-No. 17 Mount Saint Joseph, 20-7
This week: vs. Severn School, Oct. 31
15. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 4-4
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Saint John’s College (D.C.), Nov. 1
16. GILMAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 4-4
Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Calvert Hall College, 13-7
This week: at No. 13 McDonogh School, Nov. 1
17. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 4-4
Last week: Lost to Gilman School, 13-7
This week: at Concordia Prep, Nov. 1
18. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 6-4
Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 Saint Mary’s, 20-7
This week: at No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 31
19. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated Forest Park, 42-0
This week: vs. Digital Harbor, Oct. 31
20. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Digital Harbor, 50-6
This week: at Patterson, Oct. 31
21. SEVERNA PARK
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 6-2
Last week: Defeated North County, 51-0
This week: at Broadneck, Oct. 30
22. GUILFORD PARK
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Howard, 38-7
This week: at Long Reach, Oct. 31
23. SOUTH RIVER
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, 42-13
This week: vs. Northeast, Oct. 30
24. SHERWOOD
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated Damascus, 28-7
This week: at Richard Montgomery, Oct. 30
25. ELKTON
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated SEED School of Baltimore, 31-17
This week: at C. Milton Wright, Oct. 31