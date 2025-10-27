High School

Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 27, 2025

Gilman, Sherwood and Elkton all join the Maryland Top 25 rankings this week

Derek Toney

The Elkton Golden Elks enter the Maryland Top 25 High School Football Rankings for the first time this year, at No. 25.
Three new teams enter the latest High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 poll as many teams prepare for the final week of regular season play. 

Gilman School debuts at No. 16 while Sherwood and Elkton join at Nos. 24 and 25, respectively. Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy and DeMatha Catholic, respectively, maintain their hold of the top two spots, followed by Archbishop Spalding, Quince Orchard and Our Lady of Good Counsel.

There’s no change in the second 5 with Charles H. Flowers, North Point, Milford Mill Academy, Henry A. Wise and Paint Branch. Maryland public and Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) programs complete regular season play Halloween weekend.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 6-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. The Saint James Performance Academy (Va.) at Under Armour Stadium, Nov. 1

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Saint John’s College (D.C.), 23-20

This week: vs. Gonzaga College (D.C.) at Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex, Oct. 31

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 7-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 18 Loyola Blakefield, 56-6

This week: vs. No. 18 Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 31

4. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Northwest, 35-16

This week: at Gaithersburg, Oct. 31

5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 5-4

Last week: Lost to Gonzaga College (D.C.), 13-7

This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 15 Bishop McNamara, Nov. 7) 

6. CHARLES H. FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Potomac, 35-7

This week: at Suitland, Nov. 1

7. NORTH POINT

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Westlake, 29-3

This week: at Saint Charles, Oct. 31

8. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Randallstown, 48-12

This week: vs. Owings Mills, Oct. 31

9. HENRY A. WISE 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated Suitland, 45-6

This week: at Northwestern, Oct. 31

10. PAINT BRANCH

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated James Hubert Blake, 20-7

This week: at Winston Churchill, Oct. 30

11. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Governor Thomas Johnson, 62-6

This week: at Urbana, Oct. 31

12. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 6-3

Last week: Defeated Bishop Ireton (Va.), 42-0

This week: Off (next game - vs. District of Columbia’s Archbishop Carroll, Nov. 7)

13. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated Concordia Prep, 25-0

This week: vs. Gilman School, Nov. 1

14. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 6-3

Last week:Defeated then-No. 17 Mount Saint Joseph, 20-7

This week: vs. Severn School, Oct. 31

15. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 4-4

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Saint John’s College (D.C.), Nov. 1

16. GILMAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-4

Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Calvert Hall College, 13-7

This week: at No. 13 McDonogh School, Nov. 1

17. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 4-4

Last week: Lost to Gilman School, 13-7

This week: at Concordia Prep, Nov. 1

18. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 6-4

Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 Saint Mary’s, 20-7

This week: at No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 31

19. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Forest Park, 42-0

This week: vs. Digital Harbor, Oct. 31

20. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 6-1 

Last week: Defeated Digital Harbor, 50-6

This week: at Patterson, Oct. 31

21. SEVERNA PARK

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated North County, 51-0

This week: at Broadneck, Oct. 30

22. GUILFORD PARK

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Howard, 38-7

This week: at Long Reach, Oct. 31

23. SOUTH RIVER

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, 42-13

This week: vs. Northeast, Oct. 30

24. SHERWOOD

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Damascus, 28-7

This week: at Richard Montgomery, Oct. 30

25. ELKTON

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated SEED School of Baltimore, 31-17

This week: at C. Milton Wright, Oct. 31

