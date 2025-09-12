Maryland High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
There are 93 games scheduled across Maryland on Friday, September 12, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Maryland High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Maryland's top-ranked teams as No. 5 McDonogh takes on No. 4 Archbishop Spalding, and No. 22 Patuxent hosts No. 12 North Point.
Maryland High School Football Games To Watch - September 12, 2025
15 ranked matchups highlight this week of Maryland high school football on Friday, setting the stage for an exciting slate of games.
Baltimore Metro High School Football Schedule - September 12
There are 55 Baltimore high school football games in Maryland on Friday, highlighted byArchbishop Spalding vs McDonogh at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Baltimore Metro scoreboard
Salisbury Metro High School Football Schedule - September 12
There are 5 Salisbury high school football games in Maryland on Friday, highlighted by Wicomico vs Decatur at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Salisbury Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Salisbury Metro scoreboard
Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule - September 12
There are 100 Washington DC metro high school football games in Maryland on Friday, highlighted by No. 2 DeMatha vs Roman Catholic at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Washington DC metro scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.