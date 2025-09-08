Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025
After a forgettable 2024 campaign, Saint Mary’s has gotten 2025 off to a promising start. The Saints are No. 24 in the latest High School on SI Maryland Top 25 rankings.
The Annapolis (Md.) private school opened with a 21-6 victory over perennial Maryland Class 4A public stronghold and then-No. 20 Broadneck last Friday. The Saints went 0-11 last season, including 0-8 in their first season back as a member of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference.
St. Mary’s, which snapped a 12-game losing streak, dating back to the end of the 2023 season, won six MIAA B championships between 2007 and 2022. Saint Frances Academy, which fell to California powerhouse Saint John Bosco, ranked No. 2 in High School on SI’s National Top 25, remains No. 1 in Maryland.
The rest of the Top 5 features DeMatha Catholic, Our Lady of Good Counsel, Archbishop Spalding, and McDonogh School. Defending Maryland Class 4A state champ Quince Orchard, Loyola Blakefield, Mount Saint Joseph, Henry A. Wise and Bullis School complete the Top 10.
Three Top 25 matchups are on tap this week, highlighted by a MIAA A finals rematch between McDonogh and Spalding. No. 21 Paul Laurence Dunbar travels from Baltimore to Western Maryland to face four-time reigning Maryland Class 1A state champ and 25th-ranked Fort Hill.
In a battle of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference rivals, defending Class 4A/3A state champ and 12th-ranked North Point visits No. 22 Patuxent, which won the Class 2A/1A crown last fall.
Here’s the entire High School on SI Maryland Top 25:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMYf
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 1-1
Last week: Lost to St. John’s Bosco (Calif.), 21-14
This week: at St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), Sept. 13
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Imhotep Charter (Pa.), 45-17
This week: at Roman Catholic (Pa.), Sept. 12
3. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated DePaul Catholic (N.J.), 21-20
This week: at Middletown (Del.), Sept. 12
4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 1-2
Last week: Lost to Hun School (N.J.) 35-28
This week: at No. 5 McDonogh School, Sept. 12
5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 2-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. No. 4 Archbishop Spalding, Sept. 12
6. QUINCE ORCHARD
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 Paint Branch, 35-0
This week: at Walter Johnson, Sept. 11
7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Georgetown Prep, 20-7
This week: vs. Gonzaga College (D.C.), Sept. 13
8. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated No. 17 St. Mary’s Ryken, 24-21
This week: vs. Dundalk, Sept. 12
9. HENRY A. WISE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to King’s Fork (Va.), 27-19
This week: vs. Laurel, Sept. 12
10. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 1-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: at St. Christopher School (Va.), Sept. 12
11. CHARLES H. FLOWERS
Preseason rank: No. 11
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Eastern (D.C.), 23-7
This week: vs. Eleanor Roosevelt, Sept. 12
12. NORTH POINT
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated McDonough, 34-0
This week: at No. 22 Patuxent, Sept. 12
13. PAINT BRANCH
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to No. 6 Quince Orchard, 35-0
This week: at Albert Einstein, Sept. 11
14. GEORGETOWN PREP
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 1-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 8 Loyola Blakefield, 20-7
This week: vs. Eastern (D.C.), Sept. 12
15. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Broadneck, Sept. 12
16. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Dundalk, 36-2
This week: at Maury (Va.), Sept. 12
17. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 1-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 9 Mount St. Joseph, 24-21
This week: vs. St. John’s College (D.C.). Sept. 12
18. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Archbishop Curley, 42-0
This week: at La Salle College (Pa.), Sept. 13
19. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Mergenthaler Vo-Tech, 36-27
This week: vs. Meade, Sept. 12
20. ARUNDEL
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated River Hill, 49-28
This week: at Severn Run, Sept. 12
21. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to Stone Bridge (Va.), 7-6
This week: at No. 24 Fort Hill, Sept. 12
22. PATUXENT
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Westlake, 34-27
This week: vs. No. 12 North Point, Sept. 12
23. STEPHEN DECATUR
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 0-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Wicomico, Sept. 12
24. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Broadneck, 21-6
This week: Off (next game - at Gilman School, Sept. 19)
25. FORT HILL
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 1-0
This week: Defeated Northern-Garrett, 27-0
This week: vs. No. 21 Paul Laurence Dunbar, Sept. 12