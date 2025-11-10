Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 10, 2025
There’s no change in this week’s High School on SI Maryland Top 25 football rankings as the postseason is in full swing.
Saint Frances Academy, the No. 1 team in High School on SI’s national Top 25, holds firmly at No. 1. The Panthers’ 2025 campaign came to a premature end after a mythical national championship match with IMG Academy (Fla.) fell through last week.
DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, Quince Orchard and Our Lady of Good Counsel round out the Top 5. DeMatha (ranked No. 12 nationally) begins defense of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division title this weekend while Spalding will try for a fourth straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference crown.
The second 5 features Milford Mill Academy, Linganore, Henry A. Wise, Saint Mary’s Ryken and McDonogh School. The postseason continues this weekend with Maryland public state regional second rounds play and the MIAA deciding its champion in A (Spalding vs. McDonogh) and B (Saint Vincent Pallotti vs. Saint Paul’s School).
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 9-1
Last week: Did not play
SEASON COMPLETE
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 9-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Saint John’s College (D.C.), Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division semifinal at Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex, Nov. 14
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 9-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 18 Gilman School, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference semifinal
This week: vs. No. 10 McDonogh School, MIAA A final, Nov. 15
4. QUINCE ORCHARD
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated Gaithersburg, 56-0, Maryland Class 4A West Region playoffs first round
This week: vs. Northwest, Maryland Class 4A West Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 6-4
Last week: Defeated No. 15 Bishop McNamara, 34-20
This week: at Gonzaga College (D.C.), WCAC Capital Division semifinal, Nov. 14 or 15
6. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 8-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. New Town, Maryland Class 3A North Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
7. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 9-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. North Hagerstown, Maryland Class 3A West Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
8. HENRY A. WISE
Previous rank: No. 8*
Record: 8-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. DuVal, Maryland Class 4A South Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
9. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 7-3
Last week: Defeated Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 42-7
This week: vs. Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), WCAC Metro Division semifinal, Nov. 14
10. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 8-2
Last week: Defeated No. 11 Saint Mary’s, 24-14, MIAA A semifinal
This week: at No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, MIAA A final, Nov. 15
11. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 7-4
Last week: Lost to No. 10 McDonogh School, 24-14, MIAA A semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A SEMIFINALIST
12. PAINT BRANCH
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 7-2
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. James Hubert Blake, Maryland Class 4A North Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
13. WINSTON CHURCHILL
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated Clarksburg, 36-6, Maryland Class 4A West Region playoffs first round
This week: at Richard Montgomery, Maryland Class 4A West Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
14. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 8-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Woodlawn, Maryland Class 4A/3A North Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
15. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated Friendly, 76-0, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs first round
This week: vs. Chesapeake-Baltimore County, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
16. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 4-6
Last week: Lost to No. 5 Our Lady of Good Counsel, 34-20
SEASON COMPLETE
17. GILMAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 4-5
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, 35-8, MIAA A semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
18. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 5-4
Last week: Did not play
This week: Off (next game - vs. Loyola Blakefield, 105th Turkey Bowl at Towson University, Nov. 27)
19. GUILFORD PARK
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated Chopticon, 48-0, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs first round
This week: vs. Stephen Decatur, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
20. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 6-5
SEASON COMPLETE
21. SOUTH RIVER
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated James M. Bennett, 69-0, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs first round
This week: vs. Saint Charles, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
22. SHERWOOD
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 8-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. John F. Kennedy, Maryland Class 4A/3A South Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
23. ELKTON
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 9-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Joppatowne, Maryland Class 2A/1A North Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
24. CHARLES H. FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 2-8*
Last week: Defeated Suitland, 34-6, Maryland Class 4A South Region playoffs first round
This week: at Eleanor Roosevelt, Maryland Class 4A South Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
25. NORTH POINT
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 3-7*
Last week: Defeated Arundel, 27-12, Maryland Class 4A/3A East Region playoffs first round
This week: at Great Mills, Maryland Class 4A/3A East Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14
*Record reflects forfeit results and is not the on-field record of the team.