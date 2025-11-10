High School

Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 10, 2025

This week's Maryland high school football state rankings remain unchanged after the first week of postseason play

Derek Toney

Third-ranked Archbishop Spalding has advanced to the MIAA A Conference championship game once again, as the Cavaliers will play for a four-peat on Friday against McDonogh.
Third-ranked Archbishop Spalding has advanced to the MIAA A Conference championship game once again, as the Cavaliers will play for a four-peat on Friday against McDonogh. / Derek Toney

There’s no change in this week’s High School on SI Maryland Top 25 football rankings as the postseason is in full swing.

Saint Frances Academy, the No. 1 team in High School on SI’s national Top 25, holds firmly at No. 1. The Panthers’ 2025 campaign came to a premature end after a mythical national championship match with IMG Academy (Fla.) fell through last week. 

DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, Quince Orchard and Our Lady of Good Counsel round out the Top 5. DeMatha (ranked No. 12 nationally) begins defense of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division title this weekend while Spalding will try for a fourth straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference crown. 

The second 5 features Milford Mill Academy, Linganore, Henry A. Wise, Saint Mary’s Ryken and McDonogh School. The postseason continues this weekend with Maryland public state regional second rounds play and the MIAA deciding its champion in A (Spalding vs. McDonogh) and B (Saint Vincent Pallotti vs. Saint Paul’s School).

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 9-1

Last week: Did not play

SEASON COMPLETE

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 9-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Saint John’s College (D.C.), Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division semifinal at Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex, Nov. 14

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 9-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 18 Gilman School, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference semifinal

This week: vs. No. 10 McDonogh School, MIAA A final, Nov. 15

4. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated Gaithersburg, 56-0, Maryland Class 4A West Region playoffs first round

This week: vs. Northwest, Maryland Class 4A West Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14 

5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 6-4

Last week: Defeated No. 15 Bishop McNamara, 34-20

This week: at Gonzaga College (D.C.), WCAC Capital Division semifinal, Nov. 14 or 15

6. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 8-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. New Town, Maryland Class 3A North Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14

7. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 9-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. North Hagerstown, Maryland Class 3A West Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14

8. HENRY A. WISE 

Previous rank: No. 8*

Record: 8-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. DuVal, Maryland Class 4A South Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14

9. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 7-3

Last week: Defeated Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 42-7

This week: vs. Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), WCAC Metro Division semifinal, Nov. 14

10. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 8-2

Last week: Defeated No. 11 Saint Mary’s, 24-14, MIAA A semifinal

This week: at No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, MIAA A final, Nov. 15

11. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 7-4

Last week: Lost to No. 10 McDonogh School, 24-14, MIAA A semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A SEMIFINALIST

12. PAINT BRANCH

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 7-2

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. James Hubert Blake, Maryland Class 4A North Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14

13. WINSTON CHURCHILL

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Clarksburg, 36-6, Maryland Class 4A West Region playoffs first round

This week: at Richard Montgomery, Maryland Class 4A West Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14

14. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 8-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Woodlawn, Maryland Class 4A/3A North Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14

15. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 8-1 

Last week: Defeated Friendly, 76-0, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs first round

This week: vs. Chesapeake-Baltimore County, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14

16. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 4-6

Last week: Lost to No. 5 Our Lady of Good Counsel, 34-20

SEASON COMPLETE

17. GILMAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 4-5

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, 35-8, MIAA A semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

18. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 5-4

Last week: Did not play

This week: Off (next game - vs. Loyola Blakefield, 105th Turkey Bowl at Towson University, Nov. 27)

19. GUILFORD PARK

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated Chopticon, 48-0, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs first round

This week: vs. Stephen Decatur, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14

20. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 6-5

SEASON COMPLETE

21. SOUTH RIVER

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated James M. Bennett, 69-0, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs first round

This week: vs. Saint Charles, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14

22. SHERWOOD

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 8-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. John F. Kennedy, Maryland Class 4A/3A South Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14

23. ELKTON

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 9-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Joppatowne, Maryland Class 2A/1A North Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14

24. CHARLES H. FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 2-8*

Last week: Defeated Suitland, 34-6, Maryland Class 4A South Region playoffs first round

This week: at Eleanor Roosevelt, Maryland Class 4A South Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14

25. NORTH POINT

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 3-7*

Last week: Defeated Arundel, 27-12, Maryland Class 4A/3A East Region playoffs first round

This week: at Great Mills, Maryland Class 4A/3A East Region playoffs second round, Nov. 14

*Record reflects forfeit results and is not the on-field record of the team.

Published |Modified
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland