Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 24, 2025
Three teams join this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 poll as the postseason itches towards its crescendo.
Broadneck, Oakdale and Westminster enter after advancing to the Maryland state semifinals. No. 19 Westminster and 23rd-ranked Oakdale will meet in a Class 3A final four contest Friday after eliminating previously undefeated Guilford Park and South River, respectively, in last weekend’s quarterfinals
No. 20 Broadneck, which handled then-No. 12 Paint Branch in a 4A quarterfinal, will play at defending state champ and fourth-ranked Quince Orchard for a spot in the state title game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis Dec. 5.
St. Frances Academy, High School on SI’s national No. 1, remains No. 1 in Maryland followed by DeMatha Catholic. The nationally-ranked Stags claimed their second straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division crown with a win over Gonzaga College (D.C.).
Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference champ Archbishop Spalding, Quince Orchard and Our Lady of Good Counsel, round out the Top 5. The second 5 is headlined by undefeated Milford Mill Academy and Lingnaore, which meet Friday in a Class 3A state semifinal.
4A state semifinalist Henry A. Wise, back-to-back WCAC Metro champ Saint Mary’s Ryken and MIAA A finalist McDonogh School complete the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 9-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: Off (next game - vs. Utah’s Corner Canyon, Overtime Nationals Championship at Under Armour Stadium, Dec. 10)
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 11-0
Last week: Defeated Gonzaga College (D.C.), 20-13, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division final
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION CHAMPION
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 10-2
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE CHAMPION
4. QUINCE ORCHARD
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 12-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 24 Charles H. Flowers, 21-10, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinal
This week: vs. No. 20 Broadneck, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal, Nov. 28
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 6-5
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION SEMIFINALIST
6. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated Edgewood, 26-14, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal
This week: at No. 7 Linganore, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal, Nov. 28
7. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 12-0
Last week: Defeated Baltimore City College, 43-0, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal
This week: vs. No. 6 Milford Mill Academy, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal, Nov. 28
8. HENRY A. WISE
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated Glen Burnie, 46-20, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinal
This week: at No. 12 Winston Churchill, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal, Nov. 28
9. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 9-3
Last week: Defeated Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 43-6, WCAC Metro Division final
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC METRO DIVISION
10. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 8-3
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE FINALIST
11. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 7-4
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
12. WINSTON CHURCHILL
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 10-1
Last week: Defeated Montgomery Blair, 42-7, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinal
This week: vs. No. 8 Henry A Wise, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal, Nov. 28
13. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 10-1
Last week: Defeated Marriotts Ridge, 52-0, Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinal
This week: vs. Old Mill, Maryland Class 4A/3A state semifinal, Nov. 28
14. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 10-1
Last week: Defeated Queen Anne’s County, 52-6, Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinal
This week: at No. 22 Elkton, Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinal, Nov. 28
15. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 4-6
SEASON COMPLETE
16. GILMAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 4-5
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
17. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 5-4
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Loyola Blakefield, 105th Turkey Bowl at Towson University, Nov. 27
18. SHERWOOD
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 10-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 25 North Point, 19-7, Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinal
This week: vs. Perry Hall, Maryland Class 4A/3A state semifinal, Nov. 28
19. WESTMINSTER
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 10-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Guilford Park, 24-6, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal
This week: vs. No. 23 Oakdale, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal, Nov. 28
20. BROADNECK
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 8-3
Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 Paint Branch, 37-22, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinal
This week: at No. 4 Quince Orchard, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal, Nov. 28
21. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 6-5
SEASON COMPLETE
22. ELKTON
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 11-0
Last week: Defeated Walkersville, 43-22, Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinal
This week: vs. No. 14 Paul Laurence Dunbar, Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinal, Nov. 28
23. OAKDALE
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 9-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 21 South River, 28-22, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal
This week: at No. 19 Westminster, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal, Nov. 28
24. SOUTH RIVER
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 11-1
Last week: Lost to Oakdale, 28–22, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALIST & ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY CHAMPION
25. GUILFORD PARK
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 11-1
Last week: Lost to Westminster, 24-6, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALIST & HOWARD COUNTY CHAMPION