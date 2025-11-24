High School

Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 24, 2025

Westminster, Broadneck and Oakdale storm into the Maryland Top 25; MPSSAA playoffs march to the state semifinals

Derek Toney

Westminster improved to 10-1 and powered its way into this week's Top 25 with a 24-6 win over then-No. 19 Guilford Park. The Owls advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals.
Westminster improved to 10-1 and powered its way into this week's Top 25 with a 24-6 win over then-No. 19 Guilford Park. The Owls advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals. / Westminster Owls Football/Brayden Zmarzly

Three teams join this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 poll as the postseason itches towards its crescendo.

Broadneck, Oakdale and Westminster enter after advancing to the Maryland state semifinals. No. 19 Westminster and 23rd-ranked Oakdale will meet in a Class 3A final four contest Friday after eliminating previously undefeated Guilford Park and South River, respectively, in last weekend’s quarterfinals

No. 20 Broadneck, which handled then-No. 12 Paint Branch in a 4A quarterfinal, will play at defending state champ and fourth-ranked Quince Orchard for a spot in the state title game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis Dec. 5.

St. Frances Academy, High School on SI’s national No. 1, remains No. 1 in Maryland followed by DeMatha Catholic. The nationally-ranked Stags claimed their second straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division crown with a win over Gonzaga College (D.C.). 

Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference champ Archbishop Spalding, Quince Orchard and Our Lady of Good Counsel, round out the Top 5. The second 5 is headlined by undefeated Milford Mill Academy and Lingnaore, which meet Friday in a Class 3A state semifinal. 

4A state semifinalist Henry A. Wise, back-to-back WCAC Metro champ Saint Mary’s Ryken and MIAA A finalist McDonogh School complete the Top 10.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 9-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: Off (next game - vs. Utah’s Corner Canyon, Overtime Nationals Championship at Under Armour Stadium, Dec. 10)

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 11-0

Last week: Defeated Gonzaga College (D.C.), 20-13, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division final

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION CHAMPION

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 10-2

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE CHAMPION

4. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 12-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 24 Charles H. Flowers, 21-10, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinal

This week: vs. No. 20 Broadneck, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal, Nov. 28

5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 6-5

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION SEMIFINALIST

6. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated Edgewood, 26-14, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal

This week: at No. 7 Linganore, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal, Nov. 28

7. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 12-0

Last week: Defeated Baltimore City College, 43-0, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal

This week: vs. No. 6 Milford Mill Academy, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal, Nov. 28

8. HENRY A. WISE 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 11-1

Last week: Defeated Glen Burnie, 46-20, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinal

This week: at No. 12 Winston Churchill, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal, Nov. 28

9. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 9-3

Last week: Defeated Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 43-6, WCAC Metro Division final

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC METRO DIVISION 

10. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 8-3

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE FINALIST

11. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 7-4

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

12. WINSTON CHURCHILL

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 10-1

Last week: Defeated Montgomery Blair, 42-7, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinal

This week: vs. No. 8 Henry A Wise, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal, Nov. 28

13. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 10-1

Last week: Defeated Marriotts Ridge, 52-0, Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinal

This week: vs. Old Mill, Maryland Class 4A/3A state semifinal, Nov. 28

14. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 10-1 

Last week: Defeated Queen Anne’s County, 52-6, Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinal

This week: at No. 22 Elkton, Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinal, Nov. 28

15. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 4-6

SEASON COMPLETE

16. GILMAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 4-5

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

17. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 5-4

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Loyola Blakefield, 105th Turkey Bowl at Towson University, Nov. 27

18. SHERWOOD

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 10-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 25 North Point, 19-7, Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinal

This week: vs. Perry Hall, Maryland Class 4A/3A state semifinal, Nov. 28

19. WESTMINSTER

Previous rank: Not ranked 

Record: 10-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Guilford Park, 24-6, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal

This week: vs. No. 23 Oakdale, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal, Nov. 28

20. BROADNECK

Previous rank: Not ranked 

Record: 8-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 Paint Branch, 37-22, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinal

This week: at No. 4 Quince Orchard, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal, Nov. 28

21. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 6-5

SEASON COMPLETE

22. ELKTON

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 11-0

Last week: Defeated Walkersville, 43-22, Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinal

This week: vs. No. 14 Paul Laurence Dunbar, Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinal, Nov. 28

23. OAKDALE

Previous rank: Not ranked 

Record: 9-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 21 South River, 28-22, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal

This week: at No. 19 Westminster, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal, Nov. 28

24. SOUTH RIVER

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 11-1

Last week: Lost to Oakdale, 28–22, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALIST & ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY CHAMPION

25. GUILFORD PARK

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 11-1

Last week: Lost to Westminster, 24-6, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALIST & HOWARD COUNTY CHAMPION

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland