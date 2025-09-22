High School

Maryland High School Football Week 2 Classification Rankings

Upsets lead to a shake up of the private school rankings

Sheldon Shealer

St. Mary's Ryken knocked off Bishop McNamara to highlight a week full of surprises in clashes between state-ranked private schools.
St. Mary's Ryken knocked off Bishop McNamara to highlight a week full of surprises in clashes between state-ranked private schools. / St. Mary's Ryken Football Instagram

Rankings are straightforward when Team A beats Team B and Team B beats Team C. But this week’s surprises, most notably Team C defeating Team A situations, have thrown the entire equation into chaos.

Undefeated Mount St. Joseph and St. Mary’s-Annapolis were both stunned by unranked, multi-loss opponents. Adding to the confusion is the league crossover play from earlier weeks. For example: Concordia Prep beat Mount St. Joseph this week, yet Concordia Prep has losses to Bishop McNamara and St. Mary’s-Annapolis. Bishop McNamara, in turn, just lost to St. Mary’s Ryken, which earlier fell to Mount St. Joseph. And the cycle continues. At the top, there seems to be a fairly clear-cut group of five—maybe even six or seven—private school powers. After that, the rankings feel more like a weekly game of “who’s hot now.”

While the private school rankings received a bit of a shakeup, the MPSSAA schools pretty well held serve this week. See the classification rankings below:

STATEMENT WIN: St. Charles

Christopher Quick rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns, and Jayden Wills completed 7 of 14 passes for 174 yards and a score as St. Charles rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to a 26-22 win over state-ranked Patuxent. The win moves St. Charles to 3-0 and marks the most significant victory for the program since beating Atholton 22-6 in 2022, which helped the team reach the state semifinals. St. Charles, which debuted in 2014, has had only four winning seasons in the program's brief history, but now holds a 3-1 advantage in games against Patuxent — all three by 6 points or fewer.

BEHIND THE NUMBERS

The Class 3A Top 10 features the best combined record of ranked teams at 24-3. ... Perryville recently forfeited a Week 1 victory over Havre de Grace, according to the latest MPSSAA-issued results.

Private Schools

Rank

School

Record

1

St. Frances Academy

3-1

2

DeMatha

4-0

3

Archbishop Spalding

3-2

4

Good Counsel

3-1

5

McDonogh

3-1

6

Loyola Blakefield

2-2

7

Calvert Hall

2-2

8

Concordia Prep

3-2

9

Mount St. Joseph

4-1

10

Bullis

2-2

11

St. Mary's Ryken

2-2

12

Bishop McNamara

2-2

13

Georgetown Prep

1-3

14

Gilman

2-2

15

St. Mary's-AA

3-1

Class 4A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Quince Orchard

3-0

W

2

Flowers

3-0

S

3

Wise

1-2

S

4

Paint Branch

2-1

N

5

James H. Blake

3-0

N

6

Winston Churchill

3-0

W

7

Northwest

1-2

W

8

Broadneck

0-3

E

9

Glen Burnie

3-0

E

10

Betheda-CC

1-2

N

Class 4A-3A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

North Point

3-0

E

2

Arundel

3-0

E

3

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech

2-1

N

4

Sherwood

3-0

S

5

Old Mill

3-0

E

6

Oxon Hill

3-0

S

7

Potomac

3-0

S

8

Marriotts Ridge

2-1

W

9

Urbana

2-1

W

10

Great Mills

2-1

E

Class 3A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Milford Mill Academy

2-0

N

2

Linganore

3-0

W

3

Oakdale

2-1

W

4

Franklin

3-0

N

5

Damascus

3-0

W

6

St. Charles

3-0

S

7

Stephen Decatur

1-1

S

8

Edgewood

2-0

E

9

South River

3-0

S

10

Westminster

2-1

N

Class 2A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Westlake

2-1

S

2

Oakland Mills

3-0

W

3

Northern-Calvert

2-1

S

4

Huntingtown

2-1

S

5

Howard

3-0

W

6

Wicomico

2-0

E

7

Douglass-PG

2-1

E

8

Glenelg

3-0

W

9

Gwynn Park

2-1

E

10

Winters Mill

3-0

N

Class 2A-1A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Dunbar

2-1

S

2

Middletown

3-0

W

3

Calvert

3-0

E

4

Easton

3-0

E

5

Walkersville

2-1

W

6

Liberty

2-1

W

7

Williamsport

3-0

W

8

Elkton

3-0

N

9

Kent Island

1-2

E

10

Forest Park

2-1

S

Class 1A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Patuxent

1-2

E

2

Fort Hill

2-1

W

3

Perryville

2-1*

E

4

Boonsboro

2-1

N

5

Havre de Grace

3-0

S

6

SEED School

1-2

N

7

Patterson Mill

1-2

S

8

Allegany

1-2

W

9

Mountain Ridge

1-2

W

10

Pikesville

2-1

N

*-record reflects a forfeit loss

Published
Sheldon Shealer
SHELDON SHEALER

Sheldon Shealer is an award-winning sports journalist with more than 30 years of state and national high school sports coverage, which includes creating the Maryland high school football media state rankings and state records. His previous stops include editor positions with ESPN, Student Sports, The Frederick News-Post, and Hagerstown Herald-Mail, and time as a reporter with The Washington Post. He is also a professor of sports journalism at Mount St. Mary's University and a PhD candidate at Penn State University. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Maryland