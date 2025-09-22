Maryland High School Football Week 2 Classification Rankings
Rankings are straightforward when Team A beats Team B and Team B beats Team C. But this week’s surprises, most notably Team C defeating Team A situations, have thrown the entire equation into chaos.
Undefeated Mount St. Joseph and St. Mary’s-Annapolis were both stunned by unranked, multi-loss opponents. Adding to the confusion is the league crossover play from earlier weeks. For example: Concordia Prep beat Mount St. Joseph this week, yet Concordia Prep has losses to Bishop McNamara and St. Mary’s-Annapolis. Bishop McNamara, in turn, just lost to St. Mary’s Ryken, which earlier fell to Mount St. Joseph. And the cycle continues. At the top, there seems to be a fairly clear-cut group of five—maybe even six or seven—private school powers. After that, the rankings feel more like a weekly game of “who’s hot now.”
While the private school rankings received a bit of a shakeup, the MPSSAA schools pretty well held serve this week. See the classification rankings below:
STATEMENT WIN: St. Charles
Christopher Quick rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns, and Jayden Wills completed 7 of 14 passes for 174 yards and a score as St. Charles rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to a 26-22 win over state-ranked Patuxent. The win moves St. Charles to 3-0 and marks the most significant victory for the program since beating Atholton 22-6 in 2022, which helped the team reach the state semifinals. St. Charles, which debuted in 2014, has had only four winning seasons in the program's brief history, but now holds a 3-1 advantage in games against Patuxent — all three by 6 points or fewer.
BEHIND THE NUMBERS
The Class 3A Top 10 features the best combined record of ranked teams at 24-3. ... Perryville recently forfeited a Week 1 victory over Havre de Grace, according to the latest MPSSAA-issued results.
Private Schools
Rank
School
Record
1
St. Frances Academy
3-1
2
DeMatha
4-0
3
Archbishop Spalding
3-2
4
Good Counsel
3-1
5
McDonogh
3-1
6
Loyola Blakefield
2-2
7
Calvert Hall
2-2
8
Concordia Prep
3-2
9
Mount St. Joseph
4-1
10
Bullis
2-2
11
St. Mary's Ryken
2-2
12
Bishop McNamara
2-2
13
Georgetown Prep
1-3
14
Gilman
2-2
15
St. Mary's-AA
3-1
Class 4A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Quince Orchard
3-0
W
2
Flowers
3-0
S
3
Wise
1-2
S
4
Paint Branch
2-1
N
5
James H. Blake
3-0
N
6
Winston Churchill
3-0
W
7
Northwest
1-2
W
8
Broadneck
0-3
E
9
Glen Burnie
3-0
E
10
Betheda-CC
1-2
N
Class 4A-3A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
North Point
3-0
E
2
Arundel
3-0
E
3
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech
2-1
N
4
Sherwood
3-0
S
5
Old Mill
3-0
E
6
Oxon Hill
3-0
S
7
Potomac
3-0
S
8
Marriotts Ridge
2-1
W
9
Urbana
2-1
W
10
Great Mills
2-1
E
Class 3A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Milford Mill Academy
2-0
N
2
Linganore
3-0
W
3
Oakdale
2-1
W
4
Franklin
3-0
N
5
Damascus
3-0
W
6
St. Charles
3-0
S
7
Stephen Decatur
1-1
S
8
Edgewood
2-0
E
9
South River
3-0
S
10
Westminster
2-1
N
Class 2A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Westlake
2-1
S
2
Oakland Mills
3-0
W
3
Northern-Calvert
2-1
S
4
Huntingtown
2-1
S
5
Howard
3-0
W
6
Wicomico
2-0
E
7
Douglass-PG
2-1
E
8
Glenelg
3-0
W
9
Gwynn Park
2-1
E
10
Winters Mill
3-0
N
Class 2A-1A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Dunbar
2-1
S
2
Middletown
3-0
W
3
Calvert
3-0
E
4
Easton
3-0
E
5
Walkersville
2-1
W
6
Liberty
2-1
W
7
Williamsport
3-0
W
8
Elkton
3-0
N
9
Kent Island
1-2
E
10
Forest Park
2-1
S
Class 1A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Patuxent
1-2
E
2
Fort Hill
2-1
W
3
Perryville
2-1*
E
4
Boonsboro
2-1
N
5
Havre de Grace
3-0
S
6
SEED School
1-2
N
7
Patterson Mill
1-2
S
8
Allegany
1-2
W
9
Mountain Ridge
1-2
W
10
Pikesville
2-1
N
*-record reflects a forfeit loss