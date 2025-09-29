Maryland High School Football Week 4 Classification Rankings
Four weeks into the MPSSAA season, and all six preseason public school No. 1 teams remain atop their classification rankings.
STATEMENT WIN: Old Mill
A year ago, Arundel handled Old Mill 42-0. Fast forward 11 months, and Old Mill returned the favor with a 42-9 victory over Friday. Both teams entered the game at 3-0, but only defending state champ Arundel was ranked among the state's Top 25 teams. This outcome should vault Old Mill into the Top 25 as the team moves from No. 5 to No. 2 in the most recent 4A-3A classification rankings.
BEHIND THE NUMBERS:
Dunbar returned to the list of undefeated teams this week. The MPSSAA ruled a no-contest since Dunbar's game with Stone Bridge (Va.) did not reach the end. Therefore, the previously listed 7-6 Dunbar loss is struck from the record. It is the second time in recent years that Dunbar appeared on the end of a losing contest to only have the outcome negated (the other Dunbar trailed Loyola Blakefield 21-0 just seconds before halftime in 2023 when the game was halted due to gunshots heard in the area). ... Oakdale defeated Damascus 43-0 last week, marking the fourth different Frederick County school to pin 42+ points on traditional powerhouse Damascus in the past 15 seasons. Walkersville topped the Hornets 42-0 in the 2023 playoffs, Frederick beat Damascus 43-12 in the 2021 playoffs, and Thomas Johnson scored a 42-6 victory in the 2011 playoffs.
Now on with the rankings ...
Private Schools
Rank
School
Record
1
St. Frances Academy
3-1
2
DeMatha
4-0
3
Archbishop Spalding
4-2
4
McDonogh
4-1
5
Good Counsel
3-2
6
Loyola Blakefield
3-2
7
Calvert Hall
3-2
8
Concordia Prep
3-3
9
Mount St. Joseph
4-2
10
St. Mary's Ryken
3-2
11
Bishop McNamara
2-3
12
Bullis
2-3
13
Gilman
2-3
14
St. Mary's-Annapolis
3-2
15
Georgetown Prep
1-4
Class 4A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Quince Orchard
4-0
W
2
Flowers
4-0
S
3
Wise
2-2
S
4
Paint Branch
3-1
N
5
Winston Churchill
4-0
W
6
James H. Blake
3-1
N
7
Broadneck
1-3
E
8
Northwest
1-3
W
9
Glen Burnie
4-0
E
10
Bethesda-CC
2-2
N
Class 4A/3A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
North Point
4-0
E
2
Old Mill
4-0
E
3
Sherwood
4-0
S
4
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech
3-1
N
5
Arundel
3-1
E
6
Potomac
4-0
S
7
Oxon Hill
3-1
S
8
Marriotts Ridge
2-2
W
9
Urbana
2-2
W
10
Great Mills
2-2
E
Class 3A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Milford Mill Academy
3-0
N
2
Linganore
4-0
W
3
Oakdale
3-1
W
4
Franklin
4-0
N
5
St. Charles
4-0
S
6
Stephen Decatur
2-1
S
7
South River
4-0
S
8
Chesapeake-AA
4-0
S
9
Guilford Park
4-0
S
10
Westminster
3-1
N
Class 2A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Westlake
3-1
S
2
Oakland Mills
4-0
W
3
Huntingtown
3-1
S
4
Northern-Calvert
2-2
S
5
Howard
4-0
W
6
Wicomico
4-0
E
7
Douglass-PG
3-1
E
8
Glenelg
4-0
W
9
Gwynn Park
3-1
E
10
C. Milton Wright
3-1
N
Class 2A-1A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Dunbar
3-0
S
2
Calvert
4-0
E
3
Middletown
3-1
W
4
Easton
4-0
E
5
Williamsport
4-0
W
6
Elkton
4-0
N
7
Walkersville
2-2
W
8
Liberty
2-2
W
9
Kent Island
2-2
E
10
Forest Park
3-1
S
Class 1A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Patuxent
2-2
E
2
Fort Hill
2-2
W
3
Perryville
2-2
E
4
Boonsboro
3-1
N
5
Havre de Grace
3-1
S
6
SEED School
2-2
N
7
Patterson Mill
1-3
S
8
Allegany
1-3
W
9
Mountain Ridge
2-2
W
10
Pikesville
1-3
N