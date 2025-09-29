High School

Maryland High School Football Week 4 Classification Rankings

Old Mill leaps to No. 2 in the 4A-3A rankings

Sheldon Shealer

St. Frances' Jaylen Burke runs free against Chaminade-Madonna at the Broward County National Football Showcase.
St. Frances' Jaylen Burke runs free against Chaminade-Madonna at the Broward County National Football Showcase. / Robson Lopes

Four weeks into the MPSSAA season, and all six preseason public school No. 1 teams remain atop their classification rankings.

STATEMENT WIN: Old Mill

A year ago, Arundel handled Old Mill 42-0. Fast forward 11 months, and Old Mill returned the favor with a 42-9 victory over Friday. Both teams entered the game at 3-0, but only defending state champ Arundel was ranked among the state's Top 25 teams. This outcome should vault Old Mill into the Top 25 as the team moves from No. 5 to No. 2 in the most recent 4A-3A classification rankings.

BEHIND THE NUMBERS:

Dunbar returned to the list of undefeated teams this week. The MPSSAA ruled a no-contest since Dunbar's game with Stone Bridge (Va.) did not reach the end. Therefore, the previously listed 7-6 Dunbar loss is struck from the record. It is the second time in recent years that Dunbar appeared on the end of a losing contest to only have the outcome negated (the other Dunbar trailed Loyola Blakefield 21-0 just seconds before halftime in 2023 when the game was halted due to gunshots heard in the area). ... Oakdale defeated Damascus 43-0 last week, marking the fourth different Frederick County school to pin 42+ points on traditional powerhouse Damascus in the past 15 seasons. Walkersville topped the Hornets 42-0 in the 2023 playoffs, Frederick beat Damascus 43-12 in the 2021 playoffs, and Thomas Johnson scored a 42-6 victory in the 2011 playoffs.

Now on with the rankings ...

Private Schools

Rank

School

Record

1

St. Frances Academy

3-1

2

DeMatha

4-0

3

Archbishop Spalding

4-2

4

McDonogh

4-1

5

Good Counsel

3-2

6

Loyola Blakefield

3-2

7

Calvert Hall

3-2

8

Concordia Prep

3-3

9

Mount St. Joseph

4-2

10

St. Mary's Ryken

3-2

11

Bishop McNamara

2-3

12

Bullis

2-3

13

Gilman

2-3

14

St. Mary's-Annapolis

3-2

15

Georgetown Prep

1-4

Class 4A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Quince Orchard

4-0

W

2

Flowers

4-0

S

3

Wise

2-2

S

4

Paint Branch

3-1

N

5

Winston Churchill

4-0

W

6

James H. Blake

3-1

N

7

Broadneck

1-3

E

8

Northwest

1-3

W

9

Glen Burnie

4-0

E

10

Bethesda-CC

2-2

N

Class 4A/3A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

North Point

4-0

E

2

Old Mill

4-0

E

3

Sherwood

4-0

S

4

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech

3-1

N

5

Arundel

3-1

E

6

Potomac

4-0

S

7

Oxon Hill

3-1

S

8

Marriotts Ridge

2-2

W

9

Urbana

2-2

W

10

Great Mills

2-2

E

Class 3A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Milford Mill Academy

3-0

N

2

Linganore

4-0

W

3

Oakdale

3-1

W

4

Franklin

4-0

N

5

St. Charles

4-0

S

6

Stephen Decatur

2-1

S

7

South River

4-0

S

8

Chesapeake-AA

4-0

S

9

Guilford Park

4-0

S

10

Westminster

3-1

N

Class 2A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Westlake

3-1

S

2

Oakland Mills

4-0

W

3

Huntingtown

3-1

S

4

Northern-Calvert

2-2

S

5

Howard

4-0

W

6

Wicomico

4-0

E

7

Douglass-PG

3-1

E

8

Glenelg

4-0

W

9

Gwynn Park

3-1

E

10

C. Milton Wright

3-1

N

Class 2A-1A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Dunbar

3-0

S

2

Calvert

4-0

E

3

Middletown

3-1

W

4

Easton

4-0

E

5

Williamsport

4-0

W

6

Elkton

4-0

N

7

Walkersville

2-2

W

8

Liberty

2-2

W

9

Kent Island

2-2

E

10

Forest Park

3-1

S

Class 1A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Patuxent

2-2

E

2

Fort Hill

2-2

W

3

Perryville

2-2

E

4

Boonsboro

3-1

N

5

Havre de Grace

3-1

S

6

SEED School

2-2

N

7

Patterson Mill

1-3

S

8

Allegany

1-3

W

9

Mountain Ridge

2-2

W

10

Pikesville

1-3

N

Published
Sheldon Shealer
SHELDON SHEALER

Sheldon Shealer is an award-winning sports journalist with more than 30 years of state and national high school sports coverage, which includes creating the Maryland high school football media state rankings and state records. His previous stops include editor positions with ESPN, Student Sports, The Frederick News-Post, and Hagerstown Herald-Mail, and time as a reporter with The Washington Post. He is also a professor of sports journalism at Mount St. Mary's University and a PhD candidate at Penn State University. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Maryland