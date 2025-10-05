High School

Maryland High School Football Week 5 Classification Rankings

MIAA, SMAC, WCAC combine for 19 ranked teams

Sheldon Shealer

All four Maryland members of the WCAC, including powerhouse DeMatha, are ranked in this week's Private School Top 15.
All four Maryland members of the WCAC, including powerhouse DeMatha, are ranked in this week's Private School Top 15. / Gary Adornato

Another week, and almost no changes in the rankings. The seven preseason No. 1s all remain in the top spot as the high school season has passed the halfway point.

BEHIND THE NUMBERS:

Looking for powerhouse conferences? Start with the MIAA A, SMAC, and WCAC. This week's rankings show the strength of these leagues: all eight MIAA A teams appear in the Private School Top 15, while all four Maryland WCAC programs also earned spots in that same ranking. On the public side, seven SMAC schools are ranked across five of the six MPSSAA classifications, underscoring the league's depth.

Private Schools

Rank

School

Record

League

1

St. Frances Academy

4-1

Independent

2

DeMatha

5-0

WCAC-C

3

Archbishop Spalding

5-2

MIAA A

4

McDonogh

5-1

MIAA A

5

Good Counsel

4-2

WCAC-C

6

Loyola Blakefield

4-2

MIAA A

7

Calvert Hall

3-2

MIAA A

8

Concordia Prep

3-3

MIAA A

9

Mount St. Joseph

4-3

MIAA A

10

St. Mary's Ryken

3-3

WCAC-M

11

Bishop McNamara

3-3

WCAC-C

12

Bullis

3-3

IAC

13

Gilman

2-4

MIAA A

14

St. Mary's-AA

3-3

MIAA A

15

Georgetown Prep

2-4

IAC

Class 4A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Quince Orchard

5-0

W

2

Flowers

5-0

S

3

Wise

3-2

S

4

Paint Branch

4-1

N

5

Winston Churchill

4-1

W

6

James H. Blake

4-1

N

7

Broadneck

2-3

E

8

Northwest

2-3

W

9

Glen Burnie

4-1

E

10

Dundalk

3-2

E

Class 4A-3A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

North Point

5-0

E

2

Old Mill

5-0

E

3

Sherwood

5-0

S

4

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech

4-1

N

5

Arundel

4-1

E

6

Potomac

5-0

S

7

Oxon Hill

4-1

S

8

Marriotts Ridge

3-2

W

9

Great Mills

3-2

E

10

Crofton

3-2

E

Class 3A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Milford Mill Academy

4-0

N

2

Linganore

5-0

W

3

Oakdale

4-1

W

4

Stephen Decatur

3-1

S

5

South River

5-0

S

6

Guilford Park

5-0

S

7

Franklin

4-1

N

8

Westminster

4-1

N

9

Edgewood

5-0

E

10

St. Charles

4-1

S

Class 2A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Westlake

4-1

S

2

Oakland Mills

5-0

W

3

Huntingtown

4-1

S

4

Howard

5-0

W

5

Wicomico

5-0

E

6

Douglass-PG

4-1

E

7

Glenelg

4-1

W

8

Gwynn Park

4-1

E

9

Northern-Calvert

2-3

S

10

C. Milton Wright

4-1

N

Class 2A-1A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Dunbar

4-0

S

2

Calvert

5-0

E

3

Middletown

4-1

W

4

Easton

5-0

E

5

Elkton

5-0

N

6

Walkersville

3-2

W

7

Kent Island

3-2

E

8

Forest Park

4-1

S

9

Hereford

4-1

N

10

Williamsport

4-1

W

Class 1A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Patuxent

3-2

E

2

Perryville

3-2

E

3

Fort Hill

2-3

W

4

Boonsboro

4-1

N

5

Havre de Grace

3-2

S

6

SEED School

3-2

N

7

Patterson Mill

2-3

S

8

Pikesville

4-1

N

9

Allegany

1-4

W

10

Mountain Ridge

2-3

W

Published
Sheldon Shealer
SHELDON SHEALER

Sheldon Shealer is an award-winning sports journalist with more than 30 years of state and national high school sports coverage, which includes creating the Maryland high school football media state rankings and state records. His previous stops include editor positions with ESPN, Student Sports, The Frederick News-Post, and Hagerstown Herald-Mail, and time as a reporter with The Washington Post. He is also a professor of sports journalism at Mount St. Mary's University and a PhD candidate at Penn State University. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Maryland