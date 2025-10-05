Maryland High School Football Week 5 Classification Rankings
Another week, and almost no changes in the rankings. The seven preseason No. 1s all remain in the top spot as the high school season has passed the halfway point.
BEHIND THE NUMBERS:
Looking for powerhouse conferences? Start with the MIAA A, SMAC, and WCAC. This week's rankings show the strength of these leagues: all eight MIAA A teams appear in the Private School Top 15, while all four Maryland WCAC programs also earned spots in that same ranking. On the public side, seven SMAC schools are ranked across five of the six MPSSAA classifications, underscoring the league's depth.
Private Schools
Rank
School
Record
League
1
St. Frances Academy
4-1
Independent
2
DeMatha
5-0
WCAC-C
3
Archbishop Spalding
5-2
MIAA A
4
McDonogh
5-1
MIAA A
5
Good Counsel
4-2
WCAC-C
6
Loyola Blakefield
4-2
MIAA A
7
Calvert Hall
3-2
MIAA A
8
Concordia Prep
3-3
MIAA A
9
Mount St. Joseph
4-3
MIAA A
10
St. Mary's Ryken
3-3
WCAC-M
11
Bishop McNamara
3-3
WCAC-C
12
Bullis
3-3
IAC
13
Gilman
2-4
MIAA A
14
St. Mary's-AA
3-3
MIAA A
15
Georgetown Prep
2-4
IAC
Class 4A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Quince Orchard
5-0
W
2
Flowers
5-0
S
3
Wise
3-2
S
4
Paint Branch
4-1
N
5
Winston Churchill
4-1
W
6
James H. Blake
4-1
N
7
Broadneck
2-3
E
8
Northwest
2-3
W
9
Glen Burnie
4-1
E
10
Dundalk
3-2
E
Class 4A-3A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
North Point
5-0
E
2
Old Mill
5-0
E
3
Sherwood
5-0
S
4
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech
4-1
N
5
Arundel
4-1
E
6
Potomac
5-0
S
7
Oxon Hill
4-1
S
8
Marriotts Ridge
3-2
W
9
Great Mills
3-2
E
10
Crofton
3-2
E
Class 3A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Milford Mill Academy
4-0
N
2
Linganore
5-0
W
3
Oakdale
4-1
W
4
Stephen Decatur
3-1
S
5
South River
5-0
S
6
Guilford Park
5-0
S
7
Franklin
4-1
N
8
Westminster
4-1
N
9
Edgewood
5-0
E
10
St. Charles
4-1
S
Class 2A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Westlake
4-1
S
2
Oakland Mills
5-0
W
3
Huntingtown
4-1
S
4
Howard
5-0
W
5
Wicomico
5-0
E
6
Douglass-PG
4-1
E
7
Glenelg
4-1
W
8
Gwynn Park
4-1
E
9
Northern-Calvert
2-3
S
10
C. Milton Wright
4-1
N
Class 2A-1A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Dunbar
4-0
S
2
Calvert
5-0
E
3
Middletown
4-1
W
4
Easton
5-0
E
5
Elkton
5-0
N
6
Walkersville
3-2
W
7
Kent Island
3-2
E
8
Forest Park
4-1
S
9
Hereford
4-1
N
10
Williamsport
4-1
W
Class 1A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Patuxent
3-2
E
2
Perryville
3-2
E
3
Fort Hill
2-3
W
4
Boonsboro
4-1
N
5
Havre de Grace
3-2
S
6
SEED School
3-2
N
7
Patterson Mill
2-3
S
8
Pikesville
4-1
N
9
Allegany
1-4
W
10
Mountain Ridge
2-3
W