Maryland high school softball: MPSSAA 2025 state championship schedule
The Maryland high school softball state championships are just about to get underway this week at the University of Maryland Softball Complex in College Park.
Four championship games will take place over the course of two days between May 23-24, with eight teams vying for a chance to hoist a state title trophy.
The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) recently released the official game times for each state championship game and below are each classification's date/time.
CLASS 4A
No. 2 Leonardtown vs. No. 5 Churchill, May 24th (Saturday), 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A
No. 1 Sherwood vs. No. 3 Chopticon, May 23rd (Friday), 8:00 p.m.
CLASS 2A
No. 1 Decatur vs. No. 2 Huntingtown, May 23rd (Friday), 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 1A
No. 1 Mardela vs. No. 2 Catoctin, May 24th (Saturday), 3:30 p.m.
