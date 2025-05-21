High School

Maryland high school softball: MPSSAA 2025 state championship schedule

The MPSSAA softball state championship games take place May 23-24 at the University of Maryland Softball Complex in College Park, Maryland

Harry Lichtman

SBLive Sports

The Maryland high school softball state championships are just about to get underway this week at the University of Maryland Softball Complex in College Park.

Four championship games will take place over the course of two days between May 23-24, with eight teams vying for a chance to hoist a state title trophy.

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) recently released the official game times for each state championship game and below are each classification's date/time.

CLASS 4A

No. 2 Leonardtown vs. No. 5 Churchill, May 24th (Saturday), 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Sherwood vs. No. 3 Chopticon, May 23rd (Friday), 8:00 p.m.

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Decatur vs. No. 2 Huntingtown, May 23rd (Friday), 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Mardela vs. No. 2 Catoctin, May 24th (Saturday), 3:30 p.m.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

Home/Maryland