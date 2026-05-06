Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Baseball 2026 Regional Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 6
The 2026 Maryland high school baseball regional playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all 4 brackets with matchups and schedule. The first round begins on May 7.
The playoffs will culminate with the MPSSAA state championships being played May 22-23.
2026 Maryland High School Baseball Championships Schedule
May 7: Region Quarterfinals
May 9: Region Semifinals
May 12: Region Finals
May 15: State Quarterfinals
May 19: State Semifinals
May 22/23: State Championships
Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Baseball 2026 Regional Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 7
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)
Regional QF - May 7
East I
No. 1 St. Michaels — BYE
No. 4 Bohemia Manor vs. No. 5 North Dorchester
No. 2 Colonel Richardson — BYE
No. 3 Perryville vs. No. 6 Kent County
East II
No. 1 Mardela — BYE
No. 4 Cambridge-South Dorchester vs. No. 5 Washington
No. 2 Snow Hill — BYE
No. 3 Crisfield vs. No. 6 Pocomoke
North I
No. 1 Patterson Mill — BYE
No. 4 Havre de Grace vs. No. 5 Loch Raven
No. 2 Carver A&T — BYE
No. 3 Harford Tech vs. No. 6 Joppatowne
North II
No. 1 Liberty — BYE
No. 4 South Carroll — BYE
No. 2 Academy for College and Career Exploration — BYE
No. 3 Lake Clifton — BYE
South I
No. 1 Douglass — BYE
No. 4 Western Tech & Environmental Science vs. No. 5 Pikesville
No. 2 Edmondson-Westside — BYE
No. 3 CMIT North vs. No. 6 Green Street Academy
South II
No. 1 Patuxent — BYE
No. 2 CMIT South — BYE
No. 3 Lackey — BYE
West I
No. 1 Northern — BYE
No. 4 Southern vs. No. 5 Mountain Ridge
No. 2 Allegany — BYE
No. 3 Fort Hill vs. No. 6 Hancock
West II
No. 1 Clear Spring — BYE
No. 4 Boonsboro vs. No. 5 Catoctin
No. 2 Brunswick — BYE
No. 3 Smithsburg vs. No. 6 Francis Scott Key
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Regional QF - May 7
East I
No. 1 North Harford — BYE
No. 4 Bel Air vs. No. 5 Rising Sun
No. 2 North East — BYE
No. 3 C. Milton Wright vs. No. 6 Elkton
East II
No. 1 Parkside — BYE
No. 4 Queen Anne's County vs. No. 5 Easton
No. 2 Kent Island — BYE
No. 3 North Caroline vs. No. 6 Wicomico
North I
No. 1 Hereford — BYE
No. 4 Owings Mills vs. No. 5 Lansdowne
No. 2 Manchester Valley — BYE
No. 3 Randallstown — BYE
North II
No. 1 Dunbar — BYE
No. 4 Forest Park vs. No. 5 Chesapeake
No. 2 Fallston — BYE
No. 3 Eastern Tech vs. No. 6 Sparrows Point
South I
No. 1 Douglass — BYE
No. 4 Fairmont Heights vs. No. 5 Crossland
No. 2 Gwynn Park — BYE
No. 3 Friendly — BYE
South II
No. 1 La Plata — BYE
No. 4 Calvert vs. No. 5 Westlake
No. 2 Huntingtown — BYE
No. 3 McDonough — BYE
West I
No. 1 Middletown — BYE
No. 4 Walkersville vs. No. 5 Winters Mill
No. 2 Century — BYE
No. 3 Poolesville vs. No. 6 Williamsport
West II
No. 1 Glenelg — BYE
No. 4 Southern vs. No. 5 Hammond
No. 2 Long Reach — BYE
No. 3 River Hill vs. No. 6 Wilde Lake
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Regional QF - May 7
East I
No. 1 City College — BYE
No. 4 Poly vs. No. 5 Northeast
No. 2 Chesapeake — BYE
No. 3 Patterson vs. No. 6 Digital Harbor
East II
No. 1 Decatur — BYE
No. 4 Bennett vs. No. 5 South River
No. 2 Arundel — BYE
No. 3 Northern vs. No. 6 Old Mill
North I
No. 1 Patapsco — BYE
No. 4 Aberdeen vs. No. 5 Edgewood
No. 2 Overlea — BYE
No. 3 Towson — BYE
North II
No. 1 Franklin — BYE
No. 4 Catonsville vs. No. 5 Marriotts Ridge
No. 2 Centennial — BYE
No. 3 New Town vs. No. 6 Howard
South I
No. 1 Sherwood — BYE
No. 4 Mt. Hebron vs. No. 5 Guilford Park
No. 2 Reservoir — BYE
No. 3 Atholton vs. No. 6 Oakland Mills
South II
No. 1 Chopticon — BYE
No. 4 St. Charles vs. No. 5 Great Mills
No. 2 Oxon Hill — BYE
No. 3 Largo — BYE
West I
No. 1 Oakdale — BYE
No. 4 North Hagerstown vs. No. 5 Tuscarora
No. 2 Linganore — BYE
No. 3 Westminster vs. No. 6 Frederick
West II
No. 1 Damascus — BYE
No. 4 Rockville vs. No. 5 Northwood
No. 2 Magruder — BYE
No. 3 Wootton — BYE
CLASS 4A BRACKET
Regional QF - May 7
East I
No. 1 Severna Park — BYE
No. 4 North County vs. No. 5 Meade
No. 2 Glen Burnie — BYE
No. 3 Severn Run — BYE
East II
No. 1 Crofton — BYE
No. 4 Leonardtown vs. No. 5 North Point
No. 2 Bowie — BYE
No. 3 Broadneck vs. No. 6 Annapolis
North I
No. 1 Parkville — BYE
No. 4 Perry Hall vs. No. 5 Kenwood
No. 2 Dundalk — BYE
No. 3 Dulaney vs. No. 6 Woodlawn
North II
No. 1 Blake — BYE
No. 4 Richard Montgomery vs. No. 5 Einstein
No. 2 Springbrook — BYE
No. 3 Wheaton vs. No. 6 Kennedy
South I
No. 1 High Point — BYE
No. 4 Laurel vs. No. 5 Paint Branch
No. 2 Eleanor Roosevelt — BYE
No. 3 Blair vs. No. 6 Northwestern
South II
No. 1 Parkdale — BYE
No. 4 Flowers vs. No. 5 Suitland
No. 2 DuVal — BYE
No. 3 Wise vs. No. 6 Bladensburg
West I
No. 1 Urbana — BYE
No. 4 South Hagerstown vs. No. 5 Governor Thomas Johnson
No. 2 Northwest — BYE
No. 3 Clarksburg vs. No. 6 Seneca Valley
West II
No. 1 Walter Johnson — BYE
No. 4 Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. No. 5 Churchill
No. 2 Whitman — BYE
No. 3 Quince Orchard vs. No. 6 Gaithersburg
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CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.