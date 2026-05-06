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Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Baseball 2026 Regional Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 6

See every matchup from all classifications throughout the Maryland high school baseball regional championships
CJ Vafiadis|
Colonel Richardson leads off next to Decatur in the Bayside Championship Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland. Decatur defeated Colonel Richardson 10-0.
Colonel Richardson leads off next to Decatur in the Bayside Championship Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland. Decatur defeated Colonel Richardson 10-0. | Lauren Roberts/Salisbury Daily Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Maryland high school baseball regional playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all 4 brackets with matchups and schedule. The first round begins on May 7.

The playoffs will culminate with the MPSSAA state championships being played May 22-23.

2026 Maryland High School Baseball Championships Schedule

May 7: Region Quarterfinals
May 9: Region Semifinals
May 12: Region Finals
May 15: State Quarterfinals
May 19: State Semifinals
May 22/23: State Championships

Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Baseball 2026 Regional Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 7

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

Regional QF - May 7

East I

No. 1 St. Michaels — BYE

No. 4 Bohemia Manor vs. No. 5 North Dorchester

No. 2 Colonel Richardson — BYE

No. 3 Perryville vs. No. 6 Kent County

East II

No. 1 Mardela — BYE

No. 4 Cambridge-South Dorchester vs. No. 5 Washington

No. 2 Snow Hill — BYE

No. 3 Crisfield vs. No. 6 Pocomoke

North I

No. 1 Patterson Mill — BYE

No. 4 Havre de Grace vs. No. 5 Loch Raven

No. 2 Carver A&T — BYE

No. 3 Harford Tech vs. No. 6 Joppatowne

North II

No. 1 Liberty — BYE

No. 4 South Carroll — BYE

No. 2 Academy for College and Career Exploration — BYE

No. 3 Lake Clifton — BYE

South I

No. 1 Douglass — BYE

No. 4 Western Tech & Environmental Science vs. No. 5 Pikesville

No. 2 Edmondson-Westside — BYE

No. 3 CMIT North vs. No. 6 Green Street Academy

South II

No. 1 Patuxent — BYE

No. 2 CMIT South — BYE

No. 3 Lackey — BYE

West I

No. 1 Northern — BYE

No. 4 Southern vs. No. 5 Mountain Ridge

No. 2 Allegany — BYE

No. 3 Fort Hill vs. No. 6 Hancock

West II

No. 1 Clear Spring — BYE

No. 4 Boonsboro vs. No. 5 Catoctin

No. 2 Brunswick — BYE

No. 3 Smithsburg vs. No. 6 Francis Scott Key

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Regional QF - May 7

East I

No. 1 North Harford — BYE

No. 4 Bel Air vs. No. 5 Rising Sun

No. 2 North East — BYE

No. 3 C. Milton Wright vs. No. 6 Elkton

East II

No. 1 Parkside — BYE

No. 4 Queen Anne's County vs. No. 5 Easton

No. 2 Kent Island — BYE

No. 3 North Caroline vs. No. 6 Wicomico

North I

No. 1 Hereford — BYE

No. 4 Owings Mills vs. No. 5 Lansdowne

No. 2 Manchester Valley — BYE

No. 3 Randallstown — BYE

North II

No. 1 Dunbar — BYE

No. 4 Forest Park vs. No. 5 Chesapeake

No. 2 Fallston — BYE

No. 3 Eastern Tech vs. No. 6 Sparrows Point

South I

No. 1 Douglass — BYE

No. 4 Fairmont Heights vs. No. 5 Crossland

No. 2 Gwynn Park — BYE

No. 3 Friendly — BYE

South II

No. 1 La Plata — BYE

No. 4 Calvert vs. No. 5 Westlake

No. 2 Huntingtown — BYE

No. 3 McDonough — BYE

West I

No. 1 Middletown — BYE

No. 4 Walkersville vs. No. 5 Winters Mill

No. 2 Century — BYE

No. 3 Poolesville vs. No. 6 Williamsport

West II

No. 1 Glenelg — BYE

No. 4 Southern vs. No. 5 Hammond

No. 2 Long Reach — BYE

No. 3 River Hill vs. No. 6 Wilde Lake

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Regional QF - May 7

East I

No. 1 City College — BYE

No. 4 Poly vs. No. 5 Northeast

No. 2 Chesapeake — BYE

No. 3 Patterson vs. No. 6 Digital Harbor

East II

No. 1 Decatur — BYE

No. 4 Bennett vs. No. 5 South River

No. 2 Arundel — BYE

No. 3 Northern vs. No. 6 Old Mill

North I

No. 1 Patapsco — BYE

No. 4 Aberdeen vs. No. 5 Edgewood

No. 2 Overlea — BYE

No. 3 Towson — BYE

North II

No. 1 Franklin — BYE

No. 4 Catonsville vs. No. 5 Marriotts Ridge

No. 2 Centennial — BYE

No. 3 New Town vs. No. 6 Howard

South I

No. 1 Sherwood — BYE

No. 4 Mt. Hebron vs. No. 5 Guilford Park

No. 2 Reservoir — BYE

No. 3 Atholton vs. No. 6 Oakland Mills

South II

No. 1 Chopticon — BYE

No. 4 St. Charles vs. No. 5 Great Mills

No. 2 Oxon Hill — BYE

No. 3 Largo — BYE

West I

No. 1 Oakdale — BYE

No. 4 North Hagerstown vs. No. 5 Tuscarora

No. 2 Linganore — BYE

No. 3 Westminster vs. No. 6 Frederick

West II

No. 1 Damascus — BYE

No. 4 Rockville vs. No. 5 Northwood

No. 2 Magruder — BYE

No. 3 Wootton — BYE

CLASS 4A BRACKET

Regional QF - May 7

East I

No. 1 Severna Park — BYE

No. 4 North County vs. No. 5 Meade

No. 2 Glen Burnie — BYE

No. 3 Severn Run — BYE

East II

No. 1 Crofton — BYE

No. 4 Leonardtown vs. No. 5 North Point

No. 2 Bowie — BYE

No. 3 Broadneck vs. No. 6 Annapolis

North I

No. 1 Parkville — BYE

No. 4 Perry Hall vs. No. 5 Kenwood

No. 2 Dundalk — BYE

No. 3 Dulaney vs. No. 6 Woodlawn

North II

No. 1 Blake — BYE

No. 4 Richard Montgomery vs. No. 5 Einstein

No. 2 Springbrook — BYE

No. 3 Wheaton vs. No. 6 Kennedy

South I

No. 1 High Point — BYE

No. 4 Laurel vs. No. 5 Paint Branch

No. 2 Eleanor Roosevelt — BYE

No. 3 Blair vs. No. 6 Northwestern

South II

No. 1 Parkdale — BYE

No. 4 Flowers vs. No. 5 Suitland

No. 2 DuVal — BYE

No. 3 Wise vs. No. 6 Bladensburg

West I

No. 1 Urbana — BYE

No. 4 South Hagerstown vs. No. 5 Governor Thomas Johnson

No. 2 Northwest — BYE

No. 3 Clarksburg vs. No. 6 Seneca Valley

West II

No. 1 Walter Johnson — BYE

No. 4 Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. No. 5 Churchill

No. 2 Whitman — BYE

No. 3 Quince Orchard vs. No. 6 Gaithersburg

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CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

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