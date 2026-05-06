Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Baseball 2026 Regional Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 6

The 2026 Maryland high school baseball regional playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all 4 brackets with matchups and schedule. The first round begins on May 7.

The playoffs will culminate with the MPSSAA state championships being played May 22-23.

2026 Maryland High School Baseball Championships Schedule

May 7: Region Quarterfinals

May 9: Region Semifinals

May 12: Region Finals

May 15: State Quarterfinals

May 19: State Semifinals

May 22/23: State Championships

Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Baseball 2026 Regional Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 7

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

Regional QF - May 7

East I

No. 1 St. Michaels — BYE

No. 4 Bohemia Manor vs. No. 5 North Dorchester

No. 2 Colonel Richardson — BYE

No. 3 Perryville vs. No. 6 Kent County

East II

No. 1 Mardela — BYE

No. 4 Cambridge-South Dorchester vs. No. 5 Washington

No. 2 Snow Hill — BYE

No. 3 Crisfield vs. No. 6 Pocomoke

North I

No. 1 Patterson Mill — BYE

No. 4 Havre de Grace vs. No. 5 Loch Raven

No. 2 Carver A&T — BYE

No. 3 Harford Tech vs. No. 6 Joppatowne

North II

No. 1 Liberty — BYE

No. 4 South Carroll — BYE

No. 2 Academy for College and Career Exploration — BYE

No. 3 Lake Clifton — BYE

South I

No. 1 Douglass — BYE

No. 4 Western Tech & Environmental Science vs. No. 5 Pikesville

No. 2 Edmondson-Westside — BYE

No. 3 CMIT North vs. No. 6 Green Street Academy

South II

No. 1 Patuxent — BYE

No. 2 CMIT South — BYE

No. 3 Lackey — BYE

West I

No. 1 Northern — BYE

No. 4 Southern vs. No. 5 Mountain Ridge

No. 2 Allegany — BYE

No. 3 Fort Hill vs. No. 6 Hancock

West II

No. 1 Clear Spring — BYE

No. 4 Boonsboro vs. No. 5 Catoctin

No. 2 Brunswick — BYE

No. 3 Smithsburg vs. No. 6 Francis Scott Key

Regional QF - May 7

East I

No. 1 North Harford — BYE

No. 4 Bel Air vs. No. 5 Rising Sun

No. 2 North East — BYE

No. 3 C. Milton Wright vs. No. 6 Elkton

East II

No. 1 Parkside — BYE

No. 4 Queen Anne's County vs. No. 5 Easton

No. 2 Kent Island — BYE

No. 3 North Caroline vs. No. 6 Wicomico

North I

No. 1 Hereford — BYE

No. 4 Owings Mills vs. No. 5 Lansdowne

No. 2 Manchester Valley — BYE

No. 3 Randallstown — BYE

North II

No. 1 Dunbar — BYE

No. 4 Forest Park vs. No. 5 Chesapeake

No. 2 Fallston — BYE

No. 3 Eastern Tech vs. No. 6 Sparrows Point

South I

No. 1 Douglass — BYE

No. 4 Fairmont Heights vs. No. 5 Crossland

No. 2 Gwynn Park — BYE

No. 3 Friendly — BYE

South II

No. 1 La Plata — BYE

No. 4 Calvert vs. No. 5 Westlake

No. 2 Huntingtown — BYE

No. 3 McDonough — BYE

West I

No. 1 Middletown — BYE

No. 4 Walkersville vs. No. 5 Winters Mill

No. 2 Century — BYE

No. 3 Poolesville vs. No. 6 Williamsport

West II

No. 1 Glenelg — BYE

No. 4 Southern vs. No. 5 Hammond

No. 2 Long Reach — BYE

No. 3 River Hill vs. No. 6 Wilde Lake

Regional QF - May 7

East I

No. 1 City College — BYE

No. 4 Poly vs. No. 5 Northeast

No. 2 Chesapeake — BYE

No. 3 Patterson vs. No. 6 Digital Harbor

East II

No. 1 Decatur — BYE

No. 4 Bennett vs. No. 5 South River

No. 2 Arundel — BYE

No. 3 Northern vs. No. 6 Old Mill

North I

No. 1 Patapsco — BYE

No. 4 Aberdeen vs. No. 5 Edgewood

No. 2 Overlea — BYE

No. 3 Towson — BYE

North II

No. 1 Franklin — BYE

No. 4 Catonsville vs. No. 5 Marriotts Ridge

No. 2 Centennial — BYE

No. 3 New Town vs. No. 6 Howard

South I

No. 1 Sherwood — BYE

No. 4 Mt. Hebron vs. No. 5 Guilford Park

No. 2 Reservoir — BYE

No. 3 Atholton vs. No. 6 Oakland Mills

South II

No. 1 Chopticon — BYE

No. 4 St. Charles vs. No. 5 Great Mills

No. 2 Oxon Hill — BYE

No. 3 Largo — BYE

West I

No. 1 Oakdale — BYE

No. 4 North Hagerstown vs. No. 5 Tuscarora

No. 2 Linganore — BYE

No. 3 Westminster vs. No. 6 Frederick

West II

No. 1 Damascus — BYE

No. 4 Rockville vs. No. 5 Northwood

No. 2 Magruder — BYE

No. 3 Wootton — BYE

Regional QF - May 7

East I

No. 1 Severna Park — BYE

No. 4 North County vs. No. 5 Meade

No. 2 Glen Burnie — BYE

No. 3 Severn Run — BYE

East II

No. 1 Crofton — BYE

No. 4 Leonardtown vs. No. 5 North Point

No. 2 Bowie — BYE

No. 3 Broadneck vs. No. 6 Annapolis

North I

No. 1 Parkville — BYE

No. 4 Perry Hall vs. No. 5 Kenwood

No. 2 Dundalk — BYE

No. 3 Dulaney vs. No. 6 Woodlawn

North II

No. 1 Blake — BYE

No. 4 Richard Montgomery vs. No. 5 Einstein

No. 2 Springbrook — BYE

No. 3 Wheaton vs. No. 6 Kennedy

South I

No. 1 High Point — BYE

No. 4 Laurel vs. No. 5 Paint Branch

No. 2 Eleanor Roosevelt — BYE

No. 3 Blair vs. No. 6 Northwestern

South II

No. 1 Parkdale — BYE

No. 4 Flowers vs. No. 5 Suitland

No. 2 DuVal — BYE

No. 3 Wise vs. No. 6 Bladensburg

West I

No. 1 Urbana — BYE

No. 4 South Hagerstown vs. No. 5 Governor Thomas Johnson

No. 2 Northwest — BYE

No. 3 Clarksburg vs. No. 6 Seneca Valley

West II

No. 1 Walter Johnson — BYE

No. 4 Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. No. 5 Churchill

No. 2 Whitman — BYE

No. 3 Quince Orchard vs. No. 6 Gaithersburg

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