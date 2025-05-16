High School

Maryland (MPSSAA) high school baseball state quarterfinal matchups set (5/16/2025)

Here are the 2025 Maryland high school baseball tournament brackets entering the quarterfinals of the MPSSAA state championships

Harry Lichtman

Now that regional champions have been crowned, teams now turn their focus towards a run at a state championship.

It's playoff season in Maryland high school baseball, and High School On SI has you covered.

CLASS 4A

Broadneck vs. Kenwood

Urbana vs. Richard Montgomery

Walter Johnson vs. Eleanor Roosevelt

Reservoir vs. North County

CLASS 3A

Sherwood vs. Arundel

Baltimore Poly vs. Chesapeake

Chopticon vs. Dulaney

Magruder vs. Oakdale

CLASS 2A

Huntingtown vs. Southern

Eastern Tech vs. Hereford

Parkside vs. Middletown

North Harford vs. Lackey

CLASS 1A

Allegany vs. ACCE

Snow Hill vs. Smithsburg

St. Michaels vs. CMIT-North

Patterson Mill vs. Pikesville

