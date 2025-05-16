Maryland (MPSSAA) high school baseball state quarterfinal matchups set (5/16/2025)
Now that regional champions have been crowned, teams now turn their focus towards a run at a state championship.
It's playoff season in Maryland high school baseball, and High School On SI has you covered.
Here are the 2025 Maryland high school baseball playoffs tournament matchups and brackets entering the quarterfinals of the MPSSAA state championships.
CLASS 4A
Broadneck vs. Kenwood
Urbana vs. Richard Montgomery
Walter Johnson vs. Eleanor Roosevelt
Reservoir vs. North County
CLASS 3A
Sherwood vs. Arundel
Baltimore Poly vs. Chesapeake
Chopticon vs. Dulaney
Magruder vs. Oakdale
CLASS 2A
Huntingtown vs. Southern
Eastern Tech vs. Hereford
Parkside vs. Middletown
North Harford vs. Lackey
CLASS 1A
Allegany vs. ACCE
Snow Hill vs. Smithsburg
St. Michaels vs. CMIT-North
Patterson Mill vs. Pikesville
