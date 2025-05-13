Maryland (MPSSAA) high school boys lacrosse state quarterfinal matchups set (5/13/2025)
The Maryland (MPSSAA) boys lacrosse state quarterfinal matchups for Classes 4A-1A are set.
Lacrosse is a big deal in the state of Maryland. Hearts will be broken, and dreams will become reality for the remaining boys lacrosse teams in the next couple weeks.
Now that regional champions have been crowned, teams turn their focus toward a run at a state championship.
It's playoff season in Maryland high school boys lacrosse, and High School On SI has you covered.
Here are the 2025 Maryland high school boys lacrosse playoffs tournament matchups and brackets entering the quarterfinals of the MPSSAA state championships.
Eleanor Roosevelt vs. North County
Broadneck vs. Richard Montgomery
Urbana vs. Dundalk
Whitman vs. Blair
Sherwood vs. Marriotts Ridge
Towson vs. Rockville
Linganore vs. Northern
Severna Park vs. Bel Air
Kent Island vs. Century
Chesapeake vs. Glenelg
Decatur vs. Hereford
Huntingtown vs. C. Milton Wright
Forest Park vs. Fairmont Heights
Middletown vs. Rising Sun
Calvert vs. Liberty
Fallston vs. Cambridge-South Dorchester
