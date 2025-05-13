High School

Maryland (MPSSAA) high school boys lacrosse state quarterfinal matchups set (5/13/2025)

Here are the 2025 Maryland high school boys lacrosse tournament brackets entering the quarterfinals of the MPSSAA state championships

Maryland high school boys lacrosse
The Maryland (MPSSAA) boys lacrosse state quarterfinal matchups for Classes 4A-1A are set.

Lacrosse is a big deal in the state of Maryland. Hearts will be broken, and dreams will become reality for the remaining boys lacrosse teams in the next couple weeks.

Now that regional champions have been crowned, teams turn their focus toward a run at a state championship.

It's playoff season in Maryland high school boys lacrosse, and High School On SI has you covered.

Here are the 2025 Maryland high school boys lacrosse playoffs tournament matchups and brackets entering the quarterfinals of the MPSSAA state championships.

CLASS 4A

Eleanor Roosevelt vs. North County

Broadneck vs. Richard Montgomery

Urbana vs. Dundalk

Whitman vs. Blair

CLASS 3A

Sherwood vs. Marriotts Ridge

Towson vs. Rockville

Linganore vs. Northern

Severna Park vs. Bel Air

CLASS 2A

Kent Island vs. Century

Chesapeake vs. Glenelg

Decatur vs. Hereford

Huntingtown vs. C. Milton Wright

CLASS 1A

Forest Park vs. Fairmont Heights

Middletown vs. Rising Sun

Calvert vs. Liberty

Fallston vs. Cambridge-South Dorchester

Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

