Maryland (MPSSAA) high school football 2024 state tournament brackets, analysis, matchups, game times
The regular season is over. Now, it’s one-and-done for Maryland public high school football teams.
The 2024 Maryland Public Secondary Athletic Association state playoffs start Friday evening with regional opening round actions. One hundred and 71 teams have championship dreams, but only six will be able to make it a reality next month at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
Here’s a preview of the MPSSAA playoffs.
Maryland high school football state championship brackets
CLASS 4A
Defending champion: Henry A. Wise
Region top seeds: East - Broadneck (8-1) and Annapolis; (7-2) North - Paint Branch (8-1) and Montgomery Blair (6-3); South - Wise (8-1) and Eleanor Roosevelt (7-1); West - Quince Orchard (9-0) and Northwest (7-2)
Anything other than a Wise/Quince Orchard title match at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium would be a surprise. The squads, winners of the last eight 4A championships combined, have been on a collision course since the start of the season, posting perfect regular seasons against in-state competition.
Both have dynamic Power 4 duos with running back Iverson Howard (Maryland) and defensive back Aydan West (Michigan State) for Quince Orchard and Temple commit DeCarlos Young (running back/linebacker) and linemen Trent Wilson (Oklahoma) for Wise. Travon Jackson (Quince Orchard) and Eric Wedge (Wise) are experienced signal callers and both teams have several Power 4 talent scattered among their rosters.
They’re several teams who could flip the Wise/Quince Orchard title-game script. Northwest ended Quince Orchard’s bid for a repeat last postseason, and battled back from a 17-0 deficit before an incomplete pass fell short in the final minutes of a 24-17 Cougar win a few weeks ago.
Eleanor Roosevelt gave Wise its toughest in-state match (14-0) during the season. Broadneck reached the 4A final last year and has a proven veteran quarterback in C.J. Watkins.
CLASS 4A/3A
Defending champion: Mergenthaler
Region top seeds: East - Howard (8-1) and North Point (7-2); North - Perry Hall (7-2) and Mergenthaler (7-2); South - James Hubert Blake (7-2) and Old Mill (6-3); West - Frederick (5-4) and Colonel Zadok Magruder (4-5)
Mergenthaler has been a tough out in November as it seeks a third 4A/3A title in four seasons. The Mustangs, featuring Maryland commit Justin Devaughn, only lost to three-time defending 2A/1A champ Dunbar and 3A contender Middletown during the regular season.
North Point also brings a wealth of postseason experience (lost in last year’s final; won title in 2022). Howard has the No. 1 overall seed, but could possibly have to get by Leonardtown from the tough Southern Maryland Athletic Conference for a state quarterfinal berth.
Perry Hall, which reached the state semifinals last year, hopes to regroup after losing two of its last three after a 6-0 start. The Gators have a dangerous offensive duo in Virginia commit Corey Costner and Vernon Allen (Rutgers).
CLASS 3A
Defending champion: Oakdale
Region top seeds: East - Oakland Mills (8-1) and Atholton (7-2); North - Edgewood (8-1) and Franklin (6-3); South - Arundel (8-1) and South River (6-3); West - Linganore (9-0) and Sherwood (7-2)
Linganore, the lone unbeaten and top overall seed in 3A, could be headed to another state title showdown with Frederick County (Md.) rival Oakdale. The Lancers, behind their signature power running attack led by senior Bradly Matthews, defeated the Bears during the regular season.
After graduating a Division I trio of Dominic Nichols (Michigan), Evan Austin (Charlotte) and Hunter Thompson (Ohio), Oakdale (7-2) is in position for a third title in the last six seasons of competition (no season in 2020 due to COVID-19). The Bears will likely have to overcome Sherwood (7-2) to reach the state quarterfinals.
Arundel was an offensive juggernaut during the regular season (averaged nearly 54 points). The Wildcats were 4A/3A runner-ups in 2022.
CLASS 2A
Defending champion: Stephen Decatur
Region top seeds: East - Stephen Decatur (9-0) and Kent Island (6-3); South - Huntingtown (7-2) and Westlake (7-2); North - Milford Mill Academy (8-1) and Owings Mills (8-1); West - Damascus (6-3) and Glenelg (6-3)
After winning the first state title by Eastern Shore team in nearly 30 years, Stephen Decatur will try to become the first since Cambridge-South Dorchester (1995 and 1996 in 1A) to go back-to-back. The undefeated Seahawks haven’t missed a beat with junior Johnny Hobgood nicely filling the shoes of Bryson Coleman (Vanderbilt) at quarterback.
A pair of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams, Huntingtown and Westlake, will be major obstacles for Decatur. Huntingtown, led by West Virginia commit Ean Powell, lost to the Seahawks in last year’s state title game while Westlake, under first-year coach DaLawn Parrish who won six 4A titles at Henry A. Wise, is surpassing expectations.
Milford Mill is poised to challenge for the 2A title after falling to Decatur in last year’s state semifinals. The Baltimore County Division I champ who won the 2A title in 2022, has a stable of athletes including USC commit Romero Ison.
Gwynn Park (3-6) could be an outside threat. The Yellow Jackets were 6-1 before forfeiting the wins for an undisclosed violation of Prince George’s County (Md.) and state athletic rules.
CLASS 2A/1A
Defending champion: Dunbar
Region top seeds: East - Dunbar (9-0) and Randallstown (8-1); North - Harford Technical (6-3) and Fallston (6-3); South - Patuxent (9-0) and Douglass-Prince George’s (9-0); West - Middletown (7-2) and Williamsport (6-3)
Dunbar, winners of 46 straight matches, will look to add a record 14th state title to its trophy case. The Baltimore City school rolled through the regular season, including wins over defending state champs Mervo (4A/3A) and Fort Hill (1A).
Patuxent went undefeated in the tough Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and lost in the 2022 2A/1A state final. The Panthers have one of the state’s best all-around player in 2A/1A in prolific dual-threat quarterback Evan Blouir, who committed to the Naval Academy.
Douglass-Prince George’s quietly put together a dominating regular season, allowing just 19 points in its eight on-field victories. The Eagles lost on-field to Prince George’s County (Md.) league rival Gwynn Park, which later forfeited six victories.
Middletown put together a solid regular season, only losing to Frederick County (Md.) rivals Linganore and Oakdale. Hartford Tech could be a dark horse after closing the regular season with victories over then-undefeated teams in Perry Hall and Harford Tech.
CLASS 1A
Defending champion: Fort Hill
Region top seeds: East - Cambridge-South Dorchester (9-0) and Perryville (7-2); North - Boonsboro (8-1) and Havre de Grace (6-3); South - SEED School (7-1) and Reginald Lewis (5-3); West - Mountain Ridge (6-3) and Clear Spring (6-3)
After forfeiting five victories for having an ineligible player, Fort Hill (2-7) is the favorite to capture an eighth 1A title in the last 10 seasons of competition. The Western Maryland school will rely on its running attack with senior back Jabriel Daniels.
Fort Hill will likely have to trek across the state to play No. 1 overall seed Cambridge-South Dorchester after eliminating the Eastern Shore school in last year’s semifinals. Another threat is Mountain Ridge, which has lost to Fort Hill in the last three 1A state title matches.