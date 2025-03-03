Maryland Private Schools State Tournament Reaches Quarterfinals: Top Teams Set for Showdowns
The Maryland Private Schools State Tournament moves to the quarterfinals stage Monday evening at Mount Zion Prep after early round action over the weekend.
Here’s a peek at Monday games and top efforts from last weekend’s opening round
Bishop McNamara vs. Clinton Grace Christian
McNamara has found its stride after a horrific start, including road wins at Gonzaga College (D.C.) and DeMatha Catholic over the last month. Qayden Samuels, arguably the state’s top junior, leads the Mustangs.
Clinton Grace lost to Highland School in the Metro Private Schools Conference final less than two weeks ago. Sophomore guard Lonnie Lyons has emerged as an up-and-coming Division I prospect.
Bullis School vs. Georgetown Prep
The longtime rivals meet again after playing in the Interstate Athletic Conference championship game. The Bulldogs won the first three meetings including a 55-53 win in the IAC final. Marquette recruit Adrien Stevens had 16 points for Bullis in the victory.
Glenelg Country School vs. DeMatha Catholic
The Stags begin defense of their 2024 run to the MPSSBT crown. DeMatha, led by junior guard Ashton Meeks, will be motivated after an early exit from the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament by Bishop McNamara.
Bucknell-bound guard Pat Curtin has been a scoring machine for Glenelg Country, but will need help from his teammates if the Dragons hope to pull the upset.
Riverdale Baptist School vs. Mount Zion Prep
Led by Siena commit Francis Folefac, Mount Zion has put together an impressive resume, leading to the No. 1 seed in the MPSSBT. Seniors Jerome Williams (guard) and Kamryn Wylie (forward) are Division I recruits.
Riverdale Baptist got a big-time 3-pointer from Ean McLaughlin as time expired in a 53-50 win over Gio Stanford, a 6-foot-5 do-it-all forward, is one of the best unsigned prospects in Maryland.
Top performers from opening round
Pat Curtin, Glenelg Country School - Bucknell recruit went for 33 points with six 3-pointers in win over Severn School
Patrick McDonough, Georgetown Prep - The 6-foot-1 Army commit posted 21 points with four 3-pointers in the Little Hoyas come-from-behind win over Lanham Christian.
Qayden Samuels, Bishop McNamara - The 6-foot-5 junior posted a double-double (24 points and 13 rebounds) against Springdale Prep.
Cannon Greene, Riverdale Baptist School - The 6-foot-4 senior guard finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds in a win over St. Andrews Episcopal.
Ean McLaughlin, Riverdale Baptist School - McLaughlin had 18 points, capped with a 3-pointer at buzzer giving the Crusaders victory over St. Andrew’s Episcopal.
Schedule
Quarterfinals - Monday at Mount Zion Prep
No. 6 seed Georgetown Prep vs. No. 3 Bullis School
No. 7 Glenelg Country School vs. No. 2 DeMatha Catholic
No. 5 Bishop McNamara vs. No. 4 Clinton Grace Christian
No. 8 Riverdale Baptist School vs. No. 1 Mount Zion Prep
Semifinals - Wednesday at Elizabeth Seton
Georgetown Prep/Bullis winner vs. Glenelg Country/DeMatha winner, 7:20 or 9 p.m.
McNamara/Clinton Grace winner vs. Riverdale Baptist School/Mount Zion winner, 7:20 or 9 p.m.
Final - Friday at Eleanor Roosevelt
Semifinal winners, 8:15 p.m.