WCAC Teams Shine at National Hoops Festival as DeMatha’s Ace Meeks Steals the Spotlight
There were six Washington Catholic Athletic Conference boys basketball programs that competed in the 18th Annual National High School Hoops Festival last weekend at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland.
WCAC Shows Strength on a National Stage
Archbishop Carroll, Bishop O’Connell, Bishop McNamara, DeMatha, Paul VI and St. John’s College were among the participants in the event held December 12-14 at Morgan & Kathy Wootten Gymnasium.
The six WCAC teams finished with a combined 6-5 record during the three-day event that featured some of the nation’s top-ranked boys’ high school basketball programs.
Ace Meeks Dominates as DeMatha Goes 2–0
DeMatha, the host school, finished 2-0 with victories over Sidwell Friends and Clinton Grace.
DeMatha senior guard Ashton “Ace” Meeks scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Stags past Sidwell Friends, 44-41. Meeks scored a game-high 29 points in DeMatha’s 64-62 victory over Clinton Grace.
Meeks, who holds offers from the University of Maryland, Temple University, James Madison University and Drexel University, was named game MVP in both DeMatha victories.
“Those are like the main four [colleges] that I’m looking at right now,” revealed Meeks.
During his junior campaign, Meeks was named first team All-WCAC and is a candidate for the league’s Player of the Year honor this season.
“His mindset is just tremendous for the boys but he’s been with us for four years,” said DeMatha head coach Mike Jones. “He knows what it takes. He knows our standard and he’s raising our standard. He’s a phenomenal kid.”
Bishop O’Connell Perfect Behind Bivins and Dixon
Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Virginia) also finished with a 2-0 record with wins over Imhotep Charter and Sidwell Friends.
Bishop O’Connell head coach Joe Wootten was victorious in a return to his high school alma mater. The DeMatha graduate helped guide the Knights to a pair of wins in the gymnasium named after his parents.
On the court, the Knights were guided by Darius Bivins, Corey Dixon and Justin Edwards. The talented trio each scored in double figures in Bishop O’Connell’s two wins.
Corey Dixon, the son of former NBA guard Juan Dixon and television personality Robyn Dixon, scored 20 points and registered five steals in Bishop O’Connell’s 57-50 victory over Imhotep Charter en route to game MVP honors.
Meanwhile, Darius Bivins, a first team All-WCAC selection last season, earned MVP honors after recording 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in the Knights’ 65-57 victory over Sidwell Friends.
Prolific Prep Edges Paul VI in Double Overtime Thriller
Prolific Prep looked impressive in their DMV Takeover with wins over the WCAC’s Paul VI (74-70, 2OT) and Bishop McNamara (68-37).
Caleb Holt (24 points), Bruce Branch (19 points) and Nas Anderson (13 points) helped guide Prolific Prep to a 74-70 double overtime win over Paul VI. Holt was named the game MVP following the win.
“They check off a lot of boxes across the board with their personnel,” Paul VI head coach Glenn Farello said about Prolific Prep.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida based college-prep basketball academy is known for developing elite talent.
“We try to challenge ourselves with an early non-conference schedule,” added Farello.
Meanwhile, Paul VI (Chantilly, Virginia) was led by Brian Mitchell Jr. who finished with a game-high 31 points and Jordan Smith who added 19 points.
“That was a great high level basketball game,” Farello admitted.
St. John’s College Rolls Behind Jymin Veney’s MVP Effort
St. John’s College junior Jymin Veney helped guide the Cadets to a 65-45 victory over Father Judge. The 6-foot-4-inch point guard earned game MVP honors. Veney already holds offers from Old Dominion University, St. Joseph’s University, La Salle University, East Carolina University, Indiana University, George Washington University, George Mason University and Boston College. Zyion Chase finished with 11 points and Kareem Smith-Bey finished with 10 points for the Cadets.
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference is widely regarded as one of the nation’s top high school basketball league.
“The league is very difficult,” explained DeMatha head coach Mike Jones. “I’m excited to play in it once it’s time to go. Night in and night out in our league you got to bring it every single night.”