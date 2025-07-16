Maryland's Taina Fernandez Makes Wrestling History With Double Titles at Fargo Nationals
Taina Fernandez Makes Wrestling History at Fargo
The Girls’ championship bouts for USA Wrestling’s Marine Corps’ Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota were held on Sunday, July 13th. The 16U and Junior Divisions unfurled their finals side-by-side on the big stage of the elevated mats. Typically, this would just be a simple piece of information, but the Fargodome witnessed a first as Maryland’s Taina Fernandez competed in both age groups and reached the finals in each.
“I think I was able to pace myself, wrestling so many matches each day, by not thinking about “pacing myself.”, remarked Fernandez, who will enter her junior year at Archbishop Spalding High School in the fall.. “I knew I had to take it one match at a time, staying present in each of my matches, just like any other tournament. I also reminded myself that this wasn’t anything new, in the sense that I used to double-bracket all the time as a little kid in boys’ and girls’ divisions, so why wouldn’t I be able to do it now at 16 years old?”
Fernandez Dominates 16U Division With Technical Precision
This necessitated an adjustment to the match timeline, so as the 95 pounders stepped on the mat on the junior side, Fernandez, a 2024 U17 World Champion, came out at 135 pounds in the 16U arena. The periods in 16U are two minutes instead of the three for the juniors. Fernandez was close to locking down a first period tech over Oklahoma’s No. 16 Emily Beckley but needed 53 seconds of the final frame to gain the 11-0 technical superiority win.
Fernandez is the top-rated grappler at 135 pounds, and number two pound-for-pound girl, in July’s update to the USA Wrestling/FloWrestling Girls’ National Rankings. Fresh off a June Pan American Championships trip where she collected Freestyle and Beach gold, Fernandez was barely tested on the way to the finals putting up techs in 25, 34, and 41 seconds as well as a 31 second pin. A fourth tech fall saw Fernandez give up rare points in a 14-2 quarterfinal with Minnesota’s Chloe Wehry.
As Fernandez celebrated the 16U victory, which was her second in a row and led to her being named the Outstanding 16U Wrestler, reality set in that she was not yet finished. The staggered start afforded her a window to rest and regroup before the Junior Final.
A Mindset Built for Double Gold
“After winning 16U, I thought, “The job’s not done yet, one more Taína.”, Fernandez recalled. “I didn’t even want to see the rubber chicken on the mat, because I knew I had only accomplished half of my goal of being 16U and Junior Fargo champion.” (the rubber chicken is a Maryland tradition at Fargo when someone wins a championship).
“I prepared between the two finals matches, just like I would for any other match. After I got off the mat for my 16U match, I immediately put my headphones on and locked back in. I reminded myself of what I wanted to accomplish and that I was capable of doing so.”
Victory in the Junior Final Caps an Unprecedented Feat
Fernandez’s opponent in the higher age bracket would be handled the same way as her younger foe, with an 11-0 technical fall, this one clocking in at 4:23 over Indiana’s Maddie Marsh (No. 11 at 140 pounds). The path to this final was visited by the number two girl in the country, Morgan Lucio (Arizona), who was discarded with a 10-0 tech in a semifinal match that ended 45 seconds into the second, 3:45. Lucio came back to take third.
No. 25 Nia Hagler of Utah was another high-profile victim of Fernandez’s, being taken out in 1:45 by a 10-0 tech fall. Two other first period 10-0 counts (1:18 and 1:40) and a pin (42 seconds) came the other times she stepped on the mat.
Faith, Focus, and Family Fuel Fernandez's Journey
“I don’t think there was a point where I ever thought it would be “too much.”, offered Fernandez. “There were moments when a thought of anxiety or doubt would creep in, but I just held on to my faith and reminded myself that I was the one who chose to compete in both divisions because I believed I could do it. It also helped to have an amazing support system of my dad and coaches around me, who helped keep the vibes positive!”
The soon to be junior became the first girl to win double championships when the finals were held at the same time. It happened in the past when the event ran the 16U and Junior Divisions separately.
“The first thought that came into my head after winning the two titles was gratitude,” Fernandez said. “I was just so grateful that I not only accomplished my goal of being a double division Fargo champ, but that I took advantage of the opportunities I had to compete in each division. I was also just so grateful for the amazing people around me who helped remind me that I could do it.”
Fernandez hasn’t lost to an American Girl since seventh grade, when she was 12 years old, and that loss was to an older girl in the High School Division of Super 32 where she took third place. Fernandez’s last loss since then came in the Warrior Tech Women’s College Open finals in January of this year, 5-3, to a Nigerian Olympian wrestling for William Penn, Esther Kolawole.
Kayla Batres Upsets for Junior Title and Outstanding Wrestler Honor
The Outstanding Wrestler on the Junior slate was Connecticut’s Kayla Batres, who is ranked seventh in the nation at 110 pounds and captured that weight class here with an 11-1 tech of No. 6 Charlie Wylie (New Jersey) for a mild upset win. All of Batres’ five wins leading up to the finals were earned on 10-0 tallies, including two over nationally ranked rivals, No. 9 Kendall Moe (Indiana) in 18 seconds and No. 16 Adalyne Montiel (Washington) in 1:21. The other techs came in 26 seconds, 33 seconds, and 1:40.
Batres and Fernandez have one other thing in common as both were National Prep Tournament Finalists. Batres, who competes for Greens Farms Academy, finished as a runner-up to Jacyln Bouzakis, while Fernandez collected her second prep crown in two tries.
Team Pennsylvania Dominates Dual Divisions
Pennsylvania shined on the team front as they took home top honors in both divisions. The titles were won in differing fashions as the 16U squad crowned zero champs but 13 All-Americans, to the Junior Tribe’s four gold medalists amongst its nine All-Americans.
Fierce Finals: Key Champions and Runner-Up Performances
Three of the champs sit atop the national rankings at their weight classes, Bouzakis (100 pounds), Emma Bacon (125), and Violette Lasure (145). No. 2 Jael Miller won the 170-pound title with a 15-2 tech of No. 13 Autumn Elsbury of Iowa.
Bouzakis survived a late scare from No. 2 Katey Valdez (Colorado) as she was close to being pinned by the defending Junior National Champ as time ticked off the clock, hanging on for a 14-7 decision. Bacon accrued a 16-5 technical superiority versus No. 3 Cecilia Williams of Michigan. Lasure, a 16U champ last year, came back from a 4-0 deficit at the break to post a 12-7 win of California’s No. 4 Olivia Davis.
Two from Pennsylvania’s Junior Squad secured silver medals, No. 4 Julia Horger (105 pounds) and No. 6 Savannah Witt (120). Two earned bronze, Zoey Haines (140 pounds, No. 7 at 145) and No. 4 Brenda Banks (235 pounds). Taylor Orner was sixth at 207 pounds.
Pennsylvania scored a whopping 177 points; Michigan was second in the Junior Team Standings with 126 points followed by California in third with 119. Pennsylvania also trounced the 16U field with 151 points. The race for second was tighter, though, with four teams finishing within five points of each other. Texas was second with 89 points, Oklahoma third with 88, California’s 86 points put them in fourth and New Jersey was just behind them in fifth with 84.
The Keystone State’s four 16U runners-up were No. 14 Brooklyn Henry (95 pounds), No. 11 Riley Karwoski (100), No. 9 Neve O’Byrne (125), and No. 13 Marlee Solomon (115 pounds). Placing third was No. 5 Ciyanna Okocha (170). Cidney Schaffer (95 pounds) and No. 8 Juiet Alt (155) were fourth.
Landing in fifth was No. 29 Jameson Strickland (145 pounds). Olivia Kearns (115) and No. 28 Morgan Hyland (105) finished in sixth. Emma Graves (No. 27 at 120 pounds) was seventh at 130. No. 17 Lexi Pancoast (95) and Ashley Hoffman (190) were eighth.
Repeat Champs and Standout Wrestlers Across States
In addition to Fernandez, there were four more repeat champions. One on the Junior side, Indiana’s Olivia Crull (105 pounds), a 2023 U17 World Bronze Medalist, who won her crown with a 10-0 tech of Horger (PA), and three of the 16U Variety, No. 2 Justice Gutierrez (Colorado), No. 3 Janiya Johnson (Tennessee), and Kaili Manuel of Michigan.
Manuel (No. 5 at 155 pounds) locked down the 170-pound title with a 9-2 decision of No. 7 Sarah Pulk (Minnesota). Gutierrez blanked Henry (PA), 4-0, in the 95-pound final. Johnson put up four points as time was expiring to claim an 8-4 win over California’s No. 21 Symone Jewell at 155.
Johnson joined Iowa’s Eve Sirocki (145 pounds) as USA Wrestling Triple Crown Winners. Sirocki edged Kansas’ Gray Joyce, 6-5, after battling back from a 3-0 hole. Johnson’s teammate, No. 6 Ryleigh Sturgill, brought home the 100-pound gold after sticking Karwoski (PA), 3:57.
Second place Texas crowned two champions, Hailey Delgado (105 pounds, No. 4 at 100) and Landre VanGonten (130, No. 6 at 135 pounds). Delagado pitched a shutout versus New York’s Gail Sullivan, 7-0. VanGonten ended her dance with three seconds left in the first period, 1:57, with a 10-0 tech.
Shocking Upsets Shake Up the National Rankings
We didn’t deep dive on the brackets, but during the championship bouts, there were eight upsets of varying degrees, including Batres’, who was joined in the Junior Brackets by another No. 7 grappler, Caley Graber (Minnesota) picking off a number six, Witt of Pennsylvania, at 120 pounds, 10-0. Minnesota saw one more from their ranks pull an upset, this one being a tall order with No. 17 Nora Akpan, squeezing by No. 4 Alexis Lazar (Michigan), 3-2.
A big shakeup happened in the 235-pound final when No. 13 Deionna Borders (Ohio) kept No. 5 Chloe Hoselton (Illinois) off the board for a 7-0 victory.
Two unexpected wins were put up by Garden State Grapplers, No. 5 Taina McGowan (130 pounds) and No. 12 Olivia Georges (155). McGowan smoked Oregon’s Zorina Johnson (No. 2 at 125 pounds nationally) with a 10-0 tech. Georges put up a 10-2 outcome against Connecticut’s No. 11 Sarah Henckel.
Two more Jersey Girls caused a ruckus on the 16U side by taking home two titles that were not supposed to be their property, No. 27 Gabriella Conte (110 pounds) and No. 12 Victoria Carbonara (125). Conte’s was the greater conquest as she overcame No. 5 Aubree Gutierrez of California, 1-0. Carbonara rolled to an easy 14-4 tech in 3:04 over No. 9 O’Byrne (PA).
No. 16 Reagan Mathers of Arizona won a 6-0 clash with No. 13 Solomon (PA) at 115 pounds. Ohio’s Carolyn Geckler (No. 21 at 115 pounds) won on criteria versus No. 16 Marie Sharp (New Jersey) at 120 pounds. Other 16U Champs were No. 16 Harlow Skenandore (Wisconsin) at 140 pounds, Utah’s No. 15 Tevia Nau Rarick (190), Indiana’s Rachel Adolphe (207 pounds, No. 23 at 235), and Aniyah Smith of Iowa at 235 pounds.
The last of the Junior Titlists are No. 3 Natalie Radecki (Delaware) at 95 pounds, No. 4 Harlee Hiller (115) of Illinois, Virginia’s No. 7 Mahalia Adams (190 pounds), and Idaho’s Amire Hartman (207, No. 6 at 235 pounds).
2025 U.S. MARINE CORPS JUNIOR NATIONALS
at Fargo, N.D., July 13, 2025
Medal Match Results
16U
95
1st - Justice Gutierrez (CO) Dec. Brooklyn Henry (PA), 4-0
3rd - Olivia Munson (CA) Dec. Cidney Schaffer (PA), 11-8
5th - Kendra Ege (IL) Med. For. Easton Dadiomoff (TN),
7th - Cassidy O'Connell (WI) Dec. Lexi Pancoast (PA), 11-4
100
1st - Ryleigh Sturgill (TN) F. Riley Karwowski (PA), 3:57
3rd - Vivienne Popadiuc (NM) F. Josie Wilson (KS), 1:29
5th - Peggy Susan Dean (CO) Dec. Kiana Lien (CA), 10-4
7th - Cameron Hodge (CO) T.F. Katelynn Dockery (TX), 10-0 (0:52)
105
1st - Hailey Delgado (TX) Dec. Gail Sullivan (NY), 7-0
3rd - Emma Faczak (CO) Dec. Kirra Mitchell (GA), 5-4
5th - Chloe Skiles (IL) Med. For. Morgan Hyland (PA),
7th - Emelly Diaz Santos (NJ) F. Tatianna Castillo (MI),
110
1st - Gabriella Conte (NJ) Dec. Aubree Gutierrez (CA), 1-0
3rd - Ella Cohen (CA) Dec. Winter West (WA), 10-5
5th - Lyric Hetzer (OH) F. Cora Stewart (WI), 3:57
7th - Ali Svancara (ID) F. Addison Hunt (TX), 0:50
115
1st - Reagan Mathers (AZ) Dec. Marlee Solomon (PA), 6-0
3rd - Malia Ottow (WA) Dec. Kendal Haynie (FL), 8-2
5th - Lucia Ranieri (NJ) Dec. Olivia Kearns (PA), 9-9
7th - Emma Baker (MI) Dec. Hannah Naccarati-Cholo (AZ), 10-8
120
1st - Carolyn Geckler (OH) Dec. Marie Sharp (NJ), 4-4
3rd - Abigail Gonzalez (FL) Dec. Daelin Cody (WI), 6-5
5th - Maya Fiodorova (NV) Dec. Mikayla Perkins (IN), 11-2
7th - Remington Zimmerer (CO) F. Cameron Leng (OH), 2:55
125
1st - Victoria Carbonaro (NJ) T.F. Neve O'Byrne (PA), 14-4 (3:04)
3rd - Sobina Clendaniel (AK) Dec. Cristel Miguel (CT), 2-1
5th - Lilli Cooper (IA) T.F. Caitlin Maragioglio (NY), 14-2 (2:16)
7th - Claire Lancaster (OK) F. Averie Counts (KS), 1:22
130
1st - Landri VonGonten (TX) T.F. Olivia Bezdicek (ID), 10-0 (1:57)
3rd - Caroline Hilton (TN) Dec. Saige McCleery (WA), 2-0
5th - Isabella Miller (IA) Dec. Ginger Majurin (MI), 6-0
7th - Emma Grimes (PA) F. Anastasia Rodnikova (IL), 1:34
135
1st - Taina Fernandez (MD) T.F. Emily Beckley (OK), 11-0 (2:53)
3rd - Chloe Wehry (MN) F. Erin Delling (MO), 3:34
5th - Giavonna Good (UT) Med. For. Paisley Morrison (OR),
7th - Erika Sleznikow (WI) F. Avery Fitzgerald (TX), 2:33
140
1st - Harlow Skenandore (WI) Dec. Clover Williams (OK), 9-5
3rd - Kesi Tsarni (MD) Dec. Audrey Robinson (OR), 11-4
5th - Kelice Luker (OK) F. Keely Fallert (MO), 0:35
7th - Kiera Depinet (OH) Dec. Sarai Cortez (CA), 4-0
145
1st - Eve Skrocki (IA) Dec. Gray Joyce (KS), 6-5
3rd - Allison Garbacz (IL) Dec. Layla Risler (WI), 7-2
5th - Jameson Strickland (PA) Dec. Victoria Alvarado (NY), 7-2
7th - Giancarla Garduno (IL) F. Winry Yaggie (SD), 4:00
155
1st - Janiya Johnson (TN) Dec. Symone Jewell (CA), 8-4
3rd - Julia Araujo (ND) F. Juliet Alt (PA), 1:33
5th - Matilda Hruby (CO) Dec. Amalia Djoumessi (IA), 8-6
7th - KyLee Tibbs (OH) Dec. Siobhan Flanner (KS), 9-8
170
1st - Kaili Manuel (MI) Dec. Sarah Pulk (MN), 9-2
3rd - Ciyanna Okocha (PA) Dec. Leolyn Karnowski (KS), 6-1
5th - Alexis Penley (IL) For. Eva Garcia (CA),
7th - Laila Hustoles (CO) T.F. Molly Olague (ID), 12-2 (1:38)
190
1st - Tevia Nau Rarick (UT) F. JayaShree Bray (NE), 1:41
3rd - Lyla Hensen (MI) F. Riley Samarripa (OK), 1:46
5th - Blake Baker (TX) T.F. Alyvia Edwards (OK), 10-0 (1:12)
7th - Shayla Martinez (CO) F. Ashley Hoffman (PA), 2:33
207
1st - Racheal Adolphe (IN) F. Lulu Kirk (KS), 3:03
3rd - Abagail Lacy (OK) F. Makayla Ocean (FL), 0:32
5th - Alyciana Rogers (TX) F. Autumn King (WI), 1:20
7th - Charley Timms (NV) F. Savada Kitchen (NC), 1:08
235
1st - Aniyah Smith (IA) F. Eden Hach (SD), 4:00
3rd - Shelby Wells (TX) F. Khloe Henshaw (AL), 1:31
5th - Caylee Miller (NM) F. Peyton Mullin (NY), 1:52
7th - Asreilla Wallace (IL) F. Kinley Jimenez (IA), 1:51
U.S. MARINE CORPS JUNIOR NATIONALS
at Fargo, N.D., July 13, 2025
Junior Girls Freestyle Results
95
1st - Natalie Radecki (DE) Dec. Zoey Haney (MO), 8-4
3rd - Lillee Denson (MI) Dec. Lilly Breeden (MO), 12-9
5th - Francesca Gusfa (NJ) F. Serah Yogi (HI), 1:30
7th - Alexa Rodriguez Lopez (TX) F. Lily Enos (IL), 1:38
100
1st - Jaclyn Bouzakis (PA) Dec. Katey Valdez (CO), 14-7
3rd - Jaelle Cortez (CA) T.F. Ella Thomas (OH), 10-0 (3:38)
5th - Killian Evans (MO) T.F. Sandy Breeden (MO), 20-10 (4:44)
7th - Vina Nguyen (WA) F. Kyrian Perez (OK), 0:49
105
1st - Heather Crull (IN) T.F. Julia Horger (PA), 10-0 (1:38)
3rd - Christina Estrada (CA) T.F. Eva Zimmerman (UT), 18-7 (5:11)
5th - Sarissa Tucker (VA) Inj. Madison Nieuwenhuis (MI),
7th - Kiera Partello (FL) F. Isabelle Apple (MO), 2:35
110
1st - Kayla Batres (CT) T.F. Charlie Wylie (NJ), 11-1 (2:04)
3rd - Nakayla Dawson (MI) Dec. Kendall Moe (IN), 8-1
5th - Jayden Keller (MO) T.F. Reanah Utterback (IA), 14-3 (4:57)
7th - Mariah Mills (FL) Dec. Addie Morse (OK), 9-0
115
1st - Harlee Hiller (IL) F. Mackenzie Carder (OH), 5:01
3rd - Taylor Whiting (WI) T.F. Joely Slyter (ID), 17-4 (5:31)
5th - Jenna Anderson (VA) T.F. Libby Roberts (WA), 14-4 (5:49)
7th - Angelina Gochis (IL) Dec. Isabel Kaplan (IN), 6-0
120
1st - Caley Graber (MN) T.F. Savannah Witt (PA), 10-0 (4:20)
3rd - Calli Gilchrist (CT) Dec. Morgan Maschmann (NE), 11-6
5th - Cheyenne Frank (MI) F. Alena Williams (AR), 1:15
7th - Stevie Joyce Martin (CA) F. Kennedy Russell (CA), 1:18
125
1st - Emma Bacon (PA) T.F. Cecilia Williams (MI), 16-5 (5:59)
3rd - Ruby Julien-Newsom (CA) T.F. Kailey Benson (MO), 13-2 (4:04)
5th - Madilyn Peach (WI) Inj. Me'kala James (CA),
7th - Mika Yoffee (NV) For. Regina Stoeser (SD),
130
1st - Taina McGowan (NJ) T.F. Zorina Johnson (OR), 10-0 (5:09)
3rd - Corynne McNulty (MA) T.F. Abigail Mozden (OH), 10-0 (0:42)
5th - Kailin Sebert (TX) F. Tiyanna Mack (SC), 1:12
7th - Naima Ghaffar (IN) F. Brooklyn Perez (AZ), 3:27
135
1st - Taina Fernandez (MD) T.F. Maddie Marsh (IN), 11-0 (4:23)
3rd - Morgan Lucio (AZ) T.F. Lauren Zaragoza (CA), 12-1 (1:24)
5th - Kate Doughty (CO) Dec. Claudia Heeney (IL), 12-7
7th - Lilliana Banks (WI) T.F. Dealya Collins (WI), 13-2 (2:13)
140
1st - Nora Akpan (MN) Dec. Alexis Lazar (MI), 3-2
3rd - Zoey Haines (PA) F. Ailee Briggs (FL), 1:49
5th - Riley Hanrahan (WI) T.F. Louise Juitt (MO), 10-0 (3:17)
7th - Dulcy Martinez (CA) T.F. Jacinda Espinosa (MO), 10-0 (2:43)
145
1st - Violette Lasure (PA) Dec. Olivia Davis (CA), 12-7
3rd - Greta Brus (IA) F. Elise Twait (ID), 3:50
5th - Faith Bane (NC) Dec. Skylar Slade (IA), 7-2
7th - Maggie Ortmann (MO) F. Ashley Thompson (AR), 4:58
155
1st - Olivia Georges (NJ) Dec. Sarah Henckel (CT), 10-2
3rd - Kaylie Hall (WV) Dec. Amelia Fawcett (AK), 8-7
5th - Chandni Banks (CA) F. Cassandra Gonzales (MN), 1:43
7th - Eloise Woolsey (NM) F. Paige De Caro (NJ), 0:44
170
1st - Jael Miller (PA) T.F. Autumn Elsbury (IA), 15-2 (2:36)
3rd - Kendall Bibla (FL) Dec. Makayla Vasser (NE), 18-12
5th - Emily Novak (MN) F. TorRina Rushing (FL), 0:42
7th - Maddie Hayden (MI) Dec. Chaniah Bernier (MD), 8-1
190
1st - Mahalia Adams (VA) Dec. Kanata Richardson (MI), 8-2
3rd - Brooke Huffman (WI) F. Libby Dix (IA), 2:35
5th - Selena Mares-Castro (WA) F. Evelyn Vargas (CA), 1:30
7th - Hayleen Martinez (KS) F. Briana Alvarado (CA), 5:53
207
1st - Amie Hartman (ID) Dec. Mia Cienega (WA), 3-3
3rd - Halle Spears (MI) F. Maddie Miller (OH), 1:10
5th - Tirza Twoteeth (MT) F. Taylor Orner (PA), 1:24
7th - Angel Hill (CA) F. Sophiea Quinn (MO), 0:36
235
1st - Deionna Borders (OH) Dec. Chloe Hoselton (IL), 7-0
3rd - Brenda Banks (PA) F. Alexis Stinson (MO), 1:09
5th - Tilisa Matakaiongo (UT) F. Maliana Heimuli (TX), 3:15
7th - Aubrey Bartkowiak (IN) For. Azreal Smith (OK)