Vote: Who Is the Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Week - Jan. 19, 2026
We're halfway through the high school basketball season in Maryland. Starting this week, we're asking you this question: Who was the Maryland high school girls basketball Player of the Week?
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played from Jan. 12-18.
We ask you to check out this week's nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes Sunday, Jan. 25, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week's nominees.
Qandace Samuels, Bishop McNamara
Samuels continues to be one of the best players in Maryland and the country. The five-star junior registered a double-double (21 points, 12 rebounds) along with five steals and the game-winning bucket, as then-No. 2 Bishop McNamara beat then-No. 1 Ontario Christian (CA) 57-55
Destiny Turner, Clarksburg
The junior Turner also had a double-double (20 points, 12 rebounds) to lead Clarksburg to a 52-31 win over rival Seneca Valley.
Lyla Thompson, Good Counsel
Thompson, a freshman, went off for 25 points in Good Counsel's 72-41 blowout victory over Bishop O'Connell.
Aubree Thompson, Sherwood
Thompson, a junior, finished with a whopping 29 points in Sherwood's 66-23 blowout win over Paint Branch.
Mi'Chael Muhammad, Eleanor Roosevelt
Muhammad, a junior, is another player with a double-double on this list. She dropped 23 points and 18 rebounds in Eleanor Roosevelt's dominant 54-15 win over Bladensburg.
Fatima Dabo, Parkdale
Dabo, a senior, finished with 23 points in Parkdale's 71-2 blowout victory over Northwestern.
Lila Gunther, Decatur
Gunther, a junior, scored 21 points to lead Decatur to a 67-27 win over Snow Hill. She also had 11 points and eight rebounds in the Seahawks' 65-19 victory over Parkside.
Qaidence David, Pikesville
David, a sophomore, finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in Pikesville's 62-25 victory over Catonsville.
Ayanna Anspach, Quince Orchard
Anspach, a sophomore, registered 18 points and seven rebounds to lead Quince Orchard a close 47-42 victory over Poolesville. Then, she scored 14 in the Cougars' 64-29 blowout win over Blair.
Francesca Swizzero, Douglass-PG
Swizzero, a junior, dropped 21 points in Douglass-PG's 60-30 victory over Potomac.
