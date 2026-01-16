Dallas Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues Friday, January 16
There are 101 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Dallas High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Caddo Mills vs. Ford and Duncanville taking on Cedar Hill in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
White (8–4) vs. Adamson (0–8) — 5:00 PM
Forney (6–8) vs. Rockwall-Heath (6–9) — 6:00 PM
Northwest (1–14) vs. V.R. Eaton (13–1) — 6:00 PM
Eastern Hills (2–12) vs. Diamond Hill-Jarvis (6–9) — 6:00 PM
MacArthur (8–6) vs. Richardson (4–6) — 6:30 PM
Lake Highlands (5–6) vs. Irving (1–9) — 6:30 PM
Rockwall (3–7) vs. North Forney (6–11) — 7:00 PM
Rowlett (7–4) vs. Naaman Forest (6–5) — 7:00 PM
Little Elm (12–2) vs. Lewisville (7–11) — 7:00 PM
Longview (12–5) vs. Royse City (9–10) — 7:00 PM
Prosper Rock Hill (7–13) vs. Princeton (9–8) — 7:00 PM
Plano East (14–3) vs. Plano West (14–6) — 7:00 PM
Bell (9–2) vs. Keller (7–7) — 7:00 PM
Samuell (6–6) vs. West Mesquite (11–3) — 7:00 PM
Mansfield Summit (6–4) vs. Mansfield Timberview (14–3) — 7:00 PM
Hebron (3–9) vs. Flower Mound (6–5) — 7:00 PM
Southlake Carroll (4–8) vs. Trinity (6–9) — 7:00 PM
Melissa (3–8) vs. Walnut Grove (12–4) — 7:00 PM
Midlothian Heritage (6–10) vs. Kaufman (3–6) — 7:00 PM
Trimble Tech (3–10) vs. Wyatt (2–8) — 7:00 PM
Highland Park (5–5) vs. Reedy (11–5) — 7:00 PM
Greenville (4–7) vs. McKinney North (4–10) — 7:00 PM
Dallas Jesuit (5–8) vs. Nimitz (4–2) — 7:00 PM
Jefferson (4–7) vs. South Oak Cliff (5–8) — 7:00 PM
Sherman (2–10) vs. Lovejoy (11–3) — 7:00 PM
Coppell (12–6) vs. Marcus (9–9) — 7:00 PM
Crandall (6–5) vs. Red Oak (11–5) — 7:00 PM
Glen Rose (11–5) vs. Mineral Wells (9–6) — 7:00 PM
Colleyville Heritage (10–5) vs. Richland (17–6) — 7:00 PM
Everman (10–4) vs. Cleburne (5–5) — 7:00 PM
Joshua (9–6) vs. Centennial (5–2) — 7:00 PM
Wills Point (3–10) vs. Community (7–5) — 7:00 PM
Burleson (11–6) vs. Seguin (8–1) — 7:00 PM
Guyer (10–3) vs. Braswell (10–7) — 7:00 PM
Boyd (10–6) vs. Prosper (8–8) — 7:00 PM
Pearce (14–4) vs. Berkner (4–9) — 7:00 PM
Argyle (4–4) vs. Birdville (9–0) — 7:00 PM
Stephenville (14–0) vs. Brownwood (6–7) — 7:00 PM
Plano (14–5) vs. Allen (11–3) — 7:00 PM
Anna (5–5) vs. Denison (7–5) — 7:00 PM
Poteet (7–4) vs. Adams (6–5) — 7:00 PM
Keller Central (2–15) vs. Timber Creek (4–8) — 7:15 PM
Lone Star (6–6) vs. The Colony (6–7) — 7:15 PM
Turner (10–5) vs. Wakeland (8–6) — 7:15 PM
Pittsburg (2–6) vs. Sulphur Springs (6–5) — 7:15 PM
Liberty (7–6) vs. Emerson (4–9) — 7:15 PM
North Lamar (3–6) vs. Paris (12–3) — 7:15 PM
Creekview (7–1) vs. Newman Smith (10–2) — 7:15 PM
Centennial (11–4) vs. Heritage (14–2) — 7:15 PM
Pleasant Grove (9–7) vs. Bonham (2–9) — 7:15 PM
Sam Houston (2–8) vs. Grand Prairie (10–3) — 7:30 PM
South Grand Prairie (8–7) vs. Martin (7–7) — 7:30 PM
Garland (1–9) vs. South Garland (7–5) — 7:30 PM
Lakeview Centennial (10–6) vs. North Garland (5–9) — 7:30 PM
Polytechnic (4–8) vs. Paschal (2–10) — 7:30 PM
Terrell (2–6) vs. Midlothian (11–8) — 7:30 PM
DeSoto (6–7) vs. Lancaster (10–6) — 7:30 PM
Dunbar (7–7) vs. Benbrook (8–3) — 7:30 PM
Chisholm Trail (1–5) vs. Granbury (1–13) — 7:30 PM
Fossil Ridge (7–9) vs. Saginaw (4–7) — 7:30 PM
A Plus Academy (1–2) vs. Young Men’s Leadership Academy (7–3) — 7:30 PM
North Mesquite (8–4) vs. Spruce (0–7) — 7:30 PM
Western Hills (2–10) vs. Southwest (12–6) — 7:30 PM
Sanger (10–4) vs. Richland (17–6) — 7:30 PM
Van (9–5) vs. Lindale (12–5) — 7:30 PM
Pinkston (7–7) vs. Lincoln (4–9) — 7:30 PM
Van Alstyne (6–6) vs. Lake Dallas (4–16) — 7:30 PM
Denton (12–2) vs. Ryan (8–5) — 7:30 PM
Kimball (4–5) vs. Wilmer-Hutchins (1–9) — 7:30 PM
Mabank (4–5) vs. Kemp (1–11) — 7:30 PM
Hudson (7–8) vs. Palestine (3–6) — 7:30 PM
Wylie (12–7) vs. Sachse (8–7) — 7:30 PM
Ranchview (7–10) vs. Hampton Prep (0–1) — 7:30 PM
Farmersville (14–1) vs. Sunnyvale (7–4) — 7:30 PM
Eagle Mountain (3–6) vs. Springtown (3–9) — 7:30 PM
Crawford (3–3) vs. Itasca (3–2) — 7:30 PM
North Dallas (2–7) vs. Conrad (5–8) — 7:30 PM
Celina (11–6) vs. Gainesville (14–3) — 7:30 PM
Castleberry (1–7) vs. Lake Worth (3–9) — 7:30 PM
Duncanville (7–4) vs. Cedar Hill (5–6) — 7:30 PM
Carter (7–4) vs. Roosevelt (7–4) — 7:30 PM
Haltom (8–3) vs. Bowie (2–11) — 7:30 PM
Caddo Mills (8–5) vs. Ford (13–2) — 7:30 PM
Decatur (3–6) vs. Burkburnett (11–4) — 7:30 PM
Brock (10–5) vs. Graham (8–5) — 7:30 PM
Bridgeport (7–9) vs. Krum (12–4) — 7:30 PM
Arlington (2–9) vs. Lamar (4–14) — 7:30 PM
Aledo (10–3) vs. Azle (9–4) — 7:30 PM
Aubrey (1–8) vs. Frisco Panther Creek (7–5) — 7:30 PM
Canton (5–4) vs. Athens (3–1) — 7:30 PM
Ferris (5–9) vs. Alvarado (3–8) — 7:30 PM
Hillsboro (0–14) vs. Godley (9–3) — 7:45 PM
Horn (10–4) vs. Skyline (5–6) — 8:00 PM
Waxahachie (5–7) vs. Mesquite (6–8) — 8:00 PM
Weatherford (9–3) vs. Lake Ridge (13–4) — 8:00 PM
Molina (4–10) vs. Hillcrest (6–7) — 8:00 PM
South Hills (4–6) vs. North Side (0–4) — 8:00 PM
Crowley (5–9) vs. Mansfield Legacy (11–8) — 8:00 PM
Corsicana (3–7) vs. Ennis (3–8) — 8:00 PM
China Spring (11–6) vs. Gatesville (9–4) — 8:00 PM
Boswell (2–11) vs. North Crowley (13–2) — 8:00 PM
