Maryland Star Immanuel Iheanacho Explains Why He Chose Oregon, Eyes NFL Future

At 6-foot-6 and 345 pounds, recent Georgetown Prep graduate Immanuel Iheanacho stands out immediately.

During his career at the North Bethesda private school, Iheanacho established himself as one of the nation's top offensive line prospects.

Georgetown Prep competes in the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) against the likes of Bullis, Episcopal, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, Landon and St. Albans.

Piling Up Honors at Georgetown Prep

Over the past few years, Iheanacho has earned numerous accolades and honors at Georgetown Prep including being named All-American, All-State and All-Met not to mention the Interstate Athletic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year. He was also named the 2026 Maryland High School Player of the Year by the DC Touchdown Club.

“He’s definitely one of the top five players I’ve ever coached against,” said Bullis head coach Skyler Springs, the son of former NFL cornerback Shawn Springs and grandson of former NFL running back Ron Springs. “He’s a special player, he’ll be in the NFL one day.”

Although “Manny” played both ways in high school, the Baltimore native plans to become a full-time offensive lineman at the next level.

“I think for him, he’s going to a world where he’s playing against kids his size,” said Georgetown Prep head coach Dan Paro, who believes Iheanacho could make an impact as a true freshman.

Why Oregon Stood Out

In an exclusive interview with High School On SI, Iheanacho explained why he chose to play college football at the University of Oregon.

“It’s away from a lot of distractions,” said Iheanacho. “You go to Oregon to get away from distractions and put your head down and work.”

Iheanacho said he fell in love with the University of Oregon’s coaches including head coach Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry.

“I believe the coaching staff there is a great group of young guys,” explained Iheanacho. “They are doing things the right way down in Eugene.”

Oregon finished 13-2 in 2025 and reached the College Football Playoff after advancing to the Big Ten Championship Game and were ranked fourth in the final Associated Press Poll.

Their highly successful campaign included a strong regular season, a Big Ten runner-up finish, and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Iheanacho, who plans to study communications, said he was impressed with the academic curriculum and the winning culture of the football program at the University of Oregon.

Oregon's track record of developing NFL offensive linemen also appealed to Iheanacho, who has developed a relationship with former Ducks standout Josh Conerly Jr.

Iheanacho said Conerly, who was selected by the Washington Commanders in the first round (No. 29 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft, has served as a mentor and given him some advice. “I’ve talked to him,” said Iheanacho. “I have his phone number.”

Basketball Was His First Love

Although Iheanacho plans to pursue a career in professional football, the Baltimore native began his athletic journey at Georgetown Prep as a basketball player.

“Basketball is my first love,” said Iheanacho. “I loved playing basketball. I loved the intricate things about basketball. My favorite part about basketball is all you need is a ball.”

Iheanacho also recalled playing AAU basketball with Team Thrill and playing for Team Durant where he competed alongside current Bishop Ireton standout Silas Devonish and former DeMatha star Ashton “Ace” Meeks.

“He was a good basketball player,” recalled Meeks, a James Madison University signee.

Meeks, a first team All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference selection, said he’s not surprised that Iheanacho is playing major college football next season.

“He was always a physical guy when I played with him so I’m not surprised at all,” said Meeks.

More Than a Football Player

Dan Paro described Iheanacho as a “first-class person” and said the University of Oregon is not just getting a talented football player but they’re getting an intelligent young man who cares about people.

“You’ll never meet a finer young man,” said Paro. “He’s a great teammate but he can do so much more.”

During his high school days at Georgetown Prep, Iheanacho’s talents included singing in the choir and reading at mass. He was able to balance academics and athletics.

“When he came to Prep, he had never had homework in his life,” explained Paro, “and Prep is one of the hardest institutions in the country. It’s a grind.”

Georgetown Prep’s alumni include New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman, politician Mark Shriver and Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh who, according to Paro, were all high school student-athletes at the Montgomery County, Maryland private school.

Paro said that Georgetown Prep’s football program has produced five NFL linemen including former Denver Broncos defensive end Willie Oshodin.

Chasing the Next Level

Iheanacho has made no secret of his goal to play in the NFL and he believes that the University of Oregon will be a good fit for him.

“I know I’m going to Oregon to get there,” said Iheanacho. “I know the coaching staff at Oregon has what it takes to get me there as well.”