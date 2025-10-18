High School

McDonogh 2027 Attackman TC Goodman Commits to Saint Joseph’s, Joining the Hawks' MIAA Pipeline

With assistant coach and former Gilman star Jack Tortolani on staff, Saint Joseph’s has found new success recruiting from Baltimore’s powerhouse MIAA programs — and McDonogh’s TC Goodman is the latest to join

Al Franyo

McDonogh's TC Goodman will play his college lacrosse at St. Joseph's.
The Saint Joseph’s University men’s lacrosse program has rarely dipped into the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) talent pool — until recently.

Currently, two MIAA alumni are on the Hawks’ 2026 roster. The shift began when Jack Tortolani, a Gilman School graduate with deep MIAA roots, joined the staff as an assistant coach. Since Tortolani’s arrival, recruiting momentum from Baltimore’s elite private-school league has accelerated. Now, more Baltimore-area players are on their way to Philadelphia.

Last month, two 2027 McDonogh School standouts gave early commitments to Saint Joseph’s, including highly regarded three-star attackman TC Goodman.

A proven program on the rise

Saint Joseph’s lacrosse has built a strong foundation over the past decade. The Hawks have recorded multiple winning seasons and conference tournament runs, highlighted by two championships and a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances.

In 2022, they pushed a powerful Yale team to the wire in the NCAA first round. Now entering their fourth season in the Atlantic 10 Conference, the Hawks seek to continue their climb under new head coach Scott Meehan, who has been part of the staff since 2019.

The team's 12-3 regular-season record in 2024 and A-10 championship victory signal that the program’s upward trend is real.

Goodman cites coaching, culture, and facilities

Goodman said his decision was shaped by the consistent support from the Hawks’ coaching staff throughout the recruiting process.

“Saint Joseph’s really cares about its lacrosse program,” Goodman said. “You can see that in both their success and the amazing new athletic facilities.”

He also praised the hard-work culture within the team and classroom and how welcoming the university community has been.

Bright futures for both McDonogh and Saint Joseph’s

Before Goodman heads to Philadelphia, he’ll help usher in a new era for McDonogh lacrosse under recently appointed head coach Travis Holmes, a program alum and former standout defender. Holmes will step into the shoes of longtime Eagles' head coach Andy Hilgartner, who departed the Owings Mills school for the head coaching job at Georgetown Prep.

Looking ahead, Goodman could be part of a historic breakthrough at Saint Joseph’s. Fellow Atlantic 10 rival Richmond reached the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time this past spring — a milestone the Hawks are eager to match.

For Goodman and the Hawks, the goal is clear: take the next step and make postseason history. Until then, he will continue his college preparations in Ameria's premiere high school lacrosse league.

