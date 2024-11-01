Mercer lacrosse lands a face-off ace from Loyola Blakefield
To get this first weekend in November of 2024 rolling, we have a commitment announcement to make regarding a 2025 MIAA Lacrosse student-athlete who is headed south for his college days.
Laird Nugent of Loyola Blakefield has chosen a program that competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) and currently has a strong and somewhat underrated recruiting pipeline with the MIAA. The Dons' face-off man committed to the Mercer Bears, who are located in Macon, Georgia, on Wednesday. The Bears are led by coach Ryan Danehy.
Laird decided on a program that sports orange and black. Considering those are the Bears' colors, how fitting and ironic that he announced his choice the day before the famous holiday known for those colors!?
Laird explained his decision to High School On SI.
"I chose Mercer because it was exactly what I wanted in a school – a competitive environment much like the MIAA and has all of my academic wants as well," said Laird. "Thank you to Coach Danehy, Coach Kingsbury, and Coach Sanna for giving me this opportunity!"
Many congrats to Laird and his family.
Like several other coaches previously mentioned, Coach Danehy is the latest college lacrosse to become his program's third head coach over a relatively a short period of time. In Mercer's case, he is the third head coach in the last four years, but he has started to put down roots. He will be in year number three in the spring. And, by the time Laird takes the field for the Bears in 2026, a much larger group of the players in the roster will have been recruited by Danehy for his system.
Might they start surprising people soon?
Going back to the pipeline between the MIAA and Mercer, one can say it is in decent shape. Three products are currently on the Bears' roster and three more, including Laird, are on the way from the Class of 2025. It certainly doesn't hurt that Brian Kingsbury, a St. Mary's grad, is on Mercer's coaching staff.