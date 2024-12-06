High School

Mervo vs. North Point; Live Score, Updates, Maryland Class 3A Football State Championship

In a rematch of the 2023 Class 4A/3A state final, North Point leads Mervo, 7-0, at halftime.

Derek Toney

Damien Brown - North Point Touchdown
Here's some key takeaways from the first half of action.

First Quarter 

Nearly a year after playing in a fog, both teams are battling frigid temperatures and wind at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Mervo had four penalties inside the first 14 plays from scrimmage including a 12-man on the field penalty that negated a partial blocked punt by the Mustangs

North Point had 5-0 first down advantage in the first quarter.

The teams combined for 70 yards in the first quarter with only two passes attempted.

Mervo's Jahzier Lassister had four tackles in the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Mervo gets its first down courtesy of a pass interference on North Point on 3rd-and-12 from Mervo's 7 with 9:32 left in the quarter.

Mervo reaches North Point's 30, courtesy of 36 yards from Kaden Foster, but turns the ball over on downs.

North Point responds with a 11-play, 70-yard drive, capped by Damien Brown's 7-yard run with 1:14 left before halftime. Brown's 13-yard run on 3rd-and-5 keyed the drive.

North Point gets the ball back after the ensuing kick hit off a Mervo player and Brandon Morales recovers. The Eagles get to Mervo's 32-yard but three straight negative plays (holding, ineligible man downfield and quarterback sack pushes North Point back to its 46.

Halftime Stats

First downs - North Point 11, Mervo 3

Rushing yards - North Point 122, Mervo 70

Passing yards - North Point 17, Mervo 0

Total yards - North Point 139, Mervo 70

Penalties - North Point 5-45, Mervo 5-41

Time of possession: North Point 13:27, Mervo 10:33

Individual - North Point - Damien Brown 7 carries for 64 yards; Kyle Ferriera 2-of-4 passing for 17 yards; Mervo - Kaden Foster 6 carries for 47 yards; Davon Smith 0-of-3 passing

Third quarter

Brown hits 100-yard mark with 19-yard run

North Point takes opening drive of second half 90 yards in 15 plays with Brown scoring from 3 yards.

North Point leads 14-0 with 5:35 left in third.

Mervo responds with its first points as Davon Smith throws a 22-yard touchdown pass to Tywan Baker with 50 seconds left. 

Touchdown pass was Mervo's first completion of game. 

Drive went 8 plays, 66 yards. North Point had two penalties - holding and personal foul - in drive.

Brown has 15 carries for 130 yards after three quarters

North Point is out-gaining Mervo, 239-109 through three quarters.

