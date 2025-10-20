Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Oct. 20, 2024
After snapping its losing streak to Paul Laurence Dunbar, Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical debuts in the latest High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10.
The No. 9 Mustangs (6-1) handed the Poets their first loss, 20-12, Saturday at Morgan State University. Mervo’s previous victory over Dunbar came in the 2019 season opener.
Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy remains No. 1, followed by Archbishop Spalding, Milford Mill Academy, Saint Mary’s and Calvert Hall College. McDonogh School, Mount Saint Joseph and Loyola Blakefield join Mergenthaler and Dunbar in the second 5.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated The Hun School of Princeton (N.J.), 29-7
This week: Off (next game - vs. Virginia’s The Saint James Academy at Under Armour Stadium, Nov. 1)
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 6-2
Last week: Did not play
This week: at No. 8 Loyola Blakefield, Oct. 24
3. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Woodlawn, 55-6
This week: at Randallstown, Oct. 24
4. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 5-3
Last week: Defeated then-No. 4 Calvert Hall College, 14-13
This week: at No. 7 Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 25
5. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 4-3
Last week: Lost to then-No. 6 Saint Mary’s, 14-13
This week: vs. Gilman School, Oct. 24
6. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 5-2
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Concordia Prep, Oct. 25
7. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 6-3
Last week: Defeated then-No. 7 Loyola Blakefield, 35-28
This week: vs. No. 4 Saint Mary’s, Oct. 25
8. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 4-4
Last week: Lost to then-No. 8 Mount Saint Joseph, 35-28
This week: vs. No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 24
9. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 20-12
This week: vs. Forest Park, Oct. 24
10. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 5-1
Last week: Lost to Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical , 20-12
This week: vs. Digital Harbor, Oct. 24