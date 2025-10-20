High School

Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Oct. 20, 2024

Mervo debuts after knock off Dunbar; St. Mary's keeps climbing

Derek Toney

Mervo cracks this week's Top 10 at No. 9 after topping Dunbar.
Mervo cracks this week's Top 10 at No. 9 after topping Dunbar. / JT Visuals

After snapping its losing streak to Paul Laurence Dunbar, Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical debuts in the latest High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10.

The No. 9 Mustangs (6-1) handed the Poets their first loss, 20-12, Saturday at Morgan State University. Mervo’s previous victory over Dunbar came in the 2019 season opener. 

Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy remains No. 1, followed by Archbishop Spalding, Milford Mill Academy, Saint Mary’s and Calvert Hall College. McDonogh School, Mount Saint Joseph and Loyola Blakefield join Mergenthaler and Dunbar in the second 5. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10: 

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated The Hun School of Princeton (N.J.), 29-7

This week: Off (next game - vs. Virginia’s The Saint James Academy at Under Armour Stadium, Nov. 1)

2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 6-2

Last week: Did not play 

This week: at No. 8 Loyola Blakefield, Oct. 24

3. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Woodlawn, 55-6

This week: at Randallstown, Oct. 24

4. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 5-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 4 Calvert Hall College, 14-13

This week: at No. 7 Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 25

5. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 4-3

Last week: Lost to then-No. 6 Saint Mary’s, 14-13

This week: vs. Gilman School, Oct. 24

6. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 5-2

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Concordia Prep, Oct. 25

7. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 6-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 7 Loyola Blakefield, 35-28

This week: vs. No. 4 Saint Mary’s, Oct. 25

8. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 4-4

Last week: Lost to then-No. 8 Mount Saint Joseph, 35-28

This week: vs. No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 24

9. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 20-12

This week: vs. Forest Park, Oct. 24

10. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 5-1

Last week: Lost to Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical , 20-12

This week: vs. Digital Harbor, Oct. 24

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland