Miguel "Miggy" McCormick is the Youngest Recruit St. Frances Academy (MD) Has Ever Offered
Miguel "Miggy" McCormick, 12, received an offer by national powerhouse St. Frances Academy (MD) to be part of the Panther Brotherhood, making him the youngest recruit the Panthers have ever offered.
We asked McCormick why he loves to play the QB position, and he explained: "I like to motivate my teammates and perform under pressure."
McCormick describes the feeling of being under center as something so unexplainable, but he knows, as soon as he gets the snap, that's exactly where he's meant to be. Early this season, in just a single game, McCormick threw for 253 yards, four touchdowns and rushed for another 50 yards.
For McCormick, every snap he takes is dedicated to his little brother who passed away from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome on his birthday, and that is why he cherishes the number eight he wears on his jersey.
Who is the next St. Frances Academy superstar: Q &A
Myckena Guerrero: Who is Miguel "Miggy" McCormick?
Miguel "Miggy" McCormick: I am a fighter. I'm resilient. I'm a leader and I'm a dreamer. That's who Miguel McCormick is.
MG: Where did your football journey begin?
MM: My football journey began when I was 5-years old at Walker-Spivey Elementary School in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
MG: Being so young, you have such a good head on your shoulders. Where does that stem from?
MM: It stems from my family values, coaches and the mentors I have in my life.
MG: Who are you some people that have inspired you to want to take this journey to the next level?
MM: People who inspire me are Dontae Manning, the St Frances academy football team/coaching staff, Julian "Juju" Lewis (Colorado QB), Faizon Brandon and Shedeur Sanders. My favorite QB of all time is Joe Montana.
Every snap I take at the QB position is for my little brother who passed away from SIDS on my birthday. That’s why I wear the number eight. My personal QB trainer, Patrick Pinkney (former East Carolina QB), plays a big part in my QB journey.
MG: Your father had said that no matter what is going on in life, you always have smile on your face. Why is that?
MM: I always have a smile on my face because I want to always uplift the spirits of those around me. I am a happy person, and I never know if someone may be having a bad day.
MG: Your hard work has already been paying off. You received an offer to play at St. Frances Academy, making you the youngest recruit they've ever offered. What did it mean for you?
MM: I was in shock. I believed that it would happen for me, but not at such a young age. That moment showed me how hard work and dedication pays off.
MG: What does a typical training day look like for you?
MM: Typically I train twice a day. My first training session is with Semaj Street from Two-Six Sports Performance at da Ville Athletics sports complex. He works with me to improve my speed, agility and strength through periodized programs to include sprint technique, coaching, plyometrics and speed drills to build explosive power, to also including progressive resistance training to enhance forced production.
My second training session is with my QB Coach Patrick Pinkney from Pass it on QB Academy where I focus on skill development, game planning, football mechanics, leadership and decision making. My favorite part of my day includes seeing Dr. DeDe Cotton. She helps me with target recovery to maximize mobility.
MG: How does your family and culture inspire you on and off the field?
MM: My cultures importance on family, respect, and loyalty drives me to be the best teammate I can be. Teamwork and the success of the group is more important than individual glory.
MG: What type of legacy do you want to leave behind?
MM: The legacy I want to leave behind is that people will always see me as a loving and caring person. I want to be a positive inspiration to the dreamers.
