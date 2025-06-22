Mount Carmel’s Mario Tatum and Rodney Scott Cap Historic Season with College Commitments
After leading Our Lady of Mount Carmel boys basketball to its finest campaign this past season, Mario Tatum and Rodney Scott are ready to embark on their next athletic and academic journey. Scott is headed to Division II Augusta University and Tatum will attend Virginia Military Institute.
Tatum’s Defense and Leadership Anchor Mount Carmel’s Title Run
Tatum, a four-year letter winner, was a consistent presence on both ends of the court for Mount Carmel, which finished No. 1 in the final High School on SI’s Maryland boys basketball Top 25. The 6-foot-2 guard was the Most Valuable Player as the Cougars won their first Baltimore Catholic League Tournament championship.
Tatum, who totaled 33 points, six rebounds and four steals in three BCL Tournament matches, was tasked with defending opponents’ top scoring threat. Tatum, a second-team All-BCL selection during the regular season, was named to the All-Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference team.
Scott’s Heart and Hustle Were the Cougars’ Spark
Scott was Mount Carmel’s tenacious spark plug. The 5-8 point guard averaged 7 points and 5 assists last winter. His play in the fourth quarter helped the Cougars capture the MIAA A championship game at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC).
“If heart had a size, he’d be a 7-footer,” Mount Carmel coach Tony Martin said of Scott after a 55-50 win over St. Frances Academy - the program's first MIAA A title.
Also a four-year letter winner like Tatum, Scott was selected to the BCL regular season first-team and the all-tournament team. He was also an All-MIAA A selection.
Together, They Helped Build a Powerhouse
Scott and Tatum helped Mount Carmel to a 104-40 mark over four seasons, capped with a school-best 34-4 showing last season.