Mount Carmel’s Mario Tatum and Rodney Scott Cap Historic Season with College Commitments

After leading the Cougars to their first BCL and MIAA A titles, the dynamic backcourt duo is heading to VMI and Augusta University

Derek Toney

Mount Carmel boys basketball stars Rodney Scott and Mario Tatum have committed to Augusta and VMI, respectively.
After leading Our Lady of Mount Carmel boys basketball to its finest campaign this past season, Mario Tatum and Rodney Scott are ready to embark on their next athletic and academic journey. Scott is headed to Division II Augusta University and Tatum will attend Virginia Military Institute. 

Tatum’s Defense and Leadership Anchor Mount Carmel’s Title Run

Tatum, a four-year letter winner, was a consistent presence on both ends of the court for Mount Carmel, which finished No. 1 in the final High School on SI’s Maryland boys basketball Top 25. The 6-foot-2 guard was the Most Valuable Player as the Cougars won their first Baltimore Catholic League Tournament championship.

Tatum, who totaled 33 points, six rebounds and four steals in three BCL Tournament matches, was tasked with defending opponents’ top scoring threat. Tatum, a second-team All-BCL selection during the regular season, was named to the All-Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference team.

Scott’s Heart and Hustle Were the Cougars’ Spark

Scott was Mount Carmel’s tenacious spark plug. The 5-8 point guard averaged 7 points and 5 assists last winter. His play in the fourth quarter helped the Cougars capture the MIAA A championship game at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC).

“If heart had a size, he’d be a 7-footer,” Mount Carmel coach Tony Martin said of Scott after a 55-50 win over St. Frances Academy - the program's first MIAA A title.

Also a four-year letter winner like Tatum, Scott was selected to the BCL regular season first-team and the all-tournament team. He was also an All-MIAA A selection.

Together, They Helped Build a Powerhouse

Scott and Tatum helped Mount Carmel to a 104-40 mark over four seasons, capped with a school-best 34-4 showing last season.

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

