Mount St. Joe stuns St. Frances in BCL Tournament; Top-Seeded Mount Carmel gets past John Carroll
BALTIMORE, Md. - The 54th Baltimore Catholic League Tournament championship game is set as Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Mount St. Joseph advanced with semifinal victories Sunday at Loyola University’s Reitz Arena.
Mount Carmel (33-4 overall), the No. 1 team in the latest High School On SI Maryland Top 25 and the tournament top-seed, defeated John Carroll School, 45-41, while Mount St. Joseph surprised 2024 champ St. Frances, 58-56.
Samartine Hill helps Mount Carmel moves closer to first BCL Tournament crown
Samartine Hill scored seven points Sunday, but they were huge as Mount Carmel withstood a John Carroll second half rally.
Once up 15 points, the Cougars had a 39-36 lead midway in the fourth when Hill converted a basket. The 5-foot-8 guard dropped a shot off the glass, giving Mount Carmel a 43-38 advantage with 1:41 left in regulation.
Hill had five points and an assist in the final frame.
“I had a slow start, but I kept my composure…when my team needed me, I do what I do,” said Hill.
John Carroll was in position to pull off an upset
After being down 15 points in the first half, John Carroll was re-energized in the second half Sunday. The Patriots pulled to within 35-34 with under six minutes left in regulation.
But inconsistent shooting proved to be their downfall. John Carroll (17-14) shot 15-of-47 from the field as Andrew Clark, the team’s leading scorer Sunday with a game-high 18 points, went 8-for-13.
The rest of the team shot 7-of-34.
BJ Ranson continues Mount St. Joseph’s resurgence
Like his fellow underclassmen, BJ Ranson has had ups-and-downs this season for Mount St. Joseph. The Gaels appeared to have find their stride and, thanks to Ranson, are very much in play for another Baltimore Catholic League Tournament championship.
Ranson’s 3-pointer with a second left in regulation gave Mount St. Joseph a thrilling victory, and an unexpected 14th BCL Tournament final berth since 2002.
Mount St. Joseph (22-16), the No. 6 seed which won four league games during the regular season, has defeated third-seed Archbishop Spalding and No. 2 St. Frances Academy, in the past three days.
The Gaels were a combined 0-5 against those teams (including postseason) this season.
“We’ve just come together, we’re a younger team and now we’re older,” said Ranson. “We have the experience of close games, tough games, and now we’re ready to win.”
St. Frances’ repeat bid came undone in seconds
It was a stinging loss for St. Frances, looking for a record 12h championship. The Panthers appeared to be in position when, up 56-55, Jaylen Allen’s score inside and was fouled, as the shot clock buzzer sounded.
After the referees consulted, they ruled the shot came after the shot clock expired with 10.4 seconds remaining. St. Frances, which had two fouls to give, fouled with 3.9 seconds left.
Freshman Chauncey Word inbounded the ball from the baseline to Brandon Holmes. Holmes immediately gave the ball to Ranson, who came around the 3-point arc into the corner.
Seconds later, St. Frances (29-8) watched Ranson and the Gaels celebrate.
“It felt good leaving my hands,” said Ranson, whose father Bino, a former Division I basketball assistant coach, starred at St. Frances in the mid-1990s.
It’s down to Mount St. Joseph and Mount Carmel
The Gaels will try to become the third No. 6 seed to win a BCL Tournament title. The last team to pull the feat was John Carroll School in 2021.
Mount Carmel defeated Mount St. Joseph, 53-51 (overtime) and 47-37, during the regular season. It’s the second BCL Tournament final for the Cougars, who lost to Mount St. Joseph in the 2017 final.
Mount Carmel coach Tony Martin, who won BCL tourney titles at Archbishop Spalding and John Carroll School, will try to win a title at a third school.
Martin, who picked his 500th career win in the overtime win against Mount St. Joseph in December, was an assistant at Mount St. Joseph under Clatchey more than 30 years ago.
Top performers from Sunday
Andrew Clark, John Carroll School - The 6-foot-7 forward finished with a game-high of 18 points and eight rebounds. He totaled 34 points and 27 rebounds in two games for the Patriots.
Trent Egbiremolen, St. Frances Academy - The 6-foot-4 guard led the Panthers with 20 points and nine rebounds. He went 7-of-12 from the field and had three assists.
Samantine Hill, Our Lady of Mount Carmel - The 5-foot-8 sophomore reserve guard helped the Cougars advance to their second BCL Tournament final. He scored five of his seven points in the fourth quarter and had an assist.
Terence Jones, St. Frances Academy - The 6-foot junior had 11 points and four assists. His jumper and 3-pointer put the Panthers up, 56-55, late in regulation .
BJ Ranson, Mount St. Joseph - The 6-foot-1 guard made the play of the tourney so far, hitting a 3-pointer with a second left, capping a 24-point, eight rebound effort. If the Gaels win Monday, he’s the Most Valuable Player.