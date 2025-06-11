NFL Star Stephon Diggs Gives Back to Local Community
One of the NFL’s brightest stars gave back to his community over the weekend.
New England Patriots wide receiver and Gaithersburg, Maryland native Stefon Diggs and the Diggs Deep Foundation hosted the fourth annual Diggs Day football camp on Saturday, June 7 at SECU Stadium on the University of Maryland campus.
The free camp offered youth the opportunity to learn from the best.
“500 kids come out here. They come here with a great mindset,” Diggs told Simon Buggs of CTV Sports. “They come excited. I’m just happy to be a part of something special and something I can bring back to the crib [and] back to my school. [There is] a lot to be proud of around here so [I just] try to bring back some love and get that next generation ready to go.”
Diggs, who played college football at Maryland, was joined at the camp by his brother and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs along with various other friends and associates including his trainer, Myron Flowers, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins and Maryland head coach Michael Locksley.
Diggs’s girlfriend, Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, and Washington, D.C. native Shy Glizzy, a Grammy-nominated rapper, also made appearances at the Diggs Day camp.
Cardi B shared video of the camp on her Instagram stories and Locksley shared a photo of him and Cardi B on his X account.
Diggs, who played at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, was a consensus five-star recruit during his prep days in the crab state.
“Giving kids a space to be active, learn, and dream big is what this camp is all about,” Diggs said in a press release. “This community gave me so much growing up – it means everything to give back right here at home.”