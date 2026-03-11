Baba Oladotun Hits Game-Winner to Send Blake to Maryland State Championship Game
Blake basketball star and University of Maryland commit Baba Oladotun finally made his 2025-26 season debut on Tuesday. It was also perfect timing as it happened to be the MPSSAA Class 4A boys basketball state semifinals.
A Dramatic Season Debut
The Bengals made it to the state semifinals without their star, who has been battling an ankle injury that has kept out of action up to this point. Oladotun returned to the line on Tuesday against Meade at North County High School. Safe to say, Oladotun made his presence known.
An Overtime Scramble for Loose Ball Turned Into a Game Winning Shot
With the score tied at 64-64 with 10 seconds left in overtime, Blake missed back-to-back free throws. That's when players from both teams scrambled for the loose ball, Oladotun picked it up in the paint and put in what proved to be the game-winner with seven seconds left.
Mead's Final Attempt Was Off the Mark
Meade wasn't able to inbound the ball cleanly after Oladotun's bucket and the Mustangs were forced to put up a three-quarter court shot that didn't go. Blake won the game, 66-64, as the five-star Maryland signee finished with 11 points.
Oladotun entered Tuesday's contest midway through the first quarter to make his season debut.
Blake Will Face Whitman for the Class 4A State Title
Next up for Blake, they will take on Whitman in the MPSSAA 4A boys basketball state championship game at UMBC. It will be a rematch of the Montgomery County title game, where the Bengals took that championship without Oladotun.
The Future Terp Looks Forward to Playing for His Home State University
When the highly regarded Maryland high school standout signed with the Terrapins, completing his recruiting journey he ended up where he always wanted to be – home. With a reputation as a dynamic player, his skill, athleticism and work ethic attracted attention from programs across the country.
Despite the national interest, Maryland remained a constant throughout the recruiting process.
For Oladotun, the opportunity to represent his home state carried special meaning. Playing for the Terrapins allows him to stay close to family while competing at the highest level of college basketball in the Big Ten Conference.
His signing also represented a significant win for Maryland’s for Maryland's first-year head coach Buzz Williams, keeping a local standout within the state’s borders and strengthening the program’s future.
Before he heads to College Park, Oladotun has one more big high school moment ahead, with a chance to win a state championship.
Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.