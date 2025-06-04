NFL Veteran Kendall Fuller to Enter Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame This Fall
Fuller Set for Hall of Fame Honor
NFL free agent cornerback Kendall Fuller is scheduled to be inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame this fall.
The Baltimore native, who played high school football at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, is among seven new members scheduled for enshrinement in the school’s Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, September 19.
The seven-member class increases the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame to 240 members.
High School Stardom at Good Counsel
During his high school career at Good Counsel, Fuller was an elite student-athlete in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. He played for legendary head coach Bob Milloy and was teammates with future NFL players Stefon Diggs, Blake Countess and Dorian O’Daniel.
During his senior campaign at Good Counsel, Fuller was named the U.S. Army All-American Defensive Player of the Year and the Maryland Gatorade Football Player of the Year.
Fuller was a five-star recruit by Rivals.com and was ranked as the second-best cornerback and the ninth best player overall in his class.
A Dominant Career at Virginia Tech
As a true freshman at Virginia Tech in 2013, Fuller started 12 of 13 games and registered 58 tackles and six interceptions. For his efforts, he was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was also named second-team All-ACC.
The following year, Fuller earned first-team All-ACC honors and second team All-American. His junior season ended prematurely due to injury and on December 15, 2015, he declared for the 2016 NFL Draft.
NFL Journey and Super Bowl Glory
The Washington Redskins selected Fuller in the third round (84th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the Redskins until he joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 via trade. He was a member of Kansas City’s Super Bowl championship team in 2020 but re-joined the Washington franchise that spring.
Following a second stint in Washington, Fuller landed in Miami where he spent the 2024 campaign. He was released by the Dolphins on February 14