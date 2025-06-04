High School

NFL Veteran Kendall Fuller to Enter Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame This Fall

The former Our Lady of Good Counsel star and Super Bowl champion will be honored September 19 as one of seven new inductees in Blacksburg

Brandy Simms

Jun 5, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) speaks to reporters during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) speaks to reporters during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Fuller Set for Hall of Fame Honor

NFL free agent cornerback Kendall Fuller is scheduled to be inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame this fall. 

The Baltimore native, who played high school football at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, is among seven new members scheduled for enshrinement in the school’s Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, September 19. 

The seven-member class increases the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame to 240 members. 

High School Stardom at Good Counsel

During his high school career at Good Counsel, Fuller was an elite student-athlete in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. He played for legendary head coach Bob Milloy and was teammates with future NFL players Stefon Diggs, Blake Countess and Dorian O’Daniel.  

During his senior campaign at Good Counsel, Fuller was named the U.S. Army All-American Defensive Player of the Year and the Maryland Gatorade Football Player of the Year. 

Fuller was a five-star recruit by Rivals.com and was ranked as the second-best cornerback and the ninth best player overall in his class. 

A Dominant Career at Virginia Tech

As a true freshman at Virginia Tech in 2013, Fuller started 12 of 13 games and registered 58 tackles and six interceptions. For his efforts, he was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was also named second-team All-ACC.  

The following year, Fuller earned first-team All-ACC honors and second team All-American. His junior season ended prematurely due to injury and on December 15, 2015, he declared for the 2016 NFL Draft. 

NFL Journey and Super Bowl Glory

The Washington Redskins selected Fuller in the third round (84th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the Redskins until he joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 via trade. He was a member of Kansas City’s Super Bowl championship team in 2020 but re-joined the Washington franchise that spring.  

Following a second stint in Washington, Fuller landed in Miami where he spent the 2024 campaign. He was released by the Dolphins on February 14

Published
Brandy Simms
BRANDY SIMMS

Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Maryland