Prince George's County Maryland High School Football Recaps - Sept. 12, 2025
Week 2 of high school football season took place in Prince George's County, Maryland this weekend, with a few marquee games taking place. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.
Flowers 26, Eleanor Roosevelt 0
The first of three blowouts included here, Flowers and Eleanor Roosevelt faced off in Springdale, but it was all Jaguars as they shut out the Raiders. Quarterback Damieon Butler stepped up with two touchdown passes and one on the ground, while the defense also did its job by forcing turnovers, including a 30-yard fumble returned for a touchdown by Tyger Williams.
Wise 65, Laurel 8
Wise continues to show why they're one of the biggest powerhouses in Maryland, as they put up a 60 burger on Laurel. However, it was already over in the first half as the Pumas went up 52-0 by halftime. Interestingly, this is Wise's first win of the season as they bounced back from last week's loss to Virginia foe King's Fork.
Oxon Hill 49, DuVal 0
The third blowout in this article, Oxon Hill improved to 2-0 on the season with a huge shutout win over DuVal. Quarterback Amir Elder threw one touchdown pass to Kyre Graye, who also got in the end zone with a couple rushing touchdowns, and Cody McMickens scored one of his own.