Quince Orchard State Champion QB William Drakeford Jr. Chooses Kentucky

Maryland state champion William Drakeford Jr. is headed to the Southeastern Conference.

Kentucky Becomes the Choice

Drakeford, the quarterback who guided Quince Orchard High School to a Maryland Class 4A football state championship last year, announced on social media on Monday that he has committed to play college football at the University of Kentucky.

"Grateful for the opportunity! #ToGodBeTheGlory" Drakeford wrote in a social media post on X.

Championship Season Raised His Profile

During his senior campaign at Quince Orchard High School, Drakeford led the Cougars to a perfect 14-0 record. He compiled 1,795 passing yards and tossed 27 touchdowns. He rushed for 700 yards including 10 touchdowns. He was named Maryland Class 4A first team all-state, Maryland Class 4A first team all-county and All-Met honorable mention.

Drakeford joins a University of Kentucky football program led by first-year head coach Will Stein.

"It's a great place with great coaches," Drakeford told High School On SI in a text message. "Very experienced group of leaders."

Choosing the Preferred Walk-On Route

Drakeford, who began his high school journey at Westlake High School (Waldorf, Maryland), is joining the Kentucky Wildcats as a preferred walk-on.

"Great move for him," said recruiting analyst Devon PoV Mason, "and it's obvious he wants to be challenged since he chose the preferred walk-on route with Kentucky over offers from Stony Brook, Towson, and Merrimack, among other small colleges."

Drakeford's father, William Drakeford Sr., shared his son's good news on social media.

"To God be the glory! Words can't express how proud I am of Big Will," William Drakeford Sr. wrote in a Facebook post. "What I love most is he can earn a bachelor's and master's degree in accounting and a minor in business analytics in 5 years due to the new NCAA 5-year rule. Keep grinding, son."

Ready for the SEC

A year ago, Drakeford was not on the radar of most Division I college football programs but now finds himself in a good position after a stellar senior campaign at Quince Orchard High School.

"Going to QO really put him on the map," said Mason. "I think that was a good move for him."

The Quince Orchard Cougars are once again expected to contend for a Maryland Class 4A state championship with the return of key players such as Rico Jackson (Indiana commit), Jaheim Bond (Pittsburgh commit) and Will Drakeford's brother, Ryan, a highly regarded Division I prospect.

Class of 2028 DB/WR Ryan Drakeford's growing offer list includes schools from the Big Ten Conference, Southeastern Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference.