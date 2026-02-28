Quincy Wilson Breaks Another High School National Record in The CIRCUIT Philly
Quincy Wilson continues to set milestones. This time, the Bullis School senior broke the high school national record in the indoor 500m with a 60.22 clocking at the University of Pennsylvania.
Wilson Eclipses Andrew Salvadon's Record Set in 2025
That mark moves Wilson past Andrew Salvadon's 60.49 national record, which was set back in January 2025. He is now the sixth fastest man in U.S. history in the event.
Wilson was participating in the Boys 500m USATF 15-18 Year Old event at The CIRCUIT Philly at UPenn. The Bullis senior also clocked at 33.81 in the 300m.
Record Performance Follows His Commitment to the University of Maryland
It's already been a special school year for Wilson. Back in December, the 18-year-old announced his commitment to the University of Maryland for his NCAA track career.
The Bullis senior also received offers from South Carolina, USC (Southern California), Texas A&M, and UCLA before settling on Maryland.
Wilson Was a 2024 Olympic Gold Medal Winner
However, Wilson rose to global prominence in the 2024 Summer Olympics when he won a gold medal as part of the U.S. men's 4x400m relay team.
At 16 years old, Wilson became the youngest American male track and field Olympian in history, as well as the second-youngest Olympic gold medalist ever in track and field.
The Bullis School Star Also Holds the American High School Record in the 400 Meters
Wilson also holds the American high school record in the 400 meters, both indoors and outdoors. He has shown off his explosiveness and poise in many major international events, making him one of the most sought-after teenagers in global athletics.
In addition to track and field, Wilson is a multisport athlete, having played wide receiver and defensive back for Bullis' football team. This past season, the Bulldogs upset Georgetown Prep 13-12 to claim a share of the 2025 International Athletic Conference (IAC) title.
Wilson Has Eyes Set on The 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games
By 2028 Wilson will be 20-years old, the prime age for a sprinter. He should also be at his physical competitive peak, battle-tested through NCAA and global championships, and well prepared for a return to the 2028 United States Olympic Track & Field team for the Summer Games in Los Angeles. If his progression continues, he is a legitimate contender to make the squad in multiple events and compete for more medal glory.