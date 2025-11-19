High School

Bullis Stuns Georgetown Prep to Earn First IAC Title Share in 9 Years

Clemson recruit Connor Salmin scored twice, and a staff loaded with NFL ties helped the Bulldogs edge their rival 13–12 to cap a breakout season under coach Skyler Springs

Brandy Simms

Bullis stars Quincy Wilson (16), Cameron Homer (28) and Connor Salmin (1), a Clemson commit, celebrate the Bulldogs' 13-12 win over Georgetown Prep, to capture a share of the the 2025 IAC Championship. Wilson had an interception and Salmin scored the go ahead touchdown.
Brandy Simms

A wild celebration erupted on the football field at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland on November 7th following the Bulldogs’ 13-12 victory over Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) rival Georgetown Prep

A Rivalry Win Nearly a Decade in the Making

The win gave the Bulldogs a share of the IAC title and marked the football program’s resurgence back to the top of the league standings. 

“It was a close one but it was against one of our rivals – Georgetown Prep – I think it’s been nine years since we beat them,” Bullis head coach Skyler Springs said afterward. “It’s been honestly a whole roller coaster of a season but I can tell you right now this is the way we do things here at Bullis. We’re setting a new tone and I can’t wait to carry it into next year.” 

NFL Bloodlines Fuel Bullis Turnaround

Springs, the son of former NFL cornerback Shawn Springs and the grandson of former NFL running back Ron Springs, has built a solid coaching staff at the Potomac, Maryland private school. 

Shawn Springs, who played at Ohio State University and spent 13 seasons in the NFL, is part of his son’s coaching staff at Bullis. 

The staff also includes Michael Burnell, Devonta Tabannah, Sam Thomas, Ryan Kuehl, Percy Agyei-Obese and Joe Brunell. 

Ryan Kuehl is a former NFL long snapper and defensive end and Joe Brunell is the son of former NFL quarterback Mark Brunell. 

Clemson Commit Connor Salmin Seals It

The Bulldogs were led by senior wide receiver and Clemson recruit Connor Salmin who scored two touchdowns in his final high school game.  

“This is really big,” said Salmin. “I wanted to go out with a win with my brothers.” 

Salmin finished his senior campaign with 57 receptions, 1,013 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns and 1,336 all-purpose yards through eleven games. He scored the touchdown that put Bullis ahead 13-6 with 8:50 remaining in the fourth quarter. 

“It was a roller coaster of emotions,” explained Salmin. “It was a great team win.” 

Bullis senior two-way lineman Marvin Bendar and senior offensive tackle Aidan Price have also been instrumental in the team’s success according to the head coach. 

Olympic Star Quincy Wilson Joins the Bulldogs

Bullis also received a contribution from senior wide receiver and safety Quincy Wilson who joined the team two weeks before the final game. 

Wilson, a track and field star who captured a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, has narrowed down his college list to five schools: Texas A&M, South Carolina, Maryland, Southern California and UCLA. 

“We’re so grateful for him coming out and I know he’s going to do great in the Olympics in the future to come,” said Skyler Springs. 

IAC Title Share and What Comes Next

Meanwhile, Georgetown Prep and St. Albans shared the IAC championship with Bullis who finished the season at 7-4. The Little Hoyas finished with a 5-5 record and St. Albans finished 8-2. 

Georgetown Prep senior offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho is a highly coveted player who committed to the University of Oregon prior to the season. The 6-foot-7-inch, 350-pound five-star prospect is one of the nation’s top-ranked student-athletes in the Class of 2026. 

Georgetown Prep star and Oregon commit Immanuel Iheanacho.
Brandy Simms

“I’m happy he’s going to Oregon,” Skyler Springs said while laughing. “I can only say great things. He’s been a problem, he beat us last year with a blocked kick and when he comes in on defense so I’m just glad we were able to sneak one out of here.” 

Published
