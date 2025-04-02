High School

Riverdale Baptist grad promoted on Saint Francis University mens basketball staff

Brandy Simms

Devin Sweetney (1), then a player at Saint Francis University, defends a shot by Notre Dame guard Ben Hansbrough (23) during a 2009 college basketball game. Sweetney, a graduate of Maryland's Riverdale Baptist School, was recently named Associate head coach of the Red Flash.
Devin Sweetney (1), then a player at Saint Francis University, defends a shot by Notre Dame guard Ben Hansbrough (23) during a 2009 college basketball game. Sweetney, a graduate of Maryland's Riverdale Baptist School, was recently named Associate head coach of the Red Flash. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

The Saint Francis University men’s basketball program has promoted Devin Sweetney to Associate Head Coach. 

Sweetney, a Washington, DC native, joined his alma mater during the 2024-2025 campaign and helped guide the Red Flash to its first Northeast Conference (NEC) Tournament Championship in 34 years. 

The Red Flash also made their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1991. 

“I’ve known Devin for a long time and I am so excited to have him as our Associate Head Coach,” said Saint Francis University Head Coach Luke McConnell. “It is the best job in the world to coach basketball and it is even more rewarding when you get to do it with good people. He has had an immediate impact on our staff, student-athletes, and campus since day one and I look forward to continuing to build on the success we had last year with him.” 

Sweetney, who played for Saint Francis from 2006-2010, ranks among the program leaders in points and rebounds. He is also one of five players in program history to be named the NEC Rookie of the Week four times. He was also selected as the NEC Player of the Week twice. 

After graduating from Saint Francis in 2010, Sweetney played twelve seasons of professional basketball in 17 countries and four continents (United States, Europe, Asia and South America). He worked out for the Washington Wizards in 2010 and was drafted in the NBA D-League by the Tulsa 66ers. He played in the NBA D-League with the Bakersfield Jam in 2011 and the Capital City Go-Go during the 2018-2019 campaign. He also appeared Nonfiction—wonderful choice! Are you thinking of writing a personal memoir, a biography of someone you admire, a true crime account, or maybe something educational like an essay or article? Let me know what inspires you, and I’ll help you outline, research, or even refine your narrative. Let's make it impactful!  

in four preseason games with the Denver Nuggets in 2015. 

Sweetney played high school basketball at Riverdale Baptist alongside future NBA draft picks Michael Beasley and Nolan Smith and was coached by the legendary Louis Wilson. 

During the 2023-2024 campaign, Sweetney returned to Riverdale Baptist where he served as associate head coach at his high school alma mater. 

His coaching career also includes stops in the NBA G League with the Windy City Bulls and the Santa Cruz Warriors. Sweetney, who was in the NBA Assistant Coach Program in 2021, has worked with some notable NBA players including Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Victor Oladipo and Andrew Wiggins. 

“I’m incredibly honored and excited to step into the role of Associate Head Coach for Saint Francis University men’s basketball,” said Sweetney. “This is not just a career milestone for me, but a personal one, as I’ve returned to my alma mater with a deep sense of pride and commitment to the program. I look forward to continuing to work alongside an amazing staff and helping our student-athletes achieve success both on and off the court.” 

Published
Brandy Simms
BRANDY SIMMS

Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Maryland