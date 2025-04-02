Riverdale Baptist grad promoted on Saint Francis University mens basketball staff
The Saint Francis University men’s basketball program has promoted Devin Sweetney to Associate Head Coach.
Sweetney, a Washington, DC native, joined his alma mater during the 2024-2025 campaign and helped guide the Red Flash to its first Northeast Conference (NEC) Tournament Championship in 34 years.
The Red Flash also made their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1991.
“I’ve known Devin for a long time and I am so excited to have him as our Associate Head Coach,” said Saint Francis University Head Coach Luke McConnell. “It is the best job in the world to coach basketball and it is even more rewarding when you get to do it with good people. He has had an immediate impact on our staff, student-athletes, and campus since day one and I look forward to continuing to build on the success we had last year with him.”
Sweetney, who played for Saint Francis from 2006-2010, ranks among the program leaders in points and rebounds. He is also one of five players in program history to be named the NEC Rookie of the Week four times. He was also selected as the NEC Player of the Week twice.
After graduating from Saint Francis in 2010, Sweetney played twelve seasons of professional basketball in 17 countries and four continents (United States, Europe, Asia and South America). He worked out for the Washington Wizards in 2010 and was drafted in the NBA D-League by the Tulsa 66ers. He played in the NBA D-League with the Bakersfield Jam in 2011 and the Capital City Go-Go during the 2018-2019 campaign. He also appeared
in four preseason games with the Denver Nuggets in 2015.
Sweetney played high school basketball at Riverdale Baptist alongside future NBA draft picks Michael Beasley and Nolan Smith and was coached by the legendary Louis Wilson.
During the 2023-2024 campaign, Sweetney returned to Riverdale Baptist where he served as associate head coach at his high school alma mater.
His coaching career also includes stops in the NBA G League with the Windy City Bulls and the Santa Cruz Warriors. Sweetney, who was in the NBA Assistant Coach Program in 2021, has worked with some notable NBA players including Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Victor Oladipo and Andrew Wiggins.
“I’m incredibly honored and excited to step into the role of Associate Head Coach for Saint Francis University men’s basketball,” said Sweetney. “This is not just a career milestone for me, but a personal one, as I’ve returned to my alma mater with a deep sense of pride and commitment to the program. I look forward to continuing to work alongside an amazing staff and helping our student-athletes achieve success both on and off the court.”