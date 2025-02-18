Top 10 Maryland Boys High School Basketball Rankings (2/17/2025)
DeMatha Catholic and Our Lady of Mount Carmel again headline the Maryland high school boys basketball Top 25 poll as private school postseason play begin this week.
The Stags solidified their No. 1 ranking, defeating nationally-ranked and District of Columbia No. 1 Gonzaga College, 72-55, in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference regular season finale for both. The Stags will host a WCAC tournament quarterfinal match Saturday.
Mount Carmel begins its postseason Tuesday against No. 13 John Carroll School in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference quarterfinals. The Cougars will be the top-seed for the Baltimore Catholic League Tournament which takes place next week at Loyola University.
The rest of the Top 5 remains intact with Bullis School, St. Frances Academy and Archbishop Spalding. John Carroll School is the biggest mover (19th to No. 13) this week while Laurel debuts at No. 23.
1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (22-5)
Previous rank: 1
The Stags defeated St. John Paul the Great Catholic (Va.), 90-51, and District of Columbia No. 1 Gonzaga College, 72-55.
2. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (28-4)
Previous rank: 2
The Cougars defeated St. Vincent Pallotti, 80-64, and Calvert Hall College, 75-66.
3. BULLIS SCHOOL (18-7)
Previous rank: 3
The Bulldogs defeated Landon School, 75-49, and St. Albans School (D.C.), 69-56.
4. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (26-6)
Previous rank: 4
The Panthers defeated Calvert Hall College, 78-46, and No. 22 Loyola Blakefield, 73-65.
5. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (22-7)
Previous rank: 5
The Cavaliers defeated Boys’ Latin School, 59-55, and Gilman School, Gilman School, 68-45.
6. MOUNT ZION PREP (23-4)
Previous rank: 6
The Warriors defeated Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas), 62-57.
7. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (18-6)
Previous rank: 8
The Dragons defeated Gilman School, 81-45, and then-No. 10 Mount St. Joseph, 68-58.
8. ST. ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL (17-8)
Previous rank: 7
The Lions lost to Flint Hill School (Va.), 89-68, after a 71-62 win over Maret School (D.C.).
9. LARGO (17-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Lions defeated Oxon Hill, 79-54, and Potomac, 79-48.
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (13-12)
Previous rank: 11
The Little Hoyas defeated Landon School, 69-55, and St. Stephens & St. Agnes (Va.), 61-50.
11. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE (17-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Bengals ran their winning streak to seven, defeating then-No. 12 Sherwood, 68-59, and Springbrook, 62-49.
12. SHERWOOD (18-2)
Previous rank: 12
The Warriors lost to then-No. 13 James Hubert Blake, 68-59.
13. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (17-12)
Previous rank: 19
The Patriots defeated then-No. 23 Boys’ Latin School, 65-61, and then-No. 10 Mount St. Joseph, 59-57.
14. BISHOP MCNAMARA (12-13)
Previous rank: 14
The Mustangs dropped decisions (52-40 and 72-61) to Virginia No. 2 Paul VI Catholic in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play.
15. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (20-15)
Previous rank: 10
The Gaels lost to No. 8 Glenelg Country School and then-No. 19 John Carroll School, 59-57.
16. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (23-7)
Previous rank: 17
The Eagles lost to Virginia then-No. 4 Highland School, 62-50, the Metro Private School Conference (MPSC) final after beating then-No. 15 Riverdale Baptist School in the semifinals and a 74-63 win over Virginia Academy (Va.) in the quarterfinals.
17. RlVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (21-10)
Previous rank: 15
The Crusaders went 1-2, defeating Fairfax Christian (Va.), 58-52, in the MPSC quarterfinals and lost twice to then-No. 17 Clinton Grace Christian School, including a 66-53 decision in the MPSC semifinals.
18. EDMONDSON-WESTSIDE (17-0)
Previous rank: 16
The Red Storm, which didn’t play last week, play Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Coppin Academy this week.
19. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (19-10)
Previous rank: 20
The Flyers lost to then-Virginia No. 4 Highland School in the MPSC semifinals after wins over then-No. 19 Springdale Prep (69-68; quarterfinals) and Rosedale Christian Academy (68-53; first round).
20. SPRINGDALE PREP (25-8)
Previous rank: 19
The Lions lost to then-No. 20 Prince George’s Christian Academy in the MPSC quarterfinals.
21. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE (16-4)
Previous rank: 21
The Black Knights defeated Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, 84-57.
22. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (18-15)
Previous rank: 22
The Dons lost to No. 4 St. Frances Academy, 73-65, after a 59-52 victory over McDonogh School.
23. LAUREL (17-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Spartans defeated No. 24 Charles H. Flowers, 71-53, and Bowie, 68-44.
24. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (16-3)
Previous rank: 24
The Jaguars defeated Eleanor Roosevelt, 66-48, after a loss to Laurel.
25. HENRY A. WISE (15-4)
Previous rank: 25
The Pumas defeated DuVal, 64-56, and Suitland, 82-65.